An Intrinsic Calculation For Roots Corporation (TSE:ROOT) Suggests It's 42% Undervalued

Key Insights

The projected fair value for Roots is CA$4.99 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Current share price of CA$2.90 suggests Roots is potentially 42% undervalued

When compared to theindustry average discount to fair value of 37%, Roots' competitors seem to be trading at a lesser discount

Does the September share price for Roots Corporation (TSE:ROOT) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will estimate the stock's intrinsic value by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. One way to achieve this is by employing the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Models like these may appear beyond the comprehension of a lay person, but they're fairly easy to follow.

Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation. For those who are keen learners of equity analysis, the Simply Wall St analysis model here may be something of interest to you.

Crunching The Numbers

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (CA$, Millions) CA$19.2m CA$17.7m CA$16.8m CA$16.3m CA$16.1m CA$16.0m CA$16.1m CA$16.2m CA$16.4m CA$16.6m Growth Rate Estimate Source Est @ -11.98% Est @ -7.83% Est @ -4.92% Est @ -2.89% Est @ -1.46% Est @ -0.47% Est @ 0.23% Est @ 0.72% Est @ 1.06% Est @ 1.30% Present Value (CA$, Millions) Discounted @ 9.3% CA$17.6 CA$14.8 CA$12.9 CA$11.5 CA$10.3 CA$9.4 CA$8.6 CA$8.0 CA$7.4 CA$6.8

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = CA$107m

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 1.9%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 9.3%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = CA$17m× (1 + 1.9%) ÷ (9.3%– 1.9%) = CA$228m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= CA$228m÷ ( 1 + 9.3%)10= CA$94m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is CA$201m. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of CA$2.9, the company appears quite good value at a 42% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

dcf

Important Assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Roots as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 9.3%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.483. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Roots

Strength

Debt is well covered by cash flow.

Weakness

Earnings declined over the past year.

Interest payments on debt are not well covered.

Opportunity

Trading below our estimate of fair value by more than 20%.

Significant insider buying over the past 3 months.

Threat

No apparent threats visible for ROOT.

Looking Ahead:

Whilst important, the DCF calculation is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. What is the reason for the share price sitting below the intrinsic value? For Roots, we've compiled three essential elements you should further research:

Risks: We feel that you should assess the 2 warning signs for Roots we've flagged before making an investment in the company. Management:Have insiders been ramping up their shares to take advantage of the market's sentiment for ROOT's future outlook? Check out our management and board analysis with insights on CEO compensation and governance factors.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.