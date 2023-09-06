An Intrinsic Calculation For Singapore Telecommunications Limited (SGX:Z74) Suggests It's 44% Undervalued

Key Insights

Singapore Telecommunications' estimated fair value is S$4.22 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Singapore Telecommunications is estimated to be 44% undervalued based on current share price of S$2.35

Our fair value estimate is 37% higher than Singapore Telecommunications' analyst price target of S$3.09

Does the September share price for Singapore Telecommunications Limited (SGX:Z74) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will estimate the stock's intrinsic value by projecting its future cash flows and then discounting them to today's value. We will use the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model on this occasion. Believe it or not, it's not too difficult to follow, as you'll see from our example!

We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. If you still have some burning questions about this type of valuation, take a look at the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Crunching The Numbers

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (SGD, Millions) S$2.76b S$2.49b S$2.89b S$2.96b S$3.02b S$3.09b S$3.15b S$3.22b S$3.28b S$3.35b Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x2 Analyst x4 Analyst x4 Est @ 2.29% Est @ 2.19% Est @ 2.13% Est @ 2.09% Est @ 2.05% Est @ 2.03% Est @ 2.02% Present Value (SGD, Millions) Discounted @ 6.0% S$2.6k S$2.2k S$2.4k S$2.3k S$2.3k S$2.2k S$2.1k S$2.0k S$1.9k S$1.9k

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = S$22b

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 2.0%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 6.0%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = S$3.3b× (1 + 2.0%) ÷ (6.0%– 2.0%) = S$85b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= S$85b÷ ( 1 + 6.0%)10= S$48b

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is S$70b. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of S$2.4, the company appears quite good value at a 44% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

dcf

The Assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Singapore Telecommunications as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 6.0%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.800. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Singapore Telecommunications

Strength

Debt is not viewed as a risk.

Dividends are covered by earnings and cash flows.

Weakness

Earnings declined over the past year.

Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Telecom market.

Opportunity

Annual earnings are forecast to grow faster than the Singaporean market.

Good value based on P/E ratio and estimated fair value.

Threat

Annual revenue is forecast to grow slower than the Singaporean market.

Moving On:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Instead the best use for a DCF model is to test certain assumptions and theories to see if they would lead to the company being undervalued or overvalued. For instance, if the terminal value growth rate is adjusted slightly, it can dramatically alter the overall result. Can we work out why the company is trading at a discount to intrinsic value? For Singapore Telecommunications, we've compiled three pertinent elements you should look at:

Risks: We feel that you should assess the 1 warning sign for Singapore Telecommunications we've flagged before making an investment in the company. Future Earnings: How does Z74's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business. Why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals to see if there are other companies you may not have considered!

PS. Simply Wall St updates its DCF calculation for every Singaporean stock every day, so if you want to find the intrinsic value of any other stock just search here.

