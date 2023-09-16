An Intrinsic Calculation For Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ) Suggests It's 35% Undervalued

Key Insights

The projected fair value for Sleep Country Canada Holdings is CA$37.12 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Sleep Country Canada Holdings' CA$24.09 share price signals that it might be 35% undervalued

The CA$29.83 analyst price target for ZZZ is 20% less than our estimate of fair value

Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ) as an investment opportunity by taking the forecast future cash flows of the company and discounting them back to today's value. We will take advantage of the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model for this purpose. It may sound complicated, but actually it is quite simple!

We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. If you still have some burning questions about this type of valuation, take a look at the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Crunching The Numbers

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (CA$, Millions) CA$111.7m CA$95.0m CA$90.3m CA$87.7m CA$86.4m CA$86.0m CA$86.2m CA$86.8m CA$87.8m CA$88.9m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x2 Analyst x1 Est @ -4.93% Est @ -2.89% Est @ -1.47% Est @ -0.47% Est @ 0.23% Est @ 0.72% Est @ 1.06% Est @ 1.30% Present Value (CA$, Millions) Discounted @ 8.0% CA$103 CA$81.4 CA$71.6 CA$64.4 CA$58.7 CA$54.1 CA$50.2 CA$46.8 CA$43.8 CA$41.0

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = CA$615m

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (1.9%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 8.0%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = CA$89m× (1 + 1.9%) ÷ (8.0%– 1.9%) = CA$1.5b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= CA$1.5b÷ ( 1 + 8.0%)10= CA$676m

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is CA$1.3b. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of CA$24.1, the company appears quite good value at a 35% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

dcf

The Assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Sleep Country Canada Holdings as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 8.0%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.236. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Sleep Country Canada Holdings

Strength

Debt is not viewed as a risk.

Dividends are covered by earnings and cash flows.

Weakness

Earnings declined over the past year.

Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Specialty Retail market.

Opportunity

Annual revenue is forecast to grow faster than the Canadian market.

Trading below our estimate of fair value by more than 20%.

Threat

Annual earnings are forecast to decline for the next 2 years.

Next Steps:

Whilst important, the DCF calculation shouldn't be the only metric you look at when researching a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Instead the best use for a DCF model is to test certain assumptions and theories to see if they would lead to the company being undervalued or overvalued. If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. Why is the intrinsic value higher than the current share price? For Sleep Country Canada Holdings, there are three additional elements you should look at:

Risks: Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with Sleep Country Canada Holdings (at least 1 which is concerning) , and understanding these should be part of your investment process. Future Earnings: How does ZZZ's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

