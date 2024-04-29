An Intrinsic Calculation For Swift Haulage Berhad (KLSE:SWIFT) Suggests It's 24% Undervalued

Key Insights

The projected fair value for Swift Haulage Berhad is RM0.67 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Swift Haulage Berhad's RM0.52 share price signals that it might be 24% undervalued

Analyst price target for SWIFT is RM0.64 which is 5.2% below our fair value estimate

Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of Swift Haulage Berhad (KLSE:SWIFT) as an investment opportunity by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. Our analysis will employ the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Don't get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward.

Remember though, that there are many ways to estimate a company's value, and a DCF is just one method. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.

What's The Estimated Valuation?

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (MYR, Millions) RM102.9m RM72.0m RM72.8m RM71.9m RM72.1m RM72.9m RM74.3m RM76.1m RM78.2m RM80.5m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x2 Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Est @ -1.22% Est @ 0.21% Est @ 1.21% Est @ 1.91% Est @ 2.40% Est @ 2.74% Est @ 2.98% Present Value (MYR, Millions) Discounted @ 15% RM89.8 RM54.8 RM48.4 RM41.7 RM36.5 RM32.2 RM28.7 RM25.6 RM23.0 RM20.6

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = RM401m

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 3.5%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 15%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = RM81m× (1 + 3.5%) ÷ (15%– 3.5%) = RM755m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= RM755m÷ ( 1 + 15%)10= RM194m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is RM595m. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of RM0.5, the company appears a touch undervalued at a 24% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

Important Assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Swift Haulage Berhad as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 15%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.739. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Swift Haulage Berhad

Strength

Earnings growth over the past year exceeded the industry.

Debt is well covered by earnings.

Dividends are covered by earnings and cash flows.

Weakness

Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Logistics market.

Opportunity

Trading below our estimate of fair value by more than 20%.

Threat

Debt is not well covered by operating cash flow.

Annual earnings are forecast to decline for the next 3 years.

Moving On:

Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. It's not possible to obtain a foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Rather it should be seen as a guide to "what assumptions need to be true for this stock to be under/overvalued?" For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. Why is the intrinsic value higher than the current share price? For Swift Haulage Berhad, we've compiled three important aspects you should consider:

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.