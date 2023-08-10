An Intrinsic Calculation For Swisscom AG (VTX:SCMN) Suggests It's 42% Undervalued

Key Insights

Using the 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity, Swisscom fair value estimate is CHF922

Current share price of CHF531 suggests Swisscom is potentially 42% undervalued

Analyst price target for SCMN is CHF576 which is 38% below our fair value estimate

In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Swisscom AG (VTX:SCMN) by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to today's value. We will take advantage of the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model for this purpose. Models like these may appear beyond the comprehension of a lay person, but they're fairly easy to follow.

We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Crunching The Numbers

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (CHF, Millions) CHF1.58b CHF1.66b CHF1.75b CHF1.82b CHF1.86b CHF1.90b CHF1.92b CHF1.94b CHF1.95b CHF1.96b Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x4 Analyst x4 Analyst x2 Analyst x1 Est @ 2.48% Est @ 1.74% Est @ 1.22% Est @ 0.86% Est @ 0.60% Est @ 0.42% Present Value (CHF, Millions) Discounted @ 4.0% CHF1.5k CHF1.5k CHF1.6k CHF1.6k CHF1.5k CHF1.5k CHF1.5k CHF1.4k CHF1.4k CHF1.3k

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = CHF15b

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 0.01%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 4.0%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = CHF2.0b× (1 + 0.01%) ÷ (4.0%– 0.01%) = CHF49b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= CHF49b÷ ( 1 + 4.0%)10= CHF33b

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is CHF48b. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of CHF531, the company appears quite good value at a 42% discount to where the stock price trades currently. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

dcf

Important Assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Swisscom as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 4.0%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.800. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Swisscom

Strength

Earnings growth over the past year exceeded its 5-year average.

Debt is well covered by earnings and cashflows.

Dividends are covered by earnings and cash flows.

Weakness

Earnings growth over the past year underperformed the Telecom industry.

Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Telecom market.

Opportunity

Trading below our estimate of fair value by more than 20%.

Threat

Annual earnings are forecast to decline for the next 3 years.

Looking Ahead:

Whilst important, the DCF calculation is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. Can we work out why the company is trading at a discount to intrinsic value? For Swisscom, we've compiled three essential elements you should consider:

Risks: To that end, you should learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Swisscom (including 1 which is potentially serious) . Future Earnings: How does SCMN's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart.

