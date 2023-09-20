An Intrinsic Calculation For Ta Ann Holdings Berhad (KLSE:TAANN) Suggests It's 35% Undervalued

Key Insights

The projected fair value for Ta Ann Holdings Berhad is RM5.25 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Ta Ann Holdings Berhad's RM3.39 share price signals that it might be 35% undervalued

Analyst price target for TAANN is RM3.79 which is 28% below our fair value estimate

How far off is Ta Ann Holdings Berhad (KLSE:TAANN) from its intrinsic value? Using the most recent financial data, we'll take a look at whether the stock is fairly priced by taking the forecast future cash flows of the company and discounting them back to today's value. One way to achieve this is by employing the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Don't get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward.

We would caution that there are many ways of valuing a company and, like the DCF, each technique has advantages and disadvantages in certain scenarios. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Crunching The Numbers

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (MYR, Millions) RM184.6m RM185.3m RM166.2m RM156.0m RM151.0m RM149.2m RM149.5m RM151.4m RM154.3m RM158.0m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x3 Analyst x3 Est @ -10.28% Est @ -6.13% Est @ -3.23% Est @ -1.19% Est @ 0.23% Est @ 1.23% Est @ 1.92% Est @ 2.41% Present Value (MYR, Millions) Discounted @ 9.0% RM169 RM156 RM128 RM111 RM98.1 RM88.9 RM81.8 RM75.9 RM71.0 RM66.7

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = RM1.0b

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (3.6%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 9.0%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = RM158m× (1 + 3.6%) ÷ (9.0%– 3.6%) = RM3.0b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= RM3.0b÷ ( 1 + 9.0%)10= RM1.3b

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is RM2.3b. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of RM3.4, the company appears quite undervalued at a 35% discount to where the stock price trades currently. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

dcf

The Assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Ta Ann Holdings Berhad as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 9.0%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.800. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Ta Ann Holdings Berhad

Strength

Debt is not viewed as a risk.

Dividends are covered by earnings and cash flows.

Dividend is in the top 25% of dividend payers in the market.

Weakness

Earnings declined over the past year.

Opportunity

Good value based on P/E ratio and estimated fair value.

Threat

Annual earnings are forecast to decline for the next 3 years.

Looking Ahead:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. It's not possible to obtain a foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. What is the reason for the share price sitting below the intrinsic value? For Ta Ann Holdings Berhad, we've put together three pertinent elements you should look at:

Risks: Every company has them, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Ta Ann Holdings Berhad (of which 1 is concerning!) you should know about. Future Earnings: How does TAANN's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

