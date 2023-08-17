An Intrinsic Calculation For TKH Group N.V. (AMS:TWEKA) Suggests It's 44% Undervalued

Key Insights

Using the 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity, TKH Group fair value estimate is €73.26

TKH Group is estimated to be 44% undervalued based on current share price of €41.30

The €53.67 analyst price target for TWEKA is 27% less than our estimate of fair value

In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of TKH Group N.V. (AMS:TWEKA) by taking the forecast future cash flows of the company and discounting them back to today's value. One way to achieve this is by employing the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Before you think you won't be able to understand it, just read on! It's actually much less complex than you'd imagine.

We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. For those who are keen learners of equity analysis, the Simply Wall St analysis model here may be something of interest to you.

The Model

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (€, Millions) €115.6m €144.0m €164.4m €181.1m €194.2m €204.4m €212.2m €218.2m €222.9m €226.6m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x2 Analyst x2 Est @ 14.24% Est @ 10.12% Est @ 7.25% Est @ 5.23% Est @ 3.82% Est @ 2.83% Est @ 2.14% Est @ 1.66% Present Value (€, Millions) Discounted @ 7.1% €108 €125 €134 €138 €138 €135 €131 €126 €120 €114

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = €1.3b

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 0.5%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 7.1%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = €227m× (1 + 0.5%) ÷ (7.1%– 0.5%) = €3.5b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= €3.5b÷ ( 1 + 7.1%)10= €1.7b

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is €3.0b. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of €41.3, the company appears quite good value at a 44% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

The Assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at TKH Group as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 7.1%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.319. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for TKH Group

Strength

Earnings growth over the past year exceeded the industry.

Debt is not viewed as a risk.

Weakness

Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Electrical market.

Opportunity

Annual revenue is forecast to grow faster than the Dutch market.

Good value based on P/E ratio and estimated fair value.

Threat

Paying a dividend but company has no free cash flows.

Annual earnings are forecast to grow slower than the Dutch market.

Looking Ahead:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it shouldn't be the only metric you look at when researching a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Instead the best use for a DCF model is to test certain assumptions and theories to see if they would lead to the company being undervalued or overvalued. For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. What is the reason for the share price sitting below the intrinsic value? For TKH Group, we've compiled three further items you should look at:

Risks: As an example, we've found 1 warning sign for TKH Group that you need to consider before investing here. Future Earnings: How does TWEKA's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business. Why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals to see if there are other companies you may not have considered!

