An Intrinsic Calculation For Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT) Suggests It's 39% Undervalued

The projected fair value for Total Energy Services is CA$14.66 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Total Energy Services' CA$8.93 share price signals that it might be 39% undervalued

Industry average discount to fair value of 37% suggests Total Energy Services' peers are currently trading at a lower discount

Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT) as an investment opportunity by projecting its future cash flows and then discounting them to today's value. One way to achieve this is by employing the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Models like these may appear beyond the comprehension of a lay person, but they're fairly easy to follow.

We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Step By Step Through The Calculation

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (CA$, Millions) CA$104.5m CA$125.5m CA$57.0m CA$47.4m CA$42.1m CA$39.1m CA$37.3m CA$36.3m CA$35.9m CA$35.8m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x2 Analyst x2 Analyst x1 Est @ -16.81% Est @ -11.19% Est @ -7.25% Est @ -4.50% Est @ -2.57% Est @ -1.22% Est @ -0.27% Present Value (CA$, Millions) Discounted @ 9.5% CA$95.4 CA$105 CA$43.4 CA$32.9 CA$26.7 CA$22.6 CA$19.7 CA$17.5 CA$15.8 CA$14.4

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = CA$393m

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 1.9%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 9.5%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = CA$36m× (1 + 1.9%) ÷ (9.5%– 1.9%) = CA$480m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= CA$480m÷ ( 1 + 9.5%)10= CA$193m

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is CA$586m. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of CA$8.9, the company appears quite good value at a 39% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

TSX:TOT Discounted Cash Flow January 19th 2024

The Assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Total Energy Services as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 9.5%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.522. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Total Energy Services

Strength

Earnings growth over the past year exceeded the industry.

Debt is not viewed as a risk.

Dividends are covered by earnings and cash flows.

Weakness

Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Energy Services market.

Opportunity

Annual earnings are forecast to grow faster than the Canadian market.

Good value based on P/E ratio and estimated fair value.

Threat

No apparent threats visible for TOT.

Next Steps:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. What is the reason for the share price sitting below the intrinsic value? For Total Energy Services, there are three pertinent aspects you should assess:

Risks: For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for Total Energy Services that you should be aware of. Future Earnings: How does TOT's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

