An Intrinsic Calculation For Venture Life Group plc (LON:VLG) Suggests It's 22% Undervalued

The projected fair value for Venture Life Group is UK£0.54 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Venture Life Group is estimated to be 22% undervalued based on current share price of UK£0.42

Venture Life Group's peers are currently trading at a premium of 25% on average

How far off is Venture Life Group plc (LON:VLG) from its intrinsic value? Using the most recent financial data, we'll take a look at whether the stock is fairly priced by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. Our analysis will employ the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. It may sound complicated, but actually it is quite simple!

Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Crunching The Numbers

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 Levered FCF (£, Millions) UK£7.58m UK£6.94m UK£6.58m UK£6.36m UK£6.23m UK£6.17m UK£6.15m UK£6.16m UK£6.19m UK£6.23m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Est @ -5.27% Est @ -3.32% Est @ -1.95% Est @ -0.99% Est @ -0.32% Est @ 0.15% Est @ 0.47% Est @ 0.70% Present Value (£, Millions) Discounted @ 10.0% UK£6.9 UK£5.7 UK£4.9 UK£4.3 UK£3.9 UK£3.5 UK£3.2 UK£2.9 UK£2.6 UK£2.4

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = UK£40m

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 1.2%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 10.0%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2032 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = UK£6.2m× (1 + 1.2%) ÷ (10.0%– 1.2%) = UK£72m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= UK£72m÷ ( 1 + 10.0%)10= UK£28m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is UK£68m. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of UK£0.4, the company appears a touch undervalued at a 22% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

dcf

Important Assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Venture Life Group as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 10.0%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.256. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Venture Life Group

Strength

Debt is well covered by cash flow.

Weakness

Earnings declined over the past year.

Interest payments on debt are not well covered.

Opportunity

Annual earnings are forecast to grow faster than the British market.

Trading below our estimate of fair value by more than 20%.

Threat

No apparent threats visible for VLG.

Looking Ahead:

Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Instead the best use for a DCF model is to test certain assumptions and theories to see if they would lead to the company being undervalued or overvalued. For instance, if the terminal value growth rate is adjusted slightly, it can dramatically alter the overall result. Why is the intrinsic value higher than the current share price? For Venture Life Group, there are three further factors you should consider:

Risks: As an example, we've found 3 warning signs for Venture Life Group that you need to consider before investing here. Future Earnings: How does VLG's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

