An Intrinsic Calculation For Whitehaven Coal Limited (ASX:WHC) Suggests It's 34% Undervalued

The projected fair value for Whitehaven Coal is AU$11.17 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Whitehaven Coal's AU$7.36 share price signals that it might be 34% undervalued

The AU$8.48 analyst price target for WHC is 24% less than our estimate of fair value

In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Whitehaven Coal Limited (ASX:WHC) by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to today's value. Our analysis will employ the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Believe it or not, it's not too difficult to follow, as you'll see from our example!

Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Step By Step Through The Calculation

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (A$, Millions) -AU$2.77b AU$789.8m AU$1.24b AU$1.30b AU$1.01b AU$847.7m AU$760.3m AU$710.3m AU$682.2m AU$667.8m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x5 Analyst x5 Analyst x3 Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Est @ -15.66% Est @ -10.31% Est @ -6.57% Est @ -3.95% Est @ -2.12% Present Value (A$, Millions) Discounted @ 7.4% -AU$2.6k AU$685 AU$1.0k AU$976 AU$705 AU$554 AU$462 AU$402 AU$360 AU$328

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = AU$2.9b

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (2.2%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 7.4%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = AU$668m× (1 + 2.2%) ÷ (7.4%– 2.2%) = AU$13b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= AU$13b÷ ( 1 + 7.4%)10= AU$6.5b

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is AU$9.3b. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of AU$7.4, the company appears quite undervalued at a 34% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

The Assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Whitehaven Coal as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 7.4%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.130. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Whitehaven Coal

Strength

Debt is not viewed as a risk.

Dividend is in the top 25% of dividend payers in the market.

Weakness

Earnings declined over the past year.

Opportunity

Annual revenue is forecast to grow faster than the Australian market.

Good value based on P/E ratio and estimated fair value.

Threat

Dividends are not covered by cash flow.

Annual earnings are forecast to decline for the next 3 years.

Looking Ahead:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Rather it should be seen as a guide to "what assumptions need to be true for this stock to be under/overvalued?" For instance, if the terminal value growth rate is adjusted slightly, it can dramatically alter the overall result. What is the reason for the share price sitting below the intrinsic value? For Whitehaven Coal, there are three additional items you should consider:

Risks: To that end, you should learn about the 4 warning signs we've spotted with Whitehaven Coal (including 2 which are significant) . Future Earnings: How does WHC's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business. Why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals to see if there are other companies you may not have considered!

