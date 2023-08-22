An Intrinsic Calculation For Yangzijiang Shipbuilding (Holdings) Ltd. (SGX:BS6) Suggests It's 23% Undervalued

Key Insights

The projected fair value for Yangzijiang Shipbuilding (Holdings) is S$2.15 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Yangzijiang Shipbuilding (Holdings) is estimated to be 23% undervalued based on current share price of S$1.66

Analyst price target for BS6 is CN¥1.87 which is 13% below our fair value estimate

Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of Yangzijiang Shipbuilding (Holdings) Ltd. (SGX:BS6) as an investment opportunity by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. We will use the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model on this occasion. Before you think you won't be able to understand it, just read on! It's actually much less complex than you'd imagine.

We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. For those who are keen learners of equity analysis, the Simply Wall St analysis model here may be something of interest to you.

The Method

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (CN¥, Millions) CN¥3.30b CN¥3.24b CN¥3.22b CN¥3.23b CN¥3.25b CN¥3.29b CN¥3.33b CN¥3.38b CN¥3.44b CN¥3.50b Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x2 Analyst x3 Est @ -0.58% Est @ 0.19% Est @ 0.73% Est @ 1.10% Est @ 1.37% Est @ 1.55% Est @ 1.68% Est @ 1.77% Present Value (CN¥, Millions) Discounted @ 8.5% CN¥3.0k CN¥2.7k CN¥2.5k CN¥2.3k CN¥2.2k CN¥2.0k CN¥1.9k CN¥1.8k CN¥1.6k CN¥1.5k

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = CN¥22b

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (2.0%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 8.5%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = CN¥3.5b× (1 + 2.0%) ÷ (8.5%– 2.0%) = CN¥55b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= CN¥55b÷ ( 1 + 8.5%)10= CN¥24b

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is CN¥46b. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of S$1.7, the company appears a touch undervalued at a 23% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

dcf

Important Assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Yangzijiang Shipbuilding (Holdings) as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 8.5%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.077. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Yangzijiang Shipbuilding (Holdings)

Strength

Earnings growth over the past year exceeded the industry.

Debt is not viewed as a risk.

Dividends are covered by earnings and cash flows.

Weakness

Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Machinery market.

Opportunity

Annual earnings are forecast to grow faster than the Singaporean market.

Good value based on P/E ratio and estimated fair value.

Threat

Revenue is forecast to grow slower than 20% per year.

Moving On:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. Why is the intrinsic value higher than the current share price? For Yangzijiang Shipbuilding (Holdings), there are three important factors you should assess:

Risks: For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for Yangzijiang Shipbuilding (Holdings) that you should be aware of. Future Earnings: How does BS6's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business. Why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals to see if there are other companies you may not have considered!

PS. The Simply Wall St app conducts a discounted cash flow valuation for every stock on the SGX every day. If you want to find the calculation for other stocks just search here.

