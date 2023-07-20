An Intrinsic Calculation For Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA) Suggests It's 37% Undervalued

Key Insights

Zeta Global Holdings' estimated fair value is US$14.73 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Current share price of US$9.34 suggests Zeta Global Holdings is potentially 37% undervalued

Our fair value estimate is 9.9% higher than Zeta Global Holdings' analyst price target of US$13.40

Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA) as an investment opportunity by estimating the company's future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. One way to achieve this is by employing the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Believe it or not, it's not too difficult to follow, as you'll see from our example!

We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.

What's The Estimated Valuation?

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF ($, Millions) US$80.9m US$117.1m US$145.4m US$170.9m US$193.0m US$211.7m US$227.4m US$240.6m US$251.9m US$261.8m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x3 Analyst x1 Est @ 24.17% Est @ 17.55% Est @ 12.92% Est @ 9.68% Est @ 7.41% Est @ 5.82% Est @ 4.71% Est @ 3.93% Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 8.3% US$74.7 US$99.9 US$115 US$124 US$130 US$131 US$130 US$127 US$123 US$118

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$1.2b

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (2.1%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 8.3%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$262m× (1 + 2.1%) ÷ (8.3%– 2.1%) = US$4.3b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$4.3b÷ ( 1 + 8.3%)10= US$2.0b

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is US$3.1b. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of US$9.3, the company appears quite good value at a 37% discount to where the stock price trades currently. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

dcf

The Assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Zeta Global Holdings as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 8.3%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.039. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Zeta Global Holdings

Strength

Debt is well covered by earnings and cashflows.

Weakness

Shareholders have been diluted in the past year.

Opportunity

Forecast to reduce losses next year.

Has sufficient cash runway for more than 3 years based on current free cash flows.

Good value based on P/S ratio and estimated fair value.

Threat

Not expected to become profitable over the next 3 years.

Looking Ahead:

Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Instead the best use for a DCF model is to test certain assumptions and theories to see if they would lead to the company being undervalued or overvalued. For instance, if the terminal value growth rate is adjusted slightly, it can dramatically alter the overall result. Can we work out why the company is trading at a discount to intrinsic value? For Zeta Global Holdings, there are three additional elements you should explore:

Risks: Take risks, for example - Zeta Global Holdings has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of. Future Earnings: How does ZETA's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

