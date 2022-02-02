U.S. markets close in 4 hours 43 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,550.28
    +3.74 (+0.08%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,368.22
    -37.02 (-0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,291.03
    -54.97 (-0.38%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,026.94
    -23.80 (-1.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.31
    -0.89 (-1.01%)
     

  • Gold

    1,809.40
    +7.90 (+0.44%)
     

  • Silver

    22.69
    +0.10 (+0.44%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1297
    +0.0022 (+0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7700
    -0.0300 (-1.67%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3556
    +0.0030 (+0.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.3840
    -0.2980 (-0.26%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,285.76
    -1,556.69 (-4.01%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    865.65
    -29.83 (-3.33%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,599.60
    +63.82 (+0.85%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,533.60
    +455.12 (+1.68%)
     

Introducing Advanced Extension from Advanced Contextual

·3 min read

First to market KPI result driven contextual audience extension, extending reach and performance

NEW YORK, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Contextual, a comprehensive contextual platform designed for the post-cookie and privacy enhanced world, announced the first to market programmatic audience extension product. Advanced Extension provides a future-proof safe harbor that scales and performs, providing brands with needed capabilities to reach more of their target audience more effectively and frequently.

Advanced Contextual

Key to brands navigating a world where the cookie and related 3P data are quickly disappearing is a solution that can provide them with intelligence and activation to target audiences outside of endemic content. Advanced Extension builds on Advanced Contextual's unparalleled capabilities in topic-based contextual audience extension by including the brand's KPI achievement in a topic.

"KPI and relevance driven audience extension has to be part of the open web's post cookie and third party data world", said Dave Hills, CEO of Advanced Contextual. "The simple fact is that 50% of programmatic impressions have no ID attached and that number was 100% as recently as three years ago. With this release we allow brands to safely leverage their achieved KPI's along with relevance and comp index, which we provide. The result is a power rating for non endemic content which will scale and perform."

Context as a targeting signal in programmatic advertising will rise from its historic attach rate of 8 to 10 percent to likely 60% to 65% in the next two years. Just recently Google announced that its FLoC product will migrate to topics, albeit behavioral topics which likely do not survive the impending changes in programmatic audience targeting. Advanced Contextual believes these are half measure moves by walled gardens to preserve their ability to obfuscate and limit brand controls over where they place and optimize ads. Advanced Extension provides a new bar for programmatic targeting by placing controls in the brand's hands and giving them the transparency they need to control how and where ads are placed.

"We've come to depend on Advanced Contextual for innovative, scale and performant solutions to leverage context on the open web", said Mike Kujanek, CEO of Magnitude Digital. "When we look into a future where KPI's like LTV become permanent being able to programmatically leverage that data will allow us to achieve more efficient KPI's and broader reach."

Building on Advanced Contextual's topic-first approach, the platform will now provide brands with both a topic comp index score and their KPI. The topics with the highest affinity and best KPI performance will achieve the highest ratings and the most spend in plans done by Advanced Contextual.

"We think the walled gardens will continue to fight any effort to increase control and transparency in programmatic activation and optimization which provides opportunities for the open web," said Andy Crossen, CTO of Advanced Contextual. "We look at Google's recent nod to topics and wonder how behavioral topics survive in the future. So we took an innovative approach of combining relevance and KPI efficiency in building Advanced Extension and our customers, we think, will reward us with increased spend."

Advanced Contextual leverages a proprietary search engine and index of over 5BN pages that looks back 18 months, along with industry leading flexibility, control and transparency to deliver a signal of content consumption that is easily configured and delivered to any DSP. The company continues to innovate on its platform by bringing new ad products which are specifically designed for a post cookie/3P data world.

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/introducing-advanced-extension-from-advanced-contextual-301474008.html

SOURCE Advanced Contextual

Recommended Stories

  • Latest Ethereum price and analysis (ETH to USD)

    Ethereum is showing serious signs of strength this week with it currently trading back above the $2,800 mark. The world’s second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap has now risen by 29.

  • Dorsey Says Zuckerberg Should Have Focused on Bitcoin, Not Diem

    (Bloomberg) -- Block Inc. Chief Executive Officer Jack Dorsey criticized Meta Platforms Inc.’s failed cryptocurrency project, Diem, saying the company’s time would have been better spent focused on advancing Bitcoin. Most Read from BloombergAlphabet Stock Split Aimed at Bringing Google Shares to MassesTeen Who Demanded $50,000 From Elon Musk Is Now Targeting More Billionaire JetsSeaWorld Makes $3.4 Billion Takeover Bid for Cedar FairBe Warned — the Turbulence This Time Is DifferentCovid-Infected

  • Vodafone enjoys revenue boost as tourists return

    The mobile phone giant said it benefited from an increase in roaming charges as people started travelling again.

  • Zcash Extends Rally Into Asian Trading Day

    ZCash, one of the first privacy-focused cryptocurrencies, saw its ZEC token post gains during Asian hours as the market continues to be receptive to the protocol’s shift toward proof-of-stake and compliance directives.

  • El Salvador’s Bitcoin Wallet Revamped Along With 1500 New BTC ATMs

    Owing to a series of issues with the national digital Bitcoin wallet, El Salvador’s government has decided to hire a new technical provider.

  • If your phone, car or home alarm relies on 3G, you need to prepare for a shutdown

    Mobile phone networks plan to pull the plug on their 3G service this year, with AT&T slated to go first. The move could affect you in many ways.

  • New Chainalysis Report Suggests NFT Crime Doesn’t (Always) Pay

    More NFT wash traders lost money than made money in 2021, according to Chainalysis’ data.

  • Bitcoin owners expect a rebound to $55,000 in six months, study finds

    Bitcoin has lost about 45% of its value from its record high in November, but some retail investors’ interests are not dampened, as they expect to “buy the dip,” a new study finds.

  • Analyst Report: Alphabet Inc.

    Alphabet is a holding company, with Google, the Internet media giant, as a wholly owned subsidiary. Google generates 99% of Alphabet revenue, of which more than 85% is from online ads. Google’s other revenue is from sales of apps and content on Google Play and YouTube, as well as cloud service fees and other licensing revenue. Sales of hardware such as Chromebooks, the Pixel smartphone, and smart homes products, which include Nest and Google Home, also contribute to other revenue. Alphabet’s moonshot investments are in its other bets segment, where it bets on technology to enhance health (Verily), faster Internet access to homes (Google Fiber), self-driving cars (Waymo), and more. Alphabet’s operating margin has been 25%-30%, with Google at 30% and other bets operating at a loss.

  • Firewalla launches its Purple gigabit home firewall

    Over the course of the last few years, Firewalla's combined firewall and router devices have made a name for themselves as the go-to hardware security tools for many enthusiasts and small businesses. Today, the company started shipping its newest device, the Firewalla Purple, a diminutive gigabit firewall and router that is currently retailing for $319. With the Purple, Firewalla, which was founded in 2015, is filling a hole in its lineup, which until now included 100 Mbps and 500 Mbps devices for home and small business users with prices ranging from $129 to $199, as well as a $458 3 Gbps+ device for larger businesses.

  • 1 Cryptocurrency That Could Crush Shiba Inu in 2022

    In fact, CoinMarketCap.com now lists over 9,200 different cryptocurrencies, which are collectively worth $1.75 trillion. On that note, Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) rose to prominence last year, generating returns of roughly 42,000,000% in 2021. More importantly, Shiba Inu's sharp sell-off doesn't imply an equally impressive rebound.

  • Google Wants to Catch Up With Web3, Metaverse Rivals

    Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai says the internet giant is looking at this new technology, which is one of the buzzword in the tech world.

  • 3 Reasons to Sell Shiba Inu in 2022

    This once-booming cryptocurrency registered astronomical returns in 2021, but its long-term viability is questionable.

  • Customer Experience Equally Important as Price for Today’s Modern Consumer

    New Research from imimobile Points to Customer Experience as a Key Business Imperative, with 75% of Respondents Rating it Crucial to Purchasing Decisions

  • Jordan Peterson Joins Parler, Embracing the Opportunity to Speak Freely

    Free speech champion Jordan B. Peterson has joined Parler, the world's premier free speech social media platform. Identifying as a classical-liberal and well known for his engaging commentary on a wide range of fundamental cultural issues, Peterson is a welcomed voice of reason and sanity.

  • Cryptocurrencies, Criminality and the State

    The speed at which crypto moves and the anonymity accorded the transactions is a gift to the criminal and terrorist world.

  • Illicit NFT Activity Surges as Trading Volumes Hit New Highs

    As NFT trading volumes surge, self-policing across the NFT market place is going to be needed to avoid harsh regulatory action.

  • Should You Stake Your Crypto Holdings?

    In other words, if you're not chosen as a validator, you won't lose your investment. Staking can be an easy way to earn interest on your crypto investments, and you don't need any expensive equipment to get started -- unlike crypto mining under a proof of work (PoW) protocol, which requires a powerful computer. The first thing you'll need to do is double-check that your crypto investments use a PoS protocol.

  • Analyst Report: BlackBerry Limited

    BlackBerry, once known for being the world’s largest smartphone manufacturer, is now exclusively a software provider with a stated goal of end-to-end secure communication for enterprises. The firm provides endpoint management and protection to enterprises, specializing in regulated industries like government, as well as embedded software to the automotive, medical, and industrial markets.

  • VC-backed DAO startups are racing to define what DAOs actually are

    Amid the growth in web3, NFTs, DeFi and tokens, institutional investors are also looking at how they can leverage another crypto structure called DAOs to build a new model for community action on the internet. DAOs -- or decentralized autonomous organizations -- are at a very weird place in 2022. The crypto collectives theoretically are designed around allowing groups to make decisions and operate in a structured capacity governed by smart contracts and blockchain transparency, but DAOs that are popping up recently seem to be indistinguishable from each other, with varying commitments to both decentralization and autonomy.