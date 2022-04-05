Introducing Best-in-Class Quantum-Safe Blockchain

U.S. markets open in 1 hour 21 minutes

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / April 5, 2022 / 01 Communique Laboratory Inc. (TSXV:ONE)(OTCQB:OONEF) (the "Company" or "01"), has been commissioned to develop the World's First Quantum-Safe Blockchain designed for Tokens, NFTs, Smart Contracts for the Metaverse, De-centralized Finance (DeFi). It is expected that this best-in-class quantum-safe blockchain will be resilient against cyber adversaries, including quantum attacks.

Blockchain technology is vulnerable to cyber-attacks, including quantum threats. A recent crypto hack reported a loss of over $300 million due to hackers forging a wrong signature to fake a transaction. These hacks have now become commonplace, and it is anticipated that the introduction of quantum computing will increase them dramatically.

After an extensive global search, a consortium of highly successful crypto experts has selected the Company as their technology partner and Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC) provider. The consortium (Talent Summit) is pursuing the new blockchain aggressively and is planning a Proof-of-Concept (PoC) within three months. The PoC of this new venture is the first step towards protecting the de-centralized eco-system.

"01 has taken a minority position in Talent Summit and in addition will be compensated for the development project by way of a payment of $250,000 cash plus a 10% royalty for the ongoing share of the 'Tokens' per transaction," said Andrew Cheung, the President and CEO of 01 Communique.

01 will protect the integrity of this state-of-the-art blockchain by using its patent-protected, quantum-safe, IronCAP™ technology. In addition to being quantum-safe and supporting smart contracts, this new blockchain is aiming at high-performance with the ability to process tens of thousands of transactions/second (TPS).

"This revolutionary blockchain is essentially a transformation of the proven Solana blockchain into a quantum-safe version to be incorporated in Tokens, NFTs, Smart Contracts for Metaverse, DeFi, and more," said Andrew Cheung.

About 01 Communique

One of the first-to-market, enterprise level cybersecurity providers for the quantum computing era. The Company's cyber security business unit focuses on post-quantum cybersecurity with the development of its IronCAP™ technology, protected in the U.S.A. by its patent #11,271,215. For more information, visit the Company's web site at www.ironcap.ca and www.01com.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release may constitute "forward-looking" statements which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. When used in this news release, such statements use such words as "may", "will", "expect", "believe", "anticipate", "plan", "intend", "are confident" and other similar terminology. Such statements include statements regarding the ability of the Company to develop the contemplated quantum-safe blockchain, the capabilities of such blockchain and the timing for its development and implementation, business prospects of IronCAP™ and IronCAP X™, the future of quantum computers and their impact on the Company's product offering, the functionality of the Company's products and the intended product lines for the Company's technology. These statements reflect current expectations regarding future events and operating performance and speak only as of the date of this news release. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the matters discussed in the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the ability of the Company to complete the PoC as anticipated, a delay in the anticipated adoption of quantum computers, the ability of the Company to raise financing to pursue its business plan, competing products that provide a superior product, competitors with greater resources and the factors discussed under "Risk and Uncertainties" in the company's Management`s Discussion and Analysis document filed on SEDAR. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management of the Company believes are reasonable assumptions, the company cannot assure investors that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and the company assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX-V") nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

INVESTOR CONTACT:
Brian Stringer
Chief Financial Officer
01 Communique
(905) 795-2888 x204

SOURCE: 01 Communique Laboratory, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/696015/Introducing-Best-in-Class-Quantum-Safe-Blockchain

