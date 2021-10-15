U.S. markets close in 36 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,468.97
    +30.71 (+0.69%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,289.69
    +377.13 (+1.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,887.19
    +63.76 (+0.43%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,280.76
    +6.58 (+0.29%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.15
    +0.84 (+1.03%)
     

  • Gold

    1,768.20
    -29.70 (-1.65%)
     

  • Silver

    23.33
    -0.14 (-0.60%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1608
    +0.0007 (+0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5760
    +0.0570 (+3.75%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3745
    +0.0068 (+0.50%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.2380
    +0.5610 (+0.49%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    61,424.23
    +4,119.44 (+7.19%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,447.38
    +40.64 (+2.89%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,234.03
    +26.32 (+0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,068.63
    +517.70 (+1.81%)
     

Introducing Bowmore® No Corners to Hide to Global Travel Retail

·2 min read

CHICAGO, Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bowmore has unveiled two new whiskies in the first release of Bowmore No Corners to Hide; an exciting collaboration between acclaimed graphic artist Frank Quitely, who has illustrated for Marvel and DC Comics, and Bowmore's Master Blender Ron Welsh.

Inspired by the most intriguing myths and legends from the remote island of Islay, each bottle in the collaboration features exclusive designs and artwork from Frank Quitely. The illustrations showcase Islay's far-reaching history and rich stories of a bygone era and embody the artistic expression of Bowmore's style.

The limited-edition series features two stunning single malts, 23-Year-Old and 32-Year-Old, which are exclusively available in select Global Travel Retail outlets including Amsterdam, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Vienna, Dubai, Singapore and Taiwan.

The exceptional 23-Year-Old captures a whisky character inspired by the legendary story of No Corners to Hide. The spirit was nurtured in ex-bourbon American oak hogsheads to create the signature Bowmore style. Two years of further maturation followed in Essencia® barriques to create a powerful character conjuring up a sensory exploration of this mythical tale. It captures a hint of beeswax, a scent of incense and a struck match to transport the senses to Bowmore's round church. Each bottle is decorated with illustrations and sketches from Frank Quitely.

The 32-Year-Old captures a moment in time; a story as captivating as the myth it celebrates. An initial 30 years of maturation in ex-bourbon American oak hogsheads reflects a timely occupation in cask, much like the devil's own alleged escape. This was followed by two further years in Essencia® barriques to bring an unusually distinctive character to the fore, again combining beeswax, incense and struck match.

Evolving to Seville orange peel merged with the aromas of an old cigar box, but with sweet and floral interjections and finishing with a touch of liquorice and iodine, the 32-Year-Old is intriguing and ingenious in equal measure. Each bottle comes complete with a signed print from Frank Quitely, alongside original sketches and notes from the whisky making process.

Manuel González, Marketing Director GTR for Beam Suntory, said: "Bowmore has a rich history filled with myths and legends, and we're delighted to partner with the award-winning Frank Quitely to bring these tales to life. Possessing a proven track record of producing collectible artwork with both Marvel and DC, the Frank Quitely Collection is our latest exciting collaboration to offer luxury limited-editions to our customers."

Bowmore No Corners To Hide Bottle Shot
Bowmore No Corners To Hide Bottle Shot
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/introducing-bowmore-no-corners-to-hide-to-global-travel-retail-301401471.html

SOURCE Beam Suntory Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Van Gogh artwork looted by Nazis to be sold at auction in New York

    A watercolor by Vincent van Gogh that was seized by the Nazis during World War II will be sold next month at auction in New York, where it is expected to fetch a price of $20 million or more, the auction house Christie's announced.

  • Sotheby's ramps up NFT operations

    Sotheby's auction house launched a dedicated platform for collectors of NFTs Thursday and announced a twice-a-year sale of the digital objects, a sign of its commitment to the craze.

  • A shredded Banksy painting sold for 18 times its original price

    The remnants of a painting by Banksy that was shredded after it was auctioned in 2018 just sold for 18 times its original price.

  • Van Gogh artwork looted by Nazis to be auctioned in New York

    A watercolor by Vincent van Gogh that was seized by the Nazis during World War II will be sold next month at auction in New York, where it is expected to fetch a price of $20 million or more, the auction house Christie's announced. Christie's is auctioning the 1888 work, “Wheatstacks,” after facilitating negotiations between the Texas oilman's heirs who own it now and the heirs of two Jewish art collectors who owned it at different times before it was looted by the Nazis. “Wheatstacks” will be auctioned Nov. 11 along with other artworks from the collection of Edwin L. Cox, a Texas oilman who died last year at age 99.

  • October Mist, Benjamin Moore's Color of the Year 2022, Is Further Proof That Green Is Having a Moment

    Get ready to splash your walls with a gentle, serene iteration of this very timely hue.

  • Sotheby’s Takes Its NFT Experiment Into the Metaverse

    The venerable auction house's new platform will allow visitors to view NFTs and learn about the collectors and artists behind the digital art.

  • Photography NFTs Vs. Prints: Which One Evokes the Most Emotion?

    echnology is fun; no industry should aim to limit that. But photographers are often consumers, and I question those intrigued by NFTs, especially those who seem to favor them over a traditional printed photograph.

  • Scotiabank New Generation Photography Award Winners exhibition on view at the National Gallery of Canada

    Lens-based artworks by the Scotiabank New Generation Photography Award 2020 and 2021 winners Katherine Takpannie, Curtiss Randolph, Noah Friebel, Chris Donovan, Dainesha Nugent-Palache, and Dustin Brons are featured in an exhibition now open and on view at the National Gallery of Canada until December 5, 2021. These artists were recognized as Canada's brightest young photographers by the National Gallery of Canada and Scotiabank. The Scotiabank New Generation Photography Award is the only prize

  • Four-Volume Book Collection Puts Focus on Work of Artist-Photographer Kali

    Who was Kali? “She was a West L.A. mother on the surface who had a shockingly vibrant secret life as a prolific artist and photographer,” says journalist and documentarian Matt Tyrnauer, who wrote the introduction to “Kali,” a new four-volume collection of the artist’s work from powerHouse Books. “In fact, she was an innovator in […]

  • $5-8 million for a half-shredded Banksy? Try Sotheby's

    A Banksy picture which was half sliced by a shredder concealed in its frame when it was sold at auction, will go under the hammer in London on Thursday with a price estimate of up to $8.2 million. Onlookers gasped when the then-titled "Girl with Balloon" was sucked into a shredder as the hammer fell following a bid of 1,042,000 pounds at an October 2018 auction at Sotheby's in London. Sotheby's said the work fitted into an illustrious history of anti-art including Marcel Duchamp's anonymous submission of Fountain, a porcelain urinal remounted on a pedestal in 1917, to Ai Weiwei, who photographed himself intentionally dropping an alleged Han Dynasty urn.

  • Phil Lord and Chris Miller Prove the Power of Partnership With Variety’s Creative Impact in Animation Award

    When it comes to animation, you’d be hard-pressed to find a more creatively impactful duo than writers-directors-producers Phil Lord and Chris Miller, who have delivered game-changing animation for close to two decades. Their list of credits is huge, spanning both film and television as well as animation and live-action, including producing 2018’s groundbreaking “Spider-Man: Into […]

  • Shredded Banksy artwork sells for $25.4 million at auction

    A work by British street artist Banksy that sensationally self-shredded just after it sold at auction three years ago fetched almost 18.6 million pounds ($25.4 million) on Thursday — a record for the artist, and close to 20 times its pre-shredded price. “Love is in the Bin” was offered by Sotheby’s in London, with a presale estimate of 4 million pounds to 6 million pounds ($5.5 million to $8.2 million). After a 10-minute bidding war involving nine bidders in the saleroom, online and by phone, it sold for three times the high estimate to an undisclosed buyer.

  • Banksy’s Infamous ‘Self-Destructing’ Painting Just Sold for a Record $25.4 Million

    The gavel price for "Love is in the Bin" beat out the $23 million his painting "Game Changer" sold for back in March.

  • Banksy's Love is in the Bin sells for record £16m

    The artwork, which self-shredded when sold in 2018, fetched more than double its guide price.

  • New Port Richey artist creates mural in memory of Gabby Petito

    A New Port Richey artist created a mural in memory of Gabby Petito.

  • David DePatie, ‘Pink Panther’ Cartoon Producer, Dies at Age 91

    Animation producer David H. DePatie died on Sept. 23 of natural causes at the age of 91. DePatie is known for founding DePatie Freleng Enterprises with partner Friz Freleng, which is best known for the “Pink Panther” cartoon series. DePatie was also the last executive in charge of the original Warner Bros. Cartoons cartoon studio, […]

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch Amid Beijing Crackdowns, Evergrande Default Fears

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Weibo, Sohu, Nio, BYD Co. and Li Auto. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • Is MGM Stock A Buy As NFL, College Football Kick Off Lucrative Sports Betting Season?

    MGM Resorts entered a deal to buy The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas for $1.6 billion. Is MGM stock a buy now?

  • Is PLUG Stock A Buy As It Unveils Ambitious Plans, Strong Outlook?

    Plug Power, a maker of hydrogen fuel cells, unveils ambitious growth plans and sees accelerating revenue in 2022. Is PLUG stock a buy right now?