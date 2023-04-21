Introducing Crypto Family: A Groundbreaking Platform for the Cryptocurrency Community

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESSWIRE / April 21, 2023 / Crypto Family Group, which aims to be a leader in Decentralized Finance (DeFi), offers a unique opportunity for its members to rent Family NFT through a rental package. The members can rent a single or multiple NFT for a 90-day period, with each costing US $24. The potential daily reward income is US $2.

The expired Family NFT can be reactivated after 90 days at a reactivation price of US $12. The reactivation will be valid for the next 90 days with rewards generated in the same manner.

This feature is designed to offer complete flexibility and members can take part based on their financial capacity. Members are free to rent as many NFT as they wish, up to 6.000 units per member.

The purpose of the Family token is to provide holders with a form of passive income. The safety and security of its members are ensured by the requirement to create an encrypted and stored account. However, the platform does not promote or offer any get-rich-quick schemes. The members can join Crypto Family and earn rewards that are protected by smart contracts.

It offers a range of reward-generating avenues such as cloud mining, gold mining and various types of NFT, crypto standard validation and expert market analysis.

For the uninitiated, cloud mining is a popular process for mining crypto currencies that involve using tools provided by a platform and external resources. Cloud mining allows members to lease mining power using Family NFT.

Besides, Crypto Family strives to build a diverse range of commodity-based assets to help safeguard the value of Family token. One such avenue being looked at is agricultural farming through joint venture projects, while the other option is to acquire leveraged assets such as oil.

These not only offer a valuable hedge for the company but also offer a secure and stable investment option for the members and protect their wealth over the longer term.

Crypto Family has evolved from its central European roots and is now registered as Crypto Family FZC. The latter was formed through a joint venture partnership with The Private Office of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed Bin Faisal Al Qassimi of Sharjah and Ras Al Khaimah emirates.

As the Crypto Family FZC stands behind the quality of its products and services, it also wants its members to have full satisfaction. Any failure of the latter will lead to a full refund within 30 days of your first transaction through its 30-day money back guarantee.

The company is also creating various games that will allow members to earn rewards from gaming NFT in the real world. These games will be tailored specifically for the Crypto Family community.

Crypto Family has also entered into a joint venture with Infinity Masters to provide the Crypto Family community with the first ever DeFi Privacy Crypto Debit Cards. Initially, only 50,000 cards will be issued. The revolutionary debit card enables members to purchase in stores and withdraw cash from ATM using their DeFi balance.

Please visit the official link below for more information about The Crypto Family Token and the live pre-sale.

Contact:

H A M Auditing & Business Consultancy Headquarters

Dubai - United Arab Emirates

Email: info@cryptofamily.love

