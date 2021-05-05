U.S. markets close in 4 hours 50 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,176.93
    +12.27 (+0.29%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,166.78
    +33.75 (+0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,702.83
    +69.33 (+0.51%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,246.03
    -2.26 (-0.10%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    66.35
    +0.66 (+1.00%)
     

  • Gold

    1,782.70
    +6.70 (+0.38%)
     

  • Silver

    26.55
    -0.01 (-0.03%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2008
    -0.0007 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5890
    -0.0030 (-0.19%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3910
    +0.0022 (+0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.2190
    -0.0860 (-0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    57,046.88
    +2,499.39 (+4.58%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,446.59
    +41.28 (+2.94%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,024.44
    +101.27 (+1.46%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,812.63
    -241.37 (-0.83%)
     

Introducing Engadget's 2021 graduation gift guide

Valentina Palladino
·Commerce Editor
·1 min read
A collage of products from the Engadget 2021 Graduation gift guide.

It’s safe to say this past year has been a challenge. For those graduating college in just a few weeks, it’s undoubtedly been difficult to balance virtual classes, Zoom study sessions and digital family time. If you know a soon-to-be graduate (or are one yourself), a hearty congratulations is due to them for successfully completing the academic year.

We at Engadget think those accomplishments should be celebrated, so we’ve compiled all of our favorite gadgets that would make great gifts to help grads start their adult lives. Our product recommendations cover all the bases from useful to unique — things that will be invaluable when starting a new career or moving to a new place, in addition to items that are purely for their enjoyment. And for those who want to give the grad in your life something special but don’t have much cash to spare, we’ve included a list of gadgets under $50 that we think anyone would be happy to receive.

We hope our recommendations can take some of the gift-giving stress off of you, and we hope that you and the cap-and-gown wearing individuals in your life can take a moment to celebrate. After all, we all could use more celebrations right now.

Engadget's 2021 graduation gift guide

The best gifts for the new grads in your life

The best gaming gear for graduates

The best gifts for grads under $50

The best gifts to upgrade your grad’s tech setup

The best work-from-home and office essentials for graduates

  

Recommended Stories

  • ​​41 Last-Minute Father’s Day Gifts That'll Arrive on Time

    This year, Father’s Day is June 20th. The list of top Father's Day gift ideas ahead is not only chocked full of unique gifts for dad, but they are all perfect for the last-minute shopping (thank you Amazon Prime two-day shipping). Consider this your cheat sheet to winning Father’s Day, whether you're looking for a digital gift like a gift card or something thoughtful to arrive at dad's door on time for the holiday.

  • Snap Looks Poised to Snap to the Upside

    Let's check out the charts again on Snap as we learned here on Tuesday morning that a Citigroup analyst raised his price target on the company behind the Snapchat app. In this daily Japanese candlestick chart of SNAP, below, we can see that prices have been trading around the 50-day moving average line. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line has moved up to a new high to foreshadow further price gains.

  • Star Wars Day Is Taking Over the World’s Most Expensive Superyachts (Again)

    Including a couple of X-Wings and the ship from "The Mandolorian."

  • YouTube is testing automatic translations in the user's native language

    YouTube is reportedly testing automatic translations in local languages across video titles, descriptions, and closed captions.

  • Uber users in the UK can reserve a premium ride a month in advance

    Uber Reserve is initially available in London, Manchester, Bristol and Bath.

  • Crude Oil Prices Break Above Their Seven-Week High

    Crude oil prices breached their seven-week high at the mid-week trading session in London over a record drop in America’s crude oil inventories with growing expectations that rebounding economic activities in key emerged markets will continually boost energy demand momentarily.

  • Secretive Billionaire Kenneth Dart Makes $6.7 Billion Bet on Tobacco Stocks

    (Bloomberg) -- It took decades for sustainable investing to become mainstream, but now every week one giant investor after another announces their commitment to ESG.Kenneth Dart will not be joining that club.The billionaire is heir to a plastic cup fortune. More than two decades ago he renounced his U.S. citizenship and moved to the Caribbean, becoming the biggest real estate owner in the Cayman Islands. For years he invested in distressed sovereign debt with Argentina’s former President Cristina Kirchner calling him a “vulture.”And over the past six months Dart, 66, has quietly accumulated one of the classic sin investments. Through a Cayman Islands vehicle called Spring Mountain Investments, Dart has built a 7% stake in British American Tobacco that’s now worth $6 billion. Last month, Spring Mountain disclosed a separate $634 million position in rival Imperial Brands. The Financial Times first reported the firm’s tobacco investments.A small portion of the positions were entered into using total return swaps, the filings show. These types of swaps were at the center of the March implosion of family office Archegos Capital Management, causing billions in bank losses.Tobacco WagerSpring Mountain is the latest in a series of entities the publicity-shy Dart has used to buy securities. He previously set up Portfolio Services Ltd., Seneca Investments, EM Ltd., Eastern Capital and LBS Investments. In recent years these have been used to invest in obscure biotechnology stocks that make up a fraction of his fortune, estimated at $6.6 billion by the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.Susanna de Saram, a representative of Dart’s firm Dart Enterprises, declined to comment on investment decisions.Dart’s tobacco wager goes against one of the hottest trends in finance: Investing in companies that focus on environmental, social and governance factors, which in theory means corporations have long-term sustainable prospects.The tobacco industry has for decades been the antithesis of ESG investment. Dominated by a few corporate behemoths, the companies operate in a market at risk of being quashed by regulation or customers giving up -- or dying from -- the habit.Michael Bloomberg, founder and majority owner of Bloomberg News parent Bloomberg LP, has been a longtime champion of tobacco-control efforts.While a larger group of investors are shunning the stocks, it can create opportunities for those less concerned with the societal outcomes of their portfolio.Dividend YieldsTobacco stocks “were a one-way ticket up until around 2016” before concerns about new regulation, especially in the U.S., began discouraging investors, according to Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Duncan Fox.Over the past five years, the MSCI World Tobacco Index has dropped 32%. That’s punished long-term holders, but has juiced the dividends the stocks pay. British American Tobacco and Imperial Brands have dividend yields exceeding 8%.Investors may also be overstating the regulatory risks -- after all the firms have experience adapting to and profiting under new regulations --and there’s potential growth in alternative tobacco products and the new cannabis markets, Fox said.Still, there’s a reason why so many investors shun the stocks.“Smoking has been in decline for the past five decades because of what we call the ESG Squeeze: pressures from societal attitudes, regulation, and taxation,” Citigroup Inc. analyst Adam Spielman wrote in March. In 10 to 20 years there could be no smokers left in many markets, according to Jefferies analyst Owen Bennett.Read more: Smoking may disappear within a generation, analysts predictDart has made successful contrarian bets in the past. He made billions from companies such as Salomon Inc., Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp., and in troubled sovereign debt, according to a 1995 Businessweek profile.Trained as a chemical engineer, he’s long been focused on his investment portfolio instead of the family business, Dart Container, where he no longer has a role or ownership. Mason, Michigan-based Dart Container is run by his brother, Robert Dart.In recent years Dart’s focus seemed to shift from markets to property development, primarily in the Cayman Islands, where he’s made his home. Dart Real Estate has developed $1.5 billion in projects, including hotels, office buildings and residential complexes, according to its website.(Updates with total return swaps in fifth paragraph, Dart Enterprises’ response in seventh.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Analysis: Buffett's ESG snub risks alienating Wall Street

    Berkshire Hathaway Inc shareholders can accept Chairman Warren Buffett's hostility to bitcoin, blank-check acquisition firms and wild bets on trading app Robinhood. Buffett and his board opposed two shareholder resolutions at Berkshire Hathaway's annual shareholder meeting last week that called for annual reports on how its companies are responding to the challenge of climate change, as well as reports on diversity and inclusion in the workplace.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks mixed, technology shares recover after concerns over higher rates abate

    Stocks were mostly higher Wednesday after a technology-led selloff a day earlier, with growth stocks recovering some losses spurred after a key policymaker suggested interest rates might need to rise to prevent an economic overheating.

  • Crypto Mania Sends Doge Soaring, Crashes Robinhood Token Trading

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors are piling back into some of the fringe corners of the cryptocurrency world, with the frenzy sending Dogecoin surging more than 50% again and crashing Robinhood’s trading app.Other so-called altcoins also took off, with Dash spiking 18% over a 24-hour period through the European morning on Wednesday and Ethereum Classic rising almost 45%. In the world of DeFi, tokens such as Force DAO and Tierion surged more than 1,000% on Tuesday, according to CoinMarketCap.com data. Meanwhile, Robinhood said it resolved earlier issues with crypto trading on its platform.“You have money looking for a home and this is one of those areas of the market where there is speculation happening, there is significant appreciation happening in a short period of time,” said Chad Oviatt, director of investment management at Huntington Private Bank. “You get that excitement there.”The rallies defied easy explanation and continued a trend that’s seen the value of all digital tokens surge past $2.3 trillion. Doge, created as a joke in 2013, has been used in marketing gimmicks -- the latest by the Oakland A’s baseball team, which offered two seats to games this week for 100 Dogecoin. The Gemini crypto exchange backed by Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss said it now supports Doge, and will soon enable trading of it.Dogecoin’s red-hot advance from around 0.002 cents a year ago -- when it was worth about $300 million -- has captured the interest of many on Wall Street. It’s even caught the attention of the Federal Reserve -- the central bank’s chairman last week answered “some of the asset prices are high” when asked if things like GameStop Corp.’s and Dogecoin’s supercharged rallies created threats to financial stability.As a sign of Dogecoin’s rising popularity, the Robinhood app is among the top 10 downloads at the Apple App Store. Meanwhile, Coinbase Global, the largest U.S. crypto exchange -- which doesn’t offer Doge trading -- saw its shares fall 4.6% Tuesday, its lowest close since its market debut last month.“It’s pretty amazing that something that started out as a joke has become so popular,” said Matt Maley, chief market strategist for Miller Tabak + Co.Though interest in digital assets has picked up in recent months as more traditional firms who were long hesitant to the crypto space warm up to cryptocurrencies, it’s alternative coins that have captured the most attention in recent days. Bitcoin has taken a backseat following record-setting rallies from Ether and Doge, wrote Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda.“The Dogecoin bubble should have popped by now, but institutional interest is trying to take advantage of this momentum and that could support another push higher,” he said in a note. “Dogecoin is surging because many cryptocurrency traders do not want to miss out on any buzz that stems from Elon Musk’s hosting of Saturday Night Live.”Elsewhere, a new Ether ETF trading in Canada called the CI Galaxy Ethereum ETF (ETHX) broke its record volume on Tuesday. It’s up more than 20% in the first two days of the week.Bitcoin rose modestly on Wednesday, snapping a three-day losing streak. It was up 0.8% to $55,213 as of 9:29 a.m. in London on Wednesday.Meanwhile, many -- including famed crypto investor Mike Novogratz -- have warned that the rallies could be unsustainable. Novogratz, chief executive officer of Galaxy Digital Holdings, said recently he’d be “very, very worried” were one of his friends to invest in Doge.“It seems that investors are careening from one hot dot to another, like a pinball game,” said Mike Bailey, director of research at FBB Capital Partners. “My sense is this speculative wave will suffer the same fate as the GME and other Robinhood ‘flash-in-the-pan’ stocks. Cryptocurrencies may have become a new asset class, like precious metals, but surges such as these seem unsustainable.”(Updates prices throughout.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Warren Buffett just sounded the alarm on inflation — here are 8 ways to be ready

    Prices are on the rise, but there are ways you can lessen the impact on your wallet.

  • Robinhood goes bust just as Dogecoin goes boom

    The trading app experienced issues with crypto trading, and users are furious.

  • The first thing people like Warren Buffett ask when you offer them something: Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Wednesday, May 5, 2021.

  • Hedge funds had become ‘extreme’ sellers of stocks even before Yellen’s interest-rate remarks. Here’s why.

    Even before the Treasury secretary and former Fed chair spooked markets, hedge funds had been aggressive sellers of stocks.

  • Caesars stock spikes after execs say ‘weekends in Las Vegas are sold out for the foreseeable future’

    Caesars Entertainment Inc. shares spiked in after-hours trading Tuesday after the casino company revealed another big loss in the first quarter, but outlined a strong rebound in the works in Las Vegas.

  • Shell Sells U.S. Refinery in Latest Divestment

    (Bloomberg) -- Royal Dutch Shell Plc reached an agreement to sell its Puget Sound Refinery to HollyFrontier Corp. for $350 million in the latest major divestment for the European oil giant that’s moving away from processing crude.The U.S. refiner will also pay an estimated $150 million to $180 million for the hydrocarbon inventories at the facility near Anacortes, Washington, according to a HollyFrontier statement. The transaction also includes on-site co-generation and logistical assets.Shell is shrinking its refining portfolio as it adjusts its holdings to better align with a lower-carbon future. The company is instead focusing on sites that have integrated oil refineries and chemical plants -- a bet on the future growth of petrochemicals.In September, the European major said it would retain only six downstream facilities including Norco in Louisiana and Deer Park in Texas, paring back from 14. Shell then said in November it was shutting its Convent refinery in south Louisiana amid the devastating impacts from the pandemic on the fuel industry.HollyFrontier said it expects to fund the takeover with a one-year suspension of its regular quarterly dividend and cash on hand. The deal should be closed by the fourth quarter.“Puget Sound Refinery will complement our existing refining business, with sales into premium product markets and advantaged access to Canadian crude,” HollyFrontier Chief Executive Officer Mike Jennings said in the statement.(Corrects refinery location in second paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • The best way to have plenty of money in retirement

    If you want a financially comfortable retirement with ample money available, you need to take two basic steps. In a recent article I described how to design a withdrawal strategy that will keep your portfolio healthy if you have saved enough (but only enough) to meet your needs. If you retire with a portfolio that’s at least 25 times the size of the annual withdrawal you need (in other words, with $1 million if you need $40,000 from it the first year), you will most likely succeed.

  • T-Mobile crushes earnings estimates as subscriber surge continues

    Shares of T-Mobile Inc. were up 2.7% in after-hours trading Tuesday after the telecommunications company easily topped first-quarter revenue and earnings expectations while bringing in a surge of new subscribers.

  • Governance: Why Crypto Investors Should Care

    DAO was stateless and decentralized, meaning that its operations were not tied to a specific geographic area, and it had a flat organizational structure. DAO token holders could vote on projects for investment and the relationship between them and the overall organization was governed by smart contracts on Ethereum’s blockchain. Large investors in the project demanded a hard fork, which would have refunded investors by creating a "withdraw" function in the code.

  • Why Ethereum Keeps Soaring High

    The leading altcoin just recently posted an all-time high some hours ago with strong demand from institutional investors and leading business brands that are adding Ethereum to their balance sheets as it has posted gains of about 1,300% in the past one year alone.