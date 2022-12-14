U.S. markets close in 4 hours 41 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,043.74
    +24.09 (+0.60%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,300.27
    +191.63 (+0.56%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,321.48
    +64.67 (+0.57%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,843.50
    +11.14 (+0.61%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.98
    +1.59 (+2.11%)
     

  • Gold

    1,822.20
    -3.30 (-0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    24.06
    +0.07 (+0.27%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0651
    +0.0015 (+0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4830
    -0.0180 (-0.51%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2411
    +0.0042 (+0.34%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.8510
    -0.6080 (-0.45%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    18,071.54
    +274.83 (+1.54%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    422.82
    +5.92 (+1.42%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,493.33
    -9.56 (-0.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,156.21
    +201.36 (+0.72%)
     

Introducing Fc, an enterprise technology platform and accelerator program founded by industry veterans, Thomas DelVecchio and Scott Alberi.

·2 min read

  • Fc enables early stage founders to build 'Enterprise Grade' from Day 1, by bridging the gap from enterprise tech ideation to marketplace entry and institutional investment viability.

  • Fc has engineered a process that - from the outset - achieves validation-at-scale while simultaneously identifying sales opportunities and technical board advisors.

  • Early stage enterprise technology companies and their founders can benefit from Fc's dedicated community of enterprise IT decision makers, executives and institutional investor partners.

NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Messrs. DelVecchio and Alberi have launched Fc, a new enterprise technology accelerator model. DelVecchio, former CEO and founder of an enterprise data company and technology research firm and Alberi, formerly a technology, media and telecommunications-focused institutional investor, have created a model in which all enterprise technology stakeholders can benefit. This is achieved by de-risking a founder's journey from ideation to market, improving the quality of solutions that optimize the enterprise technology stack and increasing the probability of accretive outcomes for venture and growth investors. Fc will partner with various companies on the spectrum from prospective founders up to and including growth companies that have customers, revenue and venture-backing. The platform provides a range of resources throughout the milestone-based process to companies and their founders, including validation-at-scale of their solution or product, mentorship from high-level enterprise IT decision makers, sales pipeline generation and access to Fc's partners in the institutional investment space.

"We believe how enterprise tech gets from idea to market needs to evolve. We set out to redesign the assembly line, by putting enterprise IT decision makers at the start of the process — and not just at the end," said Thomas DelVecchio, founder of Fc.

"Our motivation was driven by the goal to mitigate a founder's risk while enhancing and expediting their journey from concept to a legitimate and mature enterprise technology company," said Scott Alberi, founder of Fc.

DelVecchio and Alberi bring over 20 years each of relevant experience to Fc and their community of founders, IT decision makers and investors. Before founding Fc, DelVecchio was the CEO of ETR (aka Aptiviti) an enterprise data company and research firm that he founded and operated for over a decade. Prior to founding Fc, Alberi was a technology, media and telecommunications Portfolio Manager for over 22 years, most recently at Point72 and prior to that at Eminence Capital.

To learn more please visit https://www.fcmv2r.com

Media Inquiries: press@fcmv2r.com

SOURCE Fc

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/introducing-fc-an-enterprise-technology-platform-and-accelerator-program-founded-by-industry-veterans-thomas-delvecchio-and-scott-alberi-301703049.html

SOURCE Fc

Recommended Stories

  • Why Shares of SoFi Are Rising Today

    Shares of the one-stop-shop financial services company and digital bank SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) traded more than 8% higher today as of 10:11 a.m. ET after a regulatory filing this morning showed that CEO Anthony Noto recently purchased $5 million worth of shares. Noto purchased the stock for prices ranging from $4.29 to $4.58. Like many fintech and tech stocks this year, SoFi's stock has been crushed in the face of rising interest rates and market volatility.

  • Why Shares of Plug Power Are Popping Today

    While the temperature has been dropping in many parts of the country, shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) are heating up this week. As of 10:10 a.m. ET, shares of Plug Power are up 6.4%. Setting a price target of $26, Manav Gupta, an analyst at UBS, initiated coverage on Plug Power and assigned a buy rating on the stock, according to The Fly.

  • These 2 Stocks Throttled Up on Fed Day

    Even as investors were nervous about imminent news about interest rates, a couple of companies bucked the downtrend.

  • Stocks on the move: Delta, Quantumscape, Lucid, Tesla

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Julie Hyman breaks down how stocks are moving ahead of the upcoming FOMC meeting.

  • Jim Cramer Says Oil Prices Are Set for a Rebound; Here Are 3 Oil Stocks That Could Gain

    The sell-off is done and it’s time to buy in again. No, unfortunately that’s not a prognosis for the stock market in general, but rather CNBC’s Jim Cramer’s recommendation for investors looking at the oil sector. “The charts, as interpreted by Carley Garner, suggest that the oil speculators have been mostly wiped out,” said the Mad Money host on Tuesday, “so it’s time to buy the dips because she wouldn’t be surprised at all if crude can rally another $20 from here.” According to Cramer, Garner's

  • ‘Get out of these distorted markets’: Mohamed El-Erian issues a dire warning to stock and bond investors — but also offered this 1 shockproof asset for safety

    Is this the ultimate safe haven?

  • Investors Heavily Search ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM): Here is What You Need to Know

    ZIM (ZIM) has received quite a bit of attention from Zacks.com users lately. Therefore, it is wise to be aware of the facts that can impact the stock's prospects.

  • Why Lumen Technologies Rallied Today

    Shares of telecom giant Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) were rising on Tuesday, at one point up 5%, before reverting to a 1.9% gain as of 2:28 p.m. ET. Like many stocks, Lumen rose on the back of this morning's cooler-than-expected inflation report; however, unlike other stocks that made above-market gains, Lumen isn't a high-growth stock. Rather, it has another quality that would also benefit from lower-than-expected interest rates.

  • Fed Meeting: Get Ready For A Hawkish Surprise; S&P 500 Rally Faces Test

    The Fed meeting could dampen spirits raised by soft CPI inflation data. Powell's focus on strong wage growth isn't great for the S&P 500.

  • Will ChargePoint Stock Recover in 2023?

    The growth of EVs should be beneficial for EV charging companies. Major EV charging stocks have corrected significantly during the year. Shares of leading EV charging company ChargePoint (NYSE: CHPT) is down 44% as of this writing.

  • 10 Penny Stocks That Can Grow Big in 2023

    In this article, we will take a look at the 10 penny stocks that can grow big in 2023. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, go to the 5 Penny Stocks That Can Grow Big in 2023. Numerous speculative asset classes, including cryptocurrency and penny stocks, have suffered at the hands […]

  • Where did the money go in FTX crypto collapse?

    The collapse of crypto firm FTX and former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried's arrest has left many wondering where the money went.

  • Why Tesla Shares Could Have Much Further to Fall

    There's no denying that Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) has been one of the most dynamic and influential companies over the past decade or so. The danger here is due to CEO Elon Musk's takeover of Twitter, and yes, the reason has to do with his increasingly political commentary since taking over the platform. Rather, it's that his highly public, aggressive, and increasingly partisan views stand a good chance of alienating Tesla's core customer base.

  • In 60 Seconds Before CPI Hit, Heavy Trading Drove Mystery Rally

    (Bloomberg) -- Karine Jean-Pierre, the press secretary for President Joe Biden, quickly brushed off the question when it came in toward the end of her daily press conference Tuesday. No, she said, there was no chance that anyone in the White House leaked the November inflation report before its 8:30 a.m. publication. Too much fuss was being made, as she saw it, over what were just “minor market movements.”Most Read from BloombergApple to Allow Outside App Stores in Overhaul Spurred by EU LawsMus

  • 3 of the Biggest Bargains for 2023 in Warren Buffett's Portfolio

    These highly profitable, time-tested Buffett stocks are valued at forward-year price-to-earnings ratios of between 6 and 9.

  • Why Marijuana Legalization Shouldn't Be the Big Story for Cannabis Companies

    Even if legalization takes place, it won't solve the problems of many cannabis producers, particularly those based in Canada.

  • 3 High-Yield S&P 500 Dividend Stocks Begging to Be Bought for 2023

    These time-tested companies, with yields ranging from 4.8% to 5.8%, are plain-as-day bargains for opportunistic investors.

  • Stocks open mixed as Fed decision looms

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Brad Smith discusses how markets opened on Wednesday.

  • Vanguard Predicts 'Global Recession' Next Year — You Should Listen

    Big mutual fund companies don't make bold calls often. So when they do, like Vanguard just did, it's wise to take notice.

  • Tesla stock drops as Goldman cuts price target, maintains 'Buy' rating

    Goldman Sachs cut its price target on Tesla stock to $235 from $305, but maintains its Buy rating as it still sees positive long-term prospects.