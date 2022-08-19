Introducing FlashBox - The Most Affordable Same-Day Delivery Solution across Canada

The delivery service, initially launched in Greater Toronto Area, is now available to businesses within the Greater Vancouver area.

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 19, 2022 /CNW/ - FlashBox is pleased to announce the launch of its same-day delivery service in the beautiful province of Vancouver, British Columbia.

FlashBox Same-Day Delivery (CNW Group/FlashBox Inc.)

FlashBox is a Canadian technology company offering same-day delivery solutions to businesses of all size. Through the company's affordable delivery services, businesses can deliver products to their customers quickly, with flexibility, and cost-effectively across Canada using its fleet of independent drivers.

In the company's latest news, FlashBox is excited to announce it is expanding its operations from the Greater Toronto Area to Vancouver, British Columbia. Now, businesses in Vancouver can delight their customers and increase their online sales by offering same-day delivery, without ever having to go to the post office.

"We couldn't be more pleased to offer our unique service to businesses throughout Vancouver," says CEO of the company, Mehdi Nayebi. "Our drivers will come directly to your office, warehouse, or store and pick up your customers orders. From there, we complete the deliveries on your behalf, saving you time and gaining exceptional trust and respect from those who matter most – your customers."

At its core, FlashBox provides businesses with a wide range of features that make its service better than the competition, including:

Multi-Channel Ordering

Professional Fleet of Drivers

Parcel Tracking & Insurance

Signature & Proof-of-Delivery

Data & Analytics

Effortless Integration

Bulk Ordering

Route Optimization

No Hidden Fees and No Fuel Surcharges

For more information about FlashBox, including pricing, please visit https://flashbox.co/.

About FlashBox

FlashBox was co-founded by Mehdi Nayebi (CEO) and Mehrshad Pezeshk (CTO) in May 2021. Initially, the company began servicing clients including Vitamart, 180Smoke, eShipper, and many more with an impressive 99.2% delivery success rate – right from day one. To date, FlashBox has onboarded more than 1,000 verified drivers who undergo a stringent screening process and boasts zero churn rate, due to such high positive customer feedback (4.8/5).

https://flashbox.co/

