Introducing Fulfillene: A Revolutionary Brand for Women's Intimate Health

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Announcing the launch of Fulfillene—a revolutionary moisturizer for women's intimate skin. Its one-of-a-kind peptide complex helps naturally stimulate the production of collagen. This woman-owned brand is developed by Rachael Cabreira, who's become a pioneer in the fem-tech industry.

"Fulfillene is inspired by the stories of my patients and their life experiences. And it's truly my passion to help them," says company founder, Rachael Cabreira, FNP-C.

"My patients tell me, 'Rachael, this is not just what we needed, but it's what we've been waiting for. Where have you been all my life, Fulfillene?!'"

Fulfillene (pronounced ful-filling) is the first of its kind on the market. It is scientifically and clinically tested with pure, clean ingredients. It is a patent-pending formulation with a unique peptide complex. The founder saw a huge gap in the industry for women.

"Isn't it about time women had their turn?" says Cabreira.

"The products out there are just for glide or a quick fix, and don't help restore or maintain the health of our intimate skin long-term. They're still experiencing pain and discomfort. This just wasn't acceptable to me, and I felt I needed to stand at the forefront to make a change in women's health."

The water-based serum includes nourishing ingredients that soothe, provide glide, and can build collagen to restore your skin back to its healthiest state. Not just for intimate moments, this moisturizer is a multi-use solution that can be used by any woman as a daily skincare routine.

"Let's de-stigmatize conversations about women's health and sexuality, and let's keep the conversation going so that all women can reclaim their intimate and sexual health," says Cabreira.

Find more about Rachael and this revolutionary product at www.Fulfillene.com

About Fulfillene:

Fulfillene is a revolutionary brand for women's intimate health that provides comfort and support for women with sensitive skin due to diagnoses that challenge their healthy sexual function. Therapeutic effects preserve and maintain intimate skin. This formulation has a patent-pending unique peptide complex, which is therapeutic as well as restorative in preserving and protecting intimate skin.

Water-based, parabens free, no animal testing, no added fragrance, and naturally pH-balanced.

About the Founder:

Rachael Cabreira, RN, BSN, MSN, FNP-C, Certified Sexual Health Clinician, Anti-Aging Specialist founded Fulfillene in response to the lack of products available on the market that cater to the unique needs of women during these challenging times. The Fulfillene product was specially formulated with input from leading experts in the field of sexual health. For more information, visit www.Fulfillene.com today.

