Introducing “Got Your Back,” A Lilly Pulitzer Print with Purpose in support of Baby2Baby

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., April 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Motherhood. Community. Support. We’re in this together to create a sunny future for all children. With that, Lilly Pulitzer is proud to launch, “Got Your Back,” a Print with Purpose in support of Baby2Baby.



Baby2Baby is a non-profit organization that provides children living in poverty with diapers, clothing and all the basic necessities that every child deserves. During the COVID-19 crisis, Baby2Baby has distributed over 60 million essential items including diapers, formula, clothing, cribs, soap, shampoo, school supplies, hand sanitizer, masks, food and more to over one million children across the country impacted by COVID-19.

Lilly Pulitzer once said, “If you haven’t any charity in your heart, then you have the worst kind of heart trouble.” The Lilly Pulitzer brand proudly carries on her legacy and the brand’s tradition of giving through their successful and well-loved Print with Purpose program. Past program beneficiaries include BCRF, the Rainforest Alliance, and Jane Goodall Foundation, among others. “Got Your Back” is the company’s second Print with Purpose of 2021 and the 11-piece collection launches April 17th and will be available on LillyPulitzer.com, Retail stores, and participating wholesale locations.

“This print honors the powerful community of mothers as well as our hope for all children to be given the support they need to get a healthy and happy start,” said Michelle Kelly, CEO of Lilly Pulitzer. “We are proud to further our mission of making the world a happier place one print at a time through this partnership with Baby2Baby.”

Lilly Pulitzer's donation of $75,000 helps to provide 500,000 diapers and 2,500 hygiene essential sets including soap, shampoo, toothpaste and more to children living in poverty across the country.

"Lilly Pulitzer's support this Mother's Day means so much for Baby2Baby's ongoing COVID-19 relief efforts and program as a whole," said Kelly Sawyer Patricof and Norah Weinstein, Co-CEOs of Baby2Baby. "Low-income families, in particular mothers, have been disproportionately impacted by COVID and have lost their jobs at record rates. Lilly Pulitzer's support will help Baby2Baby continue to provide critical items like diapers, formula, clothing, hygiene items and more to families who need these essentials more than ever.

The 11 styles in this collection range from $48 - $258 and include:

Women:

Loro Dress $128

Etta Top $58

High-rise Weekender Legging $78

Finn Top $78

Dannette Sweater $118

Casden Top $118

Karlie Wrap Romper $188

Cori Stretch Shirt Dress $258

Girls:

Mini Finn Top $48

Mini Loro Dress $78

Baby:

May Infant Bodysuit $48



ABOUT LILLY PULITZER

Lilly Pulitzer speaks to generations of rule-breaking, sun-followers who celebrate the spontaneous bohemian spirit of Lilly Pulitzer. The company’s effortless fashions are truly born from an original. It all happened by accident, when in 1959-ish Lilly (McKim) Pulitzer—a stylish Palm Beach hostess and socialite whose husband Peter Pulitzer owned several Florida citrus groves—needed a project of her own. With Peter’s produce, she opened a juice stand on Via Mizner, just off Worth Avenue in Palm Beach. Lilly Pulitzer’s business was a hit, but squeezing oranges, lemons, limes, and pink grapefruit made a mess of her clothes. Realizing that she needed a juice stand uniform, Lilly asked her dressmaker to design a dress that would camouflage the stains. The result? A comfortable sleeveless shift dress made of bright, colorful printed cotton in pink, green, yellow and orange. Although her customers liked Lilly’s juice, they loved her shift dresses. Soon Lilly was selling more shift dresses than juice, so she decided to stop squeezing and focus on designing and selling her “Lillys.” Lilly Pulitzer became a fashion sensation and a creator of authentic American resort wear as we know it. The brand recently celebrated its 60th anniversary and continues to create authentic printed styles straight from the in-house print design studio. Learn more at www.lillypulitzer.com.

ABOUT BABY2BABY

Baby2Baby, a non-profit organization led by Co-CEOs Kelly Sawyer Patricof and Norah Weinstein, provides children living in poverty with diapers, clothing and all the basic necessities that every child deserves. In the last 10 years, Baby2Baby has distributed over 150 million items -- more than any organization of its kind -- to children in homeless shelters, domestic violence programs, foster care, hospitals and underserved schools as well as children who have lost everything in the wake of disaster. Since the COVID-19 crisis began, Baby2Baby has served over one million children across the country impacted by the pandemic. To learn more about Baby2Baby please visit www.baby2baby.org

