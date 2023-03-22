U.S. markets open in 1 hour 10 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,034.75
    -1.00 (-0.02%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,795.00
    +21.00 (+0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,849.00
    -18.25 (-0.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,793.00
    -0.30 (-0.02%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.49
    -0.18 (-0.26%)
     

  • Gold

    1,944.50
    +3.40 (+0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    22.48
    +0.06 (+0.25%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0798
    +0.0026 (+0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6060
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.57
    -2.58 (-10.68%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2278
    +0.0059 (+0.48%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.9550
    +0.4950 (+0.37%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,219.38
    +122.12 (+0.43%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    614.77
    +9.72 (+1.61%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,551.20
    +14.98 (+0.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,466.61
    +520.94 (+1.93%)
     

Introducing the Hiro Platform: The First Complete Developer Solution for Bitcoin Smart Contracts

PR Newswire
·2 min read

Hiro's Hosted Development Environment Makes It Easy to Experiment with Bitcoin Layers

NEW YORK, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hiro, the developer tools company for Bitcoin layers, today announced the launch of the Hiro Platform, a hosted development environment that enables the creation and deployment of Bitcoin smart contracts directly from a web browser and without the need for any software installations. By dramatically simplifying the developer experience, the Hiro Platform opens the door to more developers who want to build on the original and most secure blockchain.

Hiro Logo (PRNewsfoto/Hiro)
Hiro Logo (PRNewsfoto/Hiro)

With the Hiro Platform, developers can streamline their workflows with a convenient, ready-to-use development environment. They can access a wide range of ready-made smart contract examples for popular Web3 use cases, such as Bitcoin NFTs and trustless swaps between Stacks and Ordinals and Stacks and Lightning. These smart contracts are written in Clarity, the main programming language for Stacks, which is the smart contract layer for Bitcoin.

The Hiro Platform reduces context switching for developers, who can quickly discover smart contracts, clone examples, customize them, or simply deploy as is. Experienced users can also create and refine their own custom smart contracts, with all of their code saved in one convenient cloud-based location. Developers have the option to push their code to GitHub from the Hiro Platform, making it easy to collaborate with team members. The Hiro Platform also comes with pre-installed tools such as VS Code, Git, Clarity for VS Code, and Clarinet, which means developers can go from contract conception to mainnet deployment faster than you can say "Satoshi."

"The Hiro Platform not only increases developer productivity but also reduces the friction in deploying smart contracts on Bitcoin layers, ultimately driving the growth and adoption of decentralized applications," said Alex Miller, CEO of Hiro. "This comes at a crucial moment as excitement for building on Bitcoin reaches an all-time high."

The platform guides developers through the smart contract development and deployment process, whether they are new to Clarity smart contracts or seasoned experts. The Hiro Platform makes it easy to get started and scale by letting developers build, unit-test, debug, and deploy all from a web browser.

For more information on the Hiro Platform, please visit hiro.so/platform.

About Hiro

Hiro builds developer tools that bring Web3 to Bitcoin. Hiro's platform and suite of tools unlock the full potential of Bitcoin through smart contracts, digital assets, and decentralized applications. For more information, please visit: https://www.hiro.so/

Press Contact
hiro@dittopr.co

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/introducing-the-hiro-platform-the-first-complete-developer-solution-for-bitcoin-smart-contracts-301778235.html

SOURCE Hiro

Recommended Stories

  • AI Stocks To Watch As Big Tech Improves Products With Artificial Intelligence

    When looking for the best AI stocks to buy amid buzz over GPT-4 chatbot technology, identify companies aiming to gain a strategic edge.

  • Nvidia’s Next-Gen AI Chips Are Coming to AWS and Google Cloud

    (Bloomberg) -- Riding the surge of hype around ChatGPT and other artificial intelligence products, Nvidia Corp. introduced new chips, supercomputing services and a raft of high-profile partnerships Tuesday intended to showcase how its technology will fuel the next wave of AI breakthroughs.Most Read from BloombergBomb Threat Called In to New York Court Where Trump Hearing HeldBiden Stunts Growth in China for Chipmakers Getting US FundsSVB’s Loans to Insiders Tripled to $219 Million Before It Fail

  • Nvidia debuts host of AI technologies and services, capitalizing on ChatGPT hype

    Graphics chip giant Nvidia is diving headlong into the hype surrounding generative AI platforms like ChatGPT.

  • Google Suspends Pinduoduo. It’s a Hiccup in U.S. Expansion for the Chinese Retailer.

    Google said Tuesday that versions of the Pinduoduo app that weren’t in its Play store had been found to contain malware.

  • GPT-4, Bard, and more are here, but we’re running low on GPUs and hallucinations remain

    It's been an eventful week for A.I. But getting generative A.I. to work for business is still going to be a challenge.

  • Google Suspends Pinduoduo After Finding Malware in Versions

    (Bloomberg) -- Google has suspended PDD Holdings Inc.’s main Chinese shopping app Pinduoduo after discovering malware in unsanctioned versions of the software, dealing a blow to one of the country’s biggest online retailers.Most Read from BloombergBomb Threat Called In to New York Court Where Trump Hearing HeldBiden Stunts Growth in China for Chipmakers Getting US FundsSVB’s Loans to Insiders Tripled to $219 Million Before It FailedFed Caught Between Inflation and Bank CrisisFirst Republic Rescu

  • Can ChatGPT Really Replace Crypto Audits? Not Yet, Say Researchers

    A recent Coinbase experiment that used ChatGPT for a token audit has shed light on how close the bots are to joining the security stack.

  • Nvidia turns to AI cloud rental to spread new technology

    (Reuters) -Nvidia Corp Chief Executive Jensen Huang on Tuesday laid out the company's plans to make the powerful and expensive supercomputers used to develop AI technologies like ChatGPT available for rent to nearly any business. While that access will not come cheap - at $37,000 a month for eight of Nvidia's flagship A100 or H100 chips strung together - offering it to a wider swath of business customers could accelerate an AI boom that has driven Nvidia shares up 77% this year, making it about five times more valuable than longtime rival Intel Corp. The Santa Clara, California-based company already dominates the field for artificial intelligence chips and has helped partners like Microsoft Corp build huge systems for ChatGPT creator OpenAI's services to answer questions with human-like text and generate images from prompts.

  • ChatGPT Can Help Advisors, but Other AI Tools May Be Even Better

    Creating custom content is the best strategy for client acquisition and retention, advisors reported in a 2021 eMoney survey. Personalized content marketing has a better chance of making a connection with clients and prospects. With artificial intelligence, this process can be streamlined.

  • New AI Startup Accelerator Will Partner With OpenAI, Microsoft

    (Bloomberg) -- Neo, the startup accelerator founded by Silicon Valley investor Ali Partovi, is forging a partnership with OpenAI and Microsoft Corp. to give free software and advice to companies in a new track focused on artificial intelligence. Most Read from BloombergBomb Threat Called In to New York Court Where Trump Hearing HeldBiden Stunts Growth in China for Chipmakers Getting US FundsSVB’s Loans to Insiders Tripled to $219 Million Before It FailedFed Caught Between Inflation and Bank Cris

  • Google flags apps made by popular Chinese e-commerce giant as malware

    Google has flagged several apps made by a Chinese e-commerce giant as malware, alerting users who had them installed, and suspended the company's official app. In the last couple of weeks, multiple Chinese security researchers have accused Pinduoduo, a rising e-commerce giant that boasts almost 800 million active users, of making apps for Android that contain malware designed to monitor users. Ed Fernandez, a Google spokesperson, said that “off-Play versions of this app that have been found to contain malware have been enforced on via Google Play Protect,” referring to apps that are not on Google Play.

  • Google Launches Bard AI Chatbot to Counter ChatGPT

    The Alphabet unit stops short of integrating the new conversational computer program into its search function.

  • Privacy-Focused Wasabi Wallet Reinstates ‘Coin Control’ Feature in Latest Software Upgrade

    The feature was reinstated after advanced users complained about the constraints of Wasabi’s automated version of coin control called “privacy control,” introduced in a previous upgrade.

  • TikTok CEO: App has never shared US data with Chinese government

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -TikTok's chief executive will tell lawmakers the Chinese-owned short video app with more than 150 million American users has never, and would never, share U.S. user data with the Chinese government amid growing U.S. national security concerns.

  • Italy's Antitrust probes TikTok over 'French scar' dangerous content

    MILAN (Reuters) -Italy's antitrust authority said on Tuesday it had opened an investigation into the Chinese-owned app TikTok as it allegedly breaches its rules by allowing the publication of "dangerous content" inciting suicide, self-harm and poor nutrition. The probe involves TikTok's Irish unit, which is responsible for its European customers relations, as well as the British and Italian divisions, the watchdog said in a statement. TikTok, owned by Chinese company ByteDance, denied wrongdoing and said it would cooperate with the investigation.

  • Google Play suspends Chinese shopping app Pinduoduo over suspected malware

    Google's Play store has suspended Pinduoduo, a popular shopping app in China, citing the discovery of malware, just as its sibling app Temu has been climbing download charts in the US market. The Google Play page for Pinduoduo, the main app operated by PDD Holdings known for its cut-to-the-bone deals, was inaccessible as of Tuesday, while Temu remains available. Google said in a statement that it found malware in some versions of Pinduoduo available for download outside the Play store. Do you ha

  • Trimble's (TRMB) Latest Move Boosts Construction Offerings

    Trimble (TRMB) unveils Tekla Structures 2023, Tekla Structural Designer 2023, Tekla Tedds 2023 and Tekla PowerFab 2023 to strengthen its Tekla software.

  • 'Invite me to your funeral': Jim Cramer makes a bold call on the Nasdaq — and even billionaire Elon Musk had to respond. Here are 3 ways to bet on that conviction

    Mad Money or a mad call?

  • GameStop stock is surging after earnings, but there's a clear problem

    Being profitable on paper belies the tough situation for GameStop.

  • Delta Move Is Bad News For Southwest, United Airlines Passengers

    Airfare prices move up and down based on two major things -- passenger demand and the cost of actually flying the plane. Domestic air travel traffic for 2022 rose 10.9% compared to the prior year. The nation's air traffic in 2022 was at 79.6% of the full-year 2019 level.