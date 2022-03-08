U.S. markets close in 6 hours 16 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,209.43
    +8.34 (+0.20%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,882.65
    +65.27 (+0.20%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,862.17
    +31.21 (+0.24%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,951.33
    -49.57 (-2.48%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    125.31
    +5.91 (+4.95%)
     

  • Gold

    2,023.70
    +27.80 (+1.39%)
     

  • Silver

    26.69
    +0.97 (+3.77%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0916
    +0.0060 (+0.56%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8560
    +0.1050 (+6.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3119
    +0.0009 (+0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.5850
    +0.2760 (+0.24%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,712.47
    -422.04 (-1.08%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    869.33
    +7.83 (+0.91%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,001.08
    +41.60 (+0.60%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    24,790.95
    -430.46 (-1.71%)
     

/C O R R E C T I O N -- Hunt Club/

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • CRTD

In the news release, INTRODUCING INTANDEM: A MENTORSHIP-BASED GROWTH MARKETING PROGRAM FOR MINORITY-FOUNDED STARTUPS, issued March 8, 2022 by Hunt Club over PR Newswire, paragraph six has been updated, as it was incorrectly transmitted by PR Newswire. The complete, corrected release follows:

INTRODUCING INTANDEM: A MENTORSHIP-BASED GROWTH MARKETING PROGRAM FOR MINORITY-FOUNDED STARTUPS

InTandem Combines Cohort-Based Growth Marketing Programs with Access to Industry-Leading Experience to Help Startups Scale Post Series A Funding

NEW YORK, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- InTandem, in partnership with Google, Creatd, Hunt Club, Valence and Myosin, are launching a complimentary mentorship and education-based growth marketing program for startups with founders from underrepresented communities. The InTandem Program features a proprietary curriculum and actionable growth marketing roadmap to help prime minority-founded startups for accelerated growth as they scale post-series A funding. For 2022, InTandem will focus its efforts on supporting Black-founded, Female-founded and Latine/x/a/o-founded B2C startups.

InTandem in Partnership with Google (PRNewsfoto/InTandem,Hunt Club)
InTandem in Partnership with Google (PRNewsfoto/InTandem,Hunt Club)

"Funding for minority-founded businesses is gaining significant momentum. With InTandem, we have created a program and proprietary curriculum to provide high level support to these startups as they close their Series A funding and embark on a critical moment in time — the race to scale their business," said Alex Tepper, co-founder of InTandem. "Through strategic partnerships, we are able to lend technology-based growth marketing expertise and mentorship to help level the playing field for this important community."

InTandem is led by a team of seasoned growth marketing leaders hailing from top Fortune 50 companies, startup accelerators/VCs, and digital agencies and include: Sean Clayton (Exec Dir, Solutions at Mindshare) Malcolm Gillian (President & COO, Cogent Entertainment, Alex Tepper (Managing Director at $450M VC Fund) and Matt Tepper (CMO, Nutrafol).

"InTandem's formula is simple, a curriculum and mentorship powered by industry leaders, plus Google subject matter experts and products, equals success for minority-owned startups," said Matt Tepper, InTandem Co-Founder and CMO, Nutrafol.

InTandem has created and validated a structured methodology for growth, developed at top-tier digital agencies that has been implemented successfully at Fortune 50 companies and startups. Participating startups will learn from industry experts, such as Director of Brand Solutions Marketing at Meta, ex-Vice President of Design at Airbnb, and CEO / Co-Founder of Inclusive Marketing, on how to expand their growth marketing team, capabilities and partner roster to fuel growth to get to the next level.

The InTandem Program consists of professionally-facilitated virtual round tables, group and 1:1 workshops with industry experts across Media, Data, Technology, Creative, People and Process, topic deep-dives, and a pilot development phase designed to enhance go-to-market approach, media planning, marketing organization and structure, as well as data and technology infrastructure to rapidly accelerate marketing maturity and impact.

The program is complimentary, in both cash and equity, to selected startups and is funded through the generosity of InTandem's sponsors and industry experts who are invested in accelerating the growth and success of minority-founded startups.

InTandem's technology-based partners have a passion for supporting minority-founded businesses, add value to the program curriculum, and have practical solutions as a part of the marketing mix that can help participating startups succeed during and after the program. Current partners include:

  • Creatd, Inc. (Nasdaq CM: CRTD), InTandem's premiere sponsor, is a creator-centric holding company focused on helping creators and brands grow through the power of technology and partnership.

  • Google is a technology company that specializes in internet-related services and products, including; online advertising, SEO, SEM, YouTube and more.

  • Valence is a platform that connects, showcases, and empowers the global Black professional community. It is also participating in the first InTandem program for 2022.

  • Myosin delivers performance insights for better, faster decisions using AI to link your brand essence, data sources and media channels.

  • Hunt Club Hunt Club is a talent company revolutionizing hiring for fast-growing digital companies. Hunt Club's technology transforms thousands of subject matter experts into the world's most powerful talent network.

"InTandem's catalytic approach to accelerating the growth of minority-founded startups through technology, mentorship and marketing industry experience aligns with Creatd's commitment to empower creators to make a positive global impact through storytelling," said Laurie Weisberg, CEO, Creatd. "We're excited to work towards building something bigger together that will help shape the future of a creative community."

"The greatest competitive edge today in business is talent," said Amanda Price, VP of Marketing at Hunt Club. "People are the DNA of business, and the right talent can drive growth 10x. InTandem's mission aligns with our core values at Hunt Club and we are thrilled to partner with minority-owned startups, helping them navigate how to build powerhouse growth marketing organizations at scale."

For more information or to apply for the InTandem Program, visit: www.intandemgrowth.com.

ABOUT INTANDEM
InTandem, in partnership with Google, is a complimentary mentorship-based growth marketing program for startups with founders from underrepresented communities. The InTandem program features a proprietary curriculum and actionable growth marketing roadmap to help prime minority-founded startups for accelerated growth as they scale post-series A funding. The program is funded through the generosity of InTandem's sponsors and industry experts who are invested in accelerating the growth and success of minority-founded startups. For more information, visit: https://intandemgrowth.com/.

ABOUT CREATD
Creatd, Inc. (Nasdaq CM: CRTD) is a creator-first technology holding company and the parent company of the Vocal platform. Our mission is to empower creators, entrepreneurs, and brands through technology and partnership. We accomplish this through Creatd's four business pillars: Creatd Labs, Creatd Partners, Creatd Ventures, and Creatd Studios. For more information, visit https://creatd.com/.

ABOUT HUNT CLUB
Hunt Club is a talent company revolutionizing hiring for fast-growing digital companies. By leveraging the power of relationships, Hunt Club's technology transforms thousands of subject matter experts into the world's most powerful talent network. Hunt Club has built a growing professional network of over 6 million candidates and 13,000 business leaders, made up of entrepreneurs, executives, innovators, investors, and team leaders, who help introduce and connect top talent, delivering the most efficient and effective hiring experience for employers and candidates. https://www.huntclub.com/

ABOUT VALENCE
Valence's mission is to create new paths to success for Black professionals. The Valence platform connects, showcases and empowers the Black professional community through professional development and career opportunities, with an eye toward a future where there are generations of Black professionals who are skilled in the art of business. Valence also partners with companies to help them recruit, retain and promote Black talent. Join by signing up at www.valence.community and follow along on Instagram at @ValenceCommunity.

Media Contact Information:
Erin Johnson
Erin Johnson + Partners
917-242-0931
erin@erinjohnsonandpartners.com

Hunt Club Logo (PRNewsfoto/Hunt Club)
Hunt Club Logo (PRNewsfoto/Hunt Club)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/introducing-intandem-a-mentorship-based-growth-marketing-program-for-minority-founded-startups-301497760.html

SOURCE Hunt Club; InTandem

Recommended Stories

  • Samsung may face investigation in Korea over Galaxy S22 performance claims

    Samsung may face an antitrust case in South Korea over allegations it's exaggerating Galaxy S22 performance.

  • Rivian is sued by shareholder after rolling back electric vehicle price hikes

    Rivian Automotive Inc has been sued by a shareholder who claimed the company misled investors in its initial public offering about how it had mispriced its electric vehicles, leading to unpopular price hikes that it swiftly rolled back. In a complaint filed on Monday in the U.S. District Court in San Francisco, Charles Larry Crews said Rivian concealed how its R1S SUV and R1T pickup truck were so underpriced that it needed to raise prices not long after its November 2021 IPO. Crews said the increases "would tarnish Rivian's reputation as a trustworthy and transparent company," putting a large number of 55,400 preorders dating back to 2018 in jeopardy of cancellation.

  • Royal Caribbean Making a Big Onboard Change

    Most people aboard a Royal Caribbean (or a Carnival or Norwegian Cruise Line for that matter) ship spend their vacations eating too much, drinking too much, and staying up too late. At the moment, that means that anyone with a drink package who wants a latte, a cappuccino, or any other fancy coffee drink without paying extra must order from Cafe Promenade which offers Seattle's Best coffee, not Starbucks.

  • Biden Administration Is ‘Misusing Facts’ on Oil Permits, API Says

    (Bloomberg) -- The head of the biggest U.S. oil lobby groups said the Biden administration is “misusing facts” when it claims the industry has more than 9,000 federal drilling permits on which it can drill to boost supply and ease soaring energy prices. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Global Stocks Plunge; Russia Threatens Gas FlowChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanBiden to Sign Crypto Order as Firms Face Sanctions PressureCovid Can Shrink the Brain as Much as a De

  • Why Transocean, Schlumberger, Halliburton, and Other Oil Stocks Surged Today

    Oil prices surged as high as $130 per barrel before pulling back, following reports that U.S. and European officials were considering a ban on purchases of oil and natural gas from Russia due to the events in Ukraine. Oil and gas producers typically become more profitable when prices rise. Transocean, the world's largest offshore drilling contractor, could benefit from increased demand (and, by extension, higher day rates) for its rigs.

  • U.S. ban on Russian oil ‘will largely be ceremonial’: Analyst

    OPIS Global Head of Energy Analysis Tom Kloza joins Yahoo Finance Live to talk about consumer reactions to rising crude oil and gas prices, what the U.S. ban on Russian imported oil would mean, the pricing outlook for jet fuel, and the gas stations Americans are boycotting.

  • Top UBS Wealth Manager Targets $5 Trillion Held by Women in Asia

    (Bloomberg) -- When Amy Lo was offered a chance to head UBS Group AG’s Asia business for the super rich in 2010, her first answer was “no,” fearing it would be a risky step into the unknown.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia’s Gas Threat; Cease-Fire Talks StruggleChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanBiden to Sign Crypto Order as Firms Face Sanctions PressureCovid Can Shrink the Brain as Much as a Decade of Aging, Study FindsHypersonic-Missile Failures Risk U.S. C

  • Cathie Wood Got Oil Wrong. It Isn’t Going to $12. Here’s What She Missed.

    FEATURE ARK Invest’s Cathie Wood admitted she didn’t get her oil price forecast correct. There is a lesson in the admission about commodity investing. Wood predicted back in 2020 that oil prices were headed to $12 a barrel.

  • Brazil's Bolsonaro wants Petrobras to end global fuel parity policy

    BRASILIA (Reuters) -Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Monday threw his weight behind measures to tamp down domestic fuel prices after the Ukraine conflict sent oil prices to their highest levels since 2008, adding to pressure on state-run oil company Petrobras. A government official told Reuters on condition of anonymity that the Bolsonaro administration is studying a fuel subsidy program. The economy ministry is against such a measure, the source said, but is not involved in deciding the pricing policy of Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as the state firm is officially known.

  • 'We are definitely not buyers of the dip at this point,' says UBS strategist

    Buy dips in the stock market on the Russia-Ukraine war at your own risk, warns this top strategist.

  • ‘What do we do with all that talent?’ Older workers and the new economy

    Did you catch the half-time show at the Super Bowl highlighting hip-hop artists Dr. Dre, Mary J Blige, and Snoop Dogg? Less remarked on is that Dr. Dre, Mary J Blige, and Snoop Dogg are in the second half of life—ages 57, 51, and 50, respectively. The Whitney Museum in New York City recently had an exhibit documenting the remarkable career of Jasper Johns, an artist still active at age 91.

  • OPEC meets with U.S. shale executives as oil prices skyrocket

    Officials from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) met U.S. shale oil company executives on the sidelines of the CERAWeek conference in Houston on Monday as energy prices soared over supply concerns. It was at least the fourth time since 2017 that U.S. shale oil producers and OPEC officials have held such meetings to discuss energy concerns. EQT Corp Chief Executive Officer Toby Rice, Hess Corp CEO John Hess and Chesapeake Energy CEO Domenic Dell'Osso, among others, attended a dinner with OPEC Secretary General Mohammad Barkindo at a restaurant adjacent to the CERAWeek conference site.

  • Why are gas prices rising so quickly? And how high are they expected to get?

    Gas prices are dramatically rising across the country. Here's what to know about the causes behind this and how long we can expect them to rise.

  • It’s Not Too Late for Keystone XL, Alberta’s Premier Says

    (Bloomberg) -- TC Energy Corp.’s Keystone XL crude pipeline could be built by the first quarter of next year if the Biden administration were to reverse its decision to cancel the project.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia’s Gas Threat; Cease-Fire Talks StruggleChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanBiden to Sign Crypto Order as Firms Face Sanctions PressureCovid Can Shrink the Brain as Much as a Decade of Aging, Study FindsHypersonic-Missile Failures Risk U.S. Cha

  • Collateral damage: Backlash against Russian-branded gas stations hits American workers

    Products that seem to be Russian aren't necessarily so.

  • Wheat Reaches Record, Surpassing Peak From Global Food Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- Wheat futures reached unprecedented highs on Tuesday, highlighting the severe fallout for global food supplies from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia’s Gas Threat; Cease-Fire Talks StruggleChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanBiden to Sign Crypto Order as Firms Face Sanctions PressureCovid Can Shrink the Brain as Much as a Decade of Aging, Study FindsU.S. Spies See Grim Global Outlook With Russia, China Top FoesMost-ac

  • Peabody Energy shares drop on derivative margin payments

    Peabody Energy Corp. shares fell 7.7% Monday after the company said it posted $534 million since Dec. 31 to satisfy margin requirements. The company also announced a $150 million unsecured multiple draw credit facility with Goldman Sachs Group Inc. . The financing will support Peabody Energy's potential near-term liquidity requirements in case of of additional increases in underlying coal prices. Peabody Energy said high demand and tight supply for coal has been amplified by the Russian-Ukrainia

  • Alberta oil can be a solution to U.S. energy supply crunch - minister

    Alberta, Canada's main oil-producing region, can help alleviate the global oil supply crunch caused by energy disruptions, Alberta energy minister, Sonya Savage, said on Sunday. Alberta has some spare pipeline and rail capacity and can move more oil to the United States, Savage said in Houston ahead of the CERAWeek energy conference by S&P Global. "We are the solution, not Venezuela and others," Savage told Reuters, an apparent reference to U.S. sending a delegation to Caracas last week to discuss an easing of U.S. oil sanctions.

  • California pilot program turns GM's EVs into roving battery packs

    This summer, General Motors and PG&E will team up for a pilot program using the automaker's electric vehicles as roving battery packs for the state's power grid.

  • This Woman's Boss Kept Taking Her Work, So She Added A Hidden Signature To Her Presentation, And It's Deliciously Petty

    "I walked by an office and saw my work being presented in a room full of very powerful people."View Entire Post ›