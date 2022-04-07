U.S. markets close in 3 hours 31 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,456.71
    -24.44 (-0.55%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,311.07
    -185.44 (-0.54%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,746.18
    -142.64 (-1.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,990.74
    -26.20 (-1.30%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    94.27
    -1.96 (-2.04%)
     

  • Gold

    1,938.50
    +15.40 (+0.80%)
     

  • Silver

    24.63
    +0.17 (+0.70%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0890
    -0.0012 (-0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6520
    +0.0430 (+1.65%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3059
    -0.0008 (-0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    123.8730
    +0.0730 (+0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,423.60
    -520.60 (-1.18%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,011.71
    +3.05 (+0.30%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,551.81
    -35.89 (-0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,888.57
    -461.73 (-1.69%)
     
JOBS:

Another 166,000 Americans likely filed new weekly jobless claims

Number of claims falls to the lowest level since 1968

Introducing Lawbrokr: Legal’s First Customer Experience Platform Powered by Lawyers

·5 min read

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / April 7, 2022 / Lawbrokr is legal's first customer experience platform powered by lawyers. The founders behind the recently launched web-app are driven by one simple philosophy: that accessing legal services should be easy and straightforward. As a result, the platform mimics mobile applications and other services that people regularly utilize, bringing familiarity and convenience to an area that was lacking both. After all, almost every industry provides customers with the tools to interact quickly and easily with businesses - why shouldn't the legal sector?

Through the Lawbrokr platform, lawyers create a profile and are then matched to cases that suit their area of expertise. They can then review all pertinent case information before accepting and chat directly with the client - whenever and wherever they want.

For clients, Lawbrokr functions much like the lawyer-facing side. Prospective clients can quickly and easily search for lawyers that suit their particular needs, eliminating the complexities of finding a lawyer that is right for them.

Backed by a group of strategic investors, Lawbrokr has so far raised $785,000 in pre-seed funding to help humanize legal and support its mission to simplify the accessibility of legal services.

Lawbrokr was started by Daniel Steinberg (Co-Founder, CEO), and James Ziavras (Co-Founder, CTO) in Toronto, Ontario. When asked about the inspiration behind Lawbrokr, Daniel says, "we created Lawbrokr to help modernize the legal industry. The law is what governs our society, and with 77% of legal problems unmet, it was important to myself and the Lawbrokr team to re-shape the way consumers interact with lawyers starting with the most integral part of the legal journey - finding legal representation."

Prior to starting Lawbrokr, Daniel managed partnerships at Clio - the #1 Legal Tech company in North America. It was during this time that he discovered gaps in the traditional marketplaces for firms: "I found it didn't remove the complexities of choosing the right lawyer and that there was a gap in the way these platforms supported the overall customer experience/end consumer." As a result, Daniel decided to quit his job and build legal's first customer experience platform powered by lawyers.

After meeting James through a potential angel investor, the two found that they aligned on Daniel's vision. The pair spent the first few months living under the same roof as they developed Lawbrokr.

Inspired by the popular apps that most of the population interacts with daily, Lawbrokr puts ease of use and simplicity at the forefront. James explains, "When considering the technology build, it was integral to think about pairing a traditional inbox experience (Gmail) with an on-demand experience (Uber, Airbnb) to create a user experience centered around simplicity within the world of legal." From filling out an intake form to receiving a message from a lawyer, Lawbrokr simplifies these daunting and elongated experiences by finding common themes and minimizing the time to connect.

And, it's that connection that Daniel and James see as crucial to satisfying modern consumers. People are wired differently in 2022, expecting things that, up until now, the legal industry lacks. "We've built a platform that leverages everyday experiences that consumers are used to in order to simplify the way you communicate with lawyers. Instant messaging provides both lawyers and consumers the opportunity to evaluate the fit immediately, eliminating the hours of potential time wasted by phone calls with legal representatives/intake staff," Daniel explains.

"I'm excited to build a consumer-facing brand that people can trust and align with. We want to humanize the legal experience, and have fun along the way, something that has yet to be a focus within the legal sector."

Lawbrokr utilizes an algorithm that provides lawyers with the opportunity to make the first move rather than wait for clients to come to them, opening up an entirely new revenue stream. "By diversifying a law firm's spend, lawyers will now be everywhere consumers are when it comes to all things legal," Daniel says, "I believe that through Lawbrokr, lawyers can expect a reduction in administrative effort when dealing with unqualified opportunities by making the first move on Lawbrokr for opportunities that are right for them."

Daniel and James are committed to providing simplified legal assistance to those in need, even looking forward to relinquishing some control. As Daniel explains, "I'm excited to see the evolution of Lawbrokr all while providing those in need of legal assistance access to legal representation wherever they are."

If you are a sole practitioner, or associate looking to extend your firms' marketing efforts and generate more opportunities - or a consumer in need of legal services but don't know where to start - head to www.lawbrokr.com.

About Lawbrokr

The Lawbrokr platform matches clients with the right lawyers in a timely manner to suit their needs, reducing the time and costs to obtain legal help. With 77% of legal problems not receiving assistance, Lawbrokr can support clients around the globe through a world-class solution that offers educational resources and matches clients, no matter their background, education, or income, with lawyers who are right for them.

Media Contact

Company Name: Lawbrokr
Contact: Daniel Steinberg
Email: daniel@lawbrokr.com
Web: www.lawbrokr.com
Headquarters: Toronto, Canada

SOURCE: Lawbrokr



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/695161/Introducing-Lawbrokr-Legals-First-Customer-Experience-Platform-Powered-by-Lawyers

Recommended Stories

  • Millennials have solved the retirement crisis

    It looks like millennials have totally solved the retirement crisis. A new survey of 4,000 people by Investopedia found that more millennials own cryptocurrencies than own stocks. More millennials told the survey they were planning to rely on cryptocurrencies in retirement than said they were planning to rely on mere “savings.”

  • Expert: Retirees returning to work should skip 'career obituary' when job-hunting

    For older workers who retired and are considering a return to the workplace, the tight labor market is promising.

  • I’m 41, and my partner is 50. We have $800,000 in retirement savings and make $250,000. We want to retire ASAP but know our money won’t last. What can we do?

    You are certainly far from alone in wanting to retire as soon as you can but not knowing when it would be appropriate, or how much money is enough. Don’t get me wrong: $800,000 in retirement accounts plus the $400,000 in nonretirement assets is a lot of money, but not if you need that money to last for both of your lifetimes. Ask yourselves what exactly it is you want to do in retirement, or why it is you want to retire right now.

  • Jamie Dimon Tells Investors to Prepare for a 'Drag' on JPMorgan's Returns

    In his much anticipated and widely read annual letter, JPMorgan Chase's (NYSE: JPM) Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon touched on a wide variety of issues facing the country right now, including higher inflation, rising interest rates, and Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Pertaining specifically to the bank itself, Dimon warned investors of a "drag" on the bank's return on equity because of regulatory capital rules that he has long criticized. Let's look at what Dimon is referring to and how it may impact the stock.

  • Here's a New Way to Generate Lifetime Income for Retirement

    Many adults approaching retirement age have little to no retirement savings. In fact, the U.S. Government Accountability Office said that almost 50% of households headed by someone aged 55 and older had no retirement savings in 2016. And as the retirement age … Continue reading → The post Here's a New Way to Generate Lifetime Income for Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • BlackBerry settles lawsuit over BlackBerry 10

    U.S. District Judge Colleen McMahon in Manhattan federal court granted a request from the company's lawyers and shareholders to adjourn their planned trial to negotiate a preliminary settlement. Shareholders accused the company of concealing BlackBerry 10's true sales prospects in public statements during 2013, resulting in an inflated share price. Lawsuits accusing companies of misleading shareholders are common in the United States, but few go to trial.

  • Shell blames oil, gas margin calls for billions in cash outflows

    Shell said on Thursday it diverted $7 billion of its cash flows partly to cover hefty oil and gas margin calls, becoming the first company to publicly acknowledge the pressure commodities traders have faced in 2022 from extreme price rises and volatility. Shell, together with other majors, utility companies, trading houses and banks, signed a letter in March urging governments and financial institutions such as central banks to set up an emergency liquidity mechanism to help energy markets cope with the extreme volatility caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

  • Economist: ‘Retirement for most people is financial suicide’

    Laurence Kotlikoff, author of “Money Magic: An Economist's Secrets to More Money, Less Risk, and a Better Life," shares his advice for retirement planning.

  • Manufacturers Grind to a Halt in China as Covid Lockdowns Expand

    Manufacturers including suppliers to Apple and Tesla are struggling to keep some of their China operations going as extended and widening Covid-19 lockdowns choke off supplies and clog up truck routes and ports.

  • $4.2 Billion Deal to Create Oil Tanker Giant

    (Bloomberg) -- Frontline Ltd. and Euronav NV are considering an all-stock merger that would produce the world’s biggest tanker fleet, just as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine drives a recovery in the market.Most Read from BloombergCanada to Ban Foreigners From Buying Homes as Prices SoarMocked as ‘Rubble’ by Biden, Russia’s Ruble Roars BackUkraine Update: UN to Vote on Dropping Russia From Rights BodyRussia Skirts Nearer Default After Dollar Payment BlockedIndia to Face Significant Cost If Aligned W

  • Is This Top Chipmaker for the Auto Industry a Buy?

    ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ: ON) puts the "O" in MANGO -- the high-conviction semiconductor stock acronym Bank of America analysts recently coined. For reference, the "M" is Marvell Technology Group; the "A" is Advanced Micro Devices, Broadcom (based on the stock ticker), and Analog Devices; the "N" is Nvidia; and the "G" is Global Foundries. It's been a few years since I last caught up with ON Semiconductor, but it's time to revisit and weigh the company on its own merits.

  • Gas prices: Big Oil execs on why they can't make consumer costs go down

    Oil executives told lawmakers on Wednesday they can't take away the pain consumers are feeling at the pump.

  • GM to launch ad campaign for Chevy Bolt EV, following recall

    General Motors Co on Wednesday announced the launch of an advertising campaign for its Chevrolet Bolt to win back consumers following the expensive recall that had stopped production of the electric vehicle for most of the last seven months. The first ads will air on Thursday during Major League Baseball's opening-day games, following Monday's resumption of Bolt production at its plant in Orion Township, Michigan. Bolt could finish with the second highest media spend this year for Chevy behind the Silverado pickup, Chevy marketing director Steven Majoros said on a conference call, without disclosing detailed spending plans.

  • Global Energy Upheaval Threatens Years of Natural Gas Shortages

    (Bloomberg) -- The natural gas market’s delicate balance is crumbling, putting the global economy under further strain as nations struggle to secure enough fuel.Most Read from BloombergCanada to Ban Foreigners From Buying Homes as Prices SoarMocked as ‘Rubble’ by Biden, Russia’s Ruble Comes Roaring BackUkraine Update: UN to Vote on Dropping Russia From Rights BodyRussia Skirts Nearer Default After Dollar Payment BlockedIf Stocks Don’t Fall, the Fed Needs to Force ThemWar, the energy transition,

  • If You Shop at One of This Company's Malls, Here's How You Can Get a Piece of the Action

    The pandemic hurt the mall business a lot, but this company has rebounded well, Real Money Columnist Paul Price argues.

  • This company requires weekly Covid test to return to office; employee badges locked down every Saturday night

    “We’re putting everything in place, at this point, to make it the safest place to work," the company said.

  • Wells Fargo opts for hybrid schedules as Bank of America, Apple and others find themselves in return-to-office crossfire

    An employee rebellion appears to be underway over return-to-office policies at some of the nation's most prominent companies.

  • How Savannah rose from a tertiary logistics city to top US warehouse market

    Long known for Spanish moss-draped trees and 22 squares in its historic downtown, Savannah, Georgia, has gained another reputation as one of the hottest industrial markets in the country.

  • State AGs call on JPMorgan, Bank of America, Wells Fargo to eliminate overdraft fees

    New York State Attorney Leticia James on Wednesday called on the CEOs of JPMorgan Chase & Co , Bank of America Corp. , U.S. Bancorp , and Wells Fargo & Co. to eliminate all overdraft fees on consumer bank accounts. Joining James in the letter writing effort were the attorneys general of California, Connecticut, the District of Columbia, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Iowa, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, North Carolina (all except Bank of America), Oregon, Pennsylv

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: AI Software Market Booms

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.