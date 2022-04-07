Introducing Lawbrokr: Legal’s First Customer Experience Platform Powered by Lawyers

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / April 7, 2022 / Lawbrokr is legal's first customer experience platform powered by lawyers. The founders behind the recently launched web-app are driven by one simple philosophy: that accessing legal services should be easy and straightforward. As a result, the platform mimics mobile applications and other services that people regularly utilize, bringing familiarity and convenience to an area that was lacking both. After all, almost every industry provides customers with the tools to interact quickly and easily with businesses - why shouldn't the legal sector?

Through the Lawbrokr platform, lawyers create a profile and are then matched to cases that suit their area of expertise. They can then review all pertinent case information before accepting and chat directly with the client - whenever and wherever they want.

For clients, Lawbrokr functions much like the lawyer-facing side. Prospective clients can quickly and easily search for lawyers that suit their particular needs, eliminating the complexities of finding a lawyer that is right for them.

Backed by a group of strategic investors, Lawbrokr has so far raised $785,000 in pre-seed funding to help humanize legal and support its mission to simplify the accessibility of legal services.

Lawbrokr was started by Daniel Steinberg (Co-Founder, CEO), and James Ziavras (Co-Founder, CTO) in Toronto, Ontario. When asked about the inspiration behind Lawbrokr, Daniel says, "we created Lawbrokr to help modernize the legal industry. The law is what governs our society, and with 77% of legal problems unmet, it was important to myself and the Lawbrokr team to re-shape the way consumers interact with lawyers starting with the most integral part of the legal journey - finding legal representation."

Prior to starting Lawbrokr, Daniel managed partnerships at Clio - the #1 Legal Tech company in North America. It was during this time that he discovered gaps in the traditional marketplaces for firms: "I found it didn't remove the complexities of choosing the right lawyer and that there was a gap in the way these platforms supported the overall customer experience/end consumer." As a result, Daniel decided to quit his job and build legal's first customer experience platform powered by lawyers.

After meeting James through a potential angel investor, the two found that they aligned on Daniel's vision. The pair spent the first few months living under the same roof as they developed Lawbrokr.

Inspired by the popular apps that most of the population interacts with daily, Lawbrokr puts ease of use and simplicity at the forefront. James explains, "When considering the technology build, it was integral to think about pairing a traditional inbox experience (Gmail) with an on-demand experience (Uber, Airbnb) to create a user experience centered around simplicity within the world of legal." From filling out an intake form to receiving a message from a lawyer, Lawbrokr simplifies these daunting and elongated experiences by finding common themes and minimizing the time to connect.

And, it's that connection that Daniel and James see as crucial to satisfying modern consumers. People are wired differently in 2022, expecting things that, up until now, the legal industry lacks. "We've built a platform that leverages everyday experiences that consumers are used to in order to simplify the way you communicate with lawyers. Instant messaging provides both lawyers and consumers the opportunity to evaluate the fit immediately, eliminating the hours of potential time wasted by phone calls with legal representatives/intake staff," Daniel explains.

"I'm excited to build a consumer-facing brand that people can trust and align with. We want to humanize the legal experience, and have fun along the way, something that has yet to be a focus within the legal sector."

Lawbrokr utilizes an algorithm that provides lawyers with the opportunity to make the first move rather than wait for clients to come to them, opening up an entirely new revenue stream. "By diversifying a law firm's spend, lawyers will now be everywhere consumers are when it comes to all things legal," Daniel says, "I believe that through Lawbrokr, lawyers can expect a reduction in administrative effort when dealing with unqualified opportunities by making the first move on Lawbrokr for opportunities that are right for them."

Daniel and James are committed to providing simplified legal assistance to those in need, even looking forward to relinquishing some control. As Daniel explains, "I'm excited to see the evolution of Lawbrokr all while providing those in need of legal assistance access to legal representation wherever they are."

If you are a sole practitioner, or associate looking to extend your firms' marketing efforts and generate more opportunities - or a consumer in need of legal services but don't know where to start - head to www.lawbrokr.com .

About Lawbrokr

The Lawbrokr platform matches clients with the right lawyers in a timely manner to suit their needs, reducing the time and costs to obtain legal help. With 77% of legal problems not receiving assistance, Lawbrokr can support clients around the globe through a world-class solution that offers educational resources and matches clients, no matter their background, education, or income, with lawyers who are right for them.

