U.S. markets open in 47 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,080.25
    +13.00 (+0.32%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,209.00
    +45.00 (+0.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,620.75
    +28.25 (+0.22%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,894.70
    +4.90 (+0.26%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.62
    +0.83 (+0.96%)
     

  • Gold

    1,741.40
    +12.80 (+0.74%)
     

  • Silver

    19.50
    +0.74 (+3.93%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0142
    +0.0096 (+0.95%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.2770
    -0.0440 (-1.32%)
     

  • Vix

    23.54
    -0.07 (-0.30%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1686
    +0.0099 (+0.86%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    142.5670
    +0.0030 (+0.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,346.10
    +721.26 (+3.34%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    528.92
    +40.32 (+8.25%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,438.76
    +87.69 (+1.19%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,542.11
    +327.36 (+1.16%)
     

Introducing The Liberty Suppressors Leonidas Gen 2 300 Blk Suppressor

·3 min read

TRENTON, Ga., Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Liberty Suppressors, the American manufacturer synonymous with the world's finest firearm sound suppressors, broke the mold when they released the Leonidas TI 300 BLK Suppressor for AR-15 rifle systems. This innovative silencer boasts an impressive balance of gas blow-back suppression and ejector port noise suppression that has made it the gold standard for 300 BLK cartridges — until now.

Liberty Suppressors recently released their new and improved suppressor system for 300 BLK cartridges — the Leonidas Gen 2. This advanced firearm silencer builds on the proud legacy of the original Leonidas TI, leveraging state-of-the-art technology and the latest developments in weapons systems to offer world-class suppression and an unbelievably pleasant shooting experience.

Owing to several distinguishing features that set it apart from its predecessor and other 300 BLK integrals on the market, The Leonidas Gen 2 Silencer offers suppression you have to experience to believe. Here are some of the key features that put this product in a league of its own:

  • Long expansion chamber - The Leonidas Gen 2 pairs an efficient baffle module with a long expansion chamber. The large chamber aids in suppression by lowering the pressure entering the monocore.

  • Proven monocore - The Leonidas Gen 2 borrows the baffle tech from the original Leonidas TI with an 8-inch monocore module that delivers superb suppression and rigidity — ensuring your shooting is both quiet and baffle-free.

  • Shorter length - With an 8.3-inch barrel, an 8.2-inch monocore baffle module, and a 5.5-inch reflex chamber back over the barrel, The Leonidas Gen 2 achieves an impressive 13.5-inch suppressor length while keeping the overall barrel length at 16.5-inches.

  • A true one-stamp design - Seamlessly and permanently attached to your rifle via a pin and weld, this silencer can be legally attached to a rifle lower without needing an SBR tax stamp.

  • Criterion barrel - The Leonidas Gen 2 uses a chrome-lined, Criterion barrel that features a 1:7 twist rate, allowing it to stabilize even the heaviest subsonic loads. It is also 5R rifled for astonishing accuracy with variable bullet weights.

  • Adjustable gas system - New to the Leonidas silencer family, the Gen 2 features an adjustable gas block that is factory tuned for subsonic ammo, but can easily be tuned to the preferred cycling.

  • Rail length - Unlike most suppressors, the Leonidas Gen 2 uses a 12.5-inch rail to allow for a more forward grip and to keep the silencer from occluding white and IR lights.

The Leonidas Gen 2 Suppressor is available for purchase on the Liberty Suppressors website for $2,295. For those who want to build with their own rifle parts, there is an Option B package that costs $1,174. Order yours today!

About Liberty Suppressors

Liberty Suppressors is a Georgia-based company with family values and a warm charm that makes some of the best silencers on earth! When you purchase a Liberty silencer, you are joining a family of firearms enthusiasts that take great pride in owning and using high-quality products that are made in the USA.

Contact Information:
Teresa Saylors
(706) 661-6911
344265@email4pr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/introducing-the-liberty-suppressors-leonidas-gen-2-300-blk-suppressor-301621672.html

SOURCE Liberty Suppressors

Recommended Stories

  • 84% of Retirees Make This RMD Mistake

    Though retirees are only required to take a certain portion of their retirement savings out as distributions each year, a study from JPMorgan Chase shows that there is likely good reason to take out more. A withdrawal approach based solely on … Continue reading → The post 84% of Retirees Are Making This RMD Mistake appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Quiet quitting has a polar opposite: The FatFIRE movement of people working hard to retire early on a ‘massive stash’

    As different as they seem, both quiet-quitters and FIRERS want the same thing.

  • U.S. plans new curbs on exports of chips, chip-making tools to China: report

    The Biden administration plans to expand export restrictions for U.S. chip companies to China, according to a new report.

  • Exclusive: Biden to hit China with broader curbs on U.S. chip and tool exports - sources

    The Biden administration plans next month to broaden curbs on U.S shipments to China of semiconductors used for artificial intelligence and chipmaking tools, several people familiar with the matter said. The Commerce Department intends to publish new regulations based on restrictions communicated in letters earlier this year to three U.S. companies -- KLA Corp, Lam Research Corp and Applied Materials Inc, the people said, speaking on the condition of anonymity. The letters, which the companies publicly acknowledged, forbade them from exporting chipmaking equipment to Chinese factories that produce advanced semiconductors with sub-14 nanometer processes unless the sellers obtain Commerce Department licenses.

  • Germany paying billions for Russian imports - stats office

    Germany imported goods from Russia valued at 2.9 billion euros ($2.95 billion) in July, according to data released on Monday, as elevated energy costs frustrated German efforts to wind down trade with Russia. The value of German imports from Russia rose by 10.2% compared to July 2021, the Federal Statistical Office said. In July, Germany imported crude oil and natural gas from Russia worth 1.4 billion euros, representing a 1.6% increase on the previous year, the office reported.

  • How You Can Retire With $2 Million

    For years, financial experts have suggested a target retirement savings goal of $1 million. But when you consider things like inflation, the rising cost of healthcare and longer life expectancies, that amount of money may not go as far as … Continue reading → The post How to Retire With $2 Million appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • SEC seeks to seal information exposing expert witness identities in XRP lawsuit

    The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has filed a motion seeking to seal portions of the filings that contain information identifying the SEC’s expert witnesses in its lawsuit against Ripple Labs. See related article: SEC, Ripple take XRP lawsuit battle to media as well Fast facts The SEC wrote in the motion on Friday that […]

  • Here's When The Roth IRA 5-Year Rule Could Cost You Money

    The Roth IRA five-year rule will not allow you to withdraw tax-free earnings from your account until five years after your first contribution unless you meet certain conditions. In most cases, however, you can withdraw contributions tax-free since you paid … Continue reading → The post Understanding the Roth IRA 5-Year Rule appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Bank of America enlists thousands of employees for wealth lending group

    Bank of America Corp created a new group in its global wealth and investment management division to focus on lending to rich clients, the company told Reuters on Monday. Chief Executive Officer Brian Moynihan tapped April Schneider last month to lead the 3,500-person wealth management banking and lending group.

  • Germany faces a looming threat of deindustrialisation

    Crunch time for a business model built on Russian gas and Chinese demand

  • Is This EV and Tech Industry Supplier the Next Megagrowth Stock?

    A rare special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) stock from 2020 that's actually holding its own during the current bear market, MP is a top producer of rare earth materials that could have some advantages over its peers. Las Vegas-based MP Materials is the only rare earth materials mine in North America. This puts MP in a unique position.

  • How to Avoid Paying Taxes on a Lawsuit Settlement

    Winning or settling your lawsuit can be exhilarating. After you've received the settlement money and paid attorney fees, most people assume that the rest is theirs to keep. However, some settlements are subject to taxes. And, unfortunately, many people don't … Continue reading → The post How to Avoid Paying Taxes on a Lawsuit Settlement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • It's Google Vs. Amazon Now In Online Shopping

    Amazon's Buy With Prime program could boost its e-commerce dominance. But Google has refocused on using e-commerce-related searches to boost advertising growth.

  • Oil Rises With Dollar’s Descent Countering Demand Worries

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil wiped out an earlier decline as a slump in the dollar offset mounting concerns that global demand is weakening.Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Hottest Housing Markets Are Facing a Painful ResetRussian Defenses Crumble as Ukraine Retakes Key TerritoryRussia Confirms Flight of Troops From Ukraine’s Kharkiv AreaCredit Card Firms to Start Implementing Code for Gun StoresUkraine Latest: Russian Shelling Blamed for Blackouts in EastThe global Brent benchmark rose to trade near $

  • Japan liquor businesses turn to non-alcoholic drinks to attract Gen Z

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Bucking the age-old stereotype of hard-drinking college students, Manaka Okamoto considers the next day's schedule before cracking open an alcoholic beverage. "If I have to get up early, and I think 'Oh, I should hold off on drinking,' then I go for a non-alcohol drink to get a sense of alcohol when I'm drinking alone," Okamoto, 22, said at a Tokyo restaurant. The effect has been especially pronounced in Japan, where the population is shrinking and younger people drink far less than in previous decades.

  • A Bad Year for Crypto Is a Really Bad One for Crypto Miners

    Electricity bills are surging and the equipment isn’t worth what it used to be, which makes for a bleak outlook for companies that mine bitcoin and ether

  • The 22% return delivered to MGM Resorts International's (NYSE:MGM) shareholders actually lagged YoY earnings growth

    Investors can buy low cost index fund if they want to receive the average market return. But if you invest in...

  • What Is the Average Social Security Benefit at Age 62?

    Your retirement benefit amount depends on how much you've earned over your lifetime at jobs for which you paid Social Security taxes -- and the age at which you claim. You can claim Social Security...

  • How to Retire With $1.2 Million on a $58,000 Salary

    Retiring as a millionaire, even if you aren't a high earner, might be more achievable than you think.

  • JPMorgan to boost payments business with Renovite purchase

    JPMorgan has clinched a deal to buy U.S. firm Renovite Technologies to expand its payments processing business and win market share in a lucrative industry where big banks face tough competition from fintech disrupters. California-based Renovite, which has a presence in both India and Britain, provides cloud-native technology to optimize payments processing through a wide range of products and has about 140 employees, of which roughly 125 are engineers. "This acquisition will help us achieve our goal to develop the next-generation payments processing platform globally," said Max Neukirchen, Global Head of Payments & Commerce Solutions at JPMorgan.