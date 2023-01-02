U.S. markets closed

Introducing Lotus Infrastructure Partners

·3 min read

GREENWICH, Conn., Jan. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Starwood Energy Group Global ("Starwood Energy"), founded in 2005, today announced the creation of Lotus Infrastructure Partners ("Lotus Infra" or the "Firm"), the successor firm to Starwood Energy, effective as of January 1st, 2023.

Himanshu Saxena, CEO of the former Starwood Energy, will serve as the Firm's Chairman and CEO. Lotus Infra, with approximately $7 billion in assets under management, will serve as the new brand name of Starwood Energy. The employees of Starwood Energy (the "Lotus Team") have been transferred to Lotus Infra and will continue to manage all investor capital and fund investments on behalf of its existing investors and partners. Starwood Capital Group ("Starwood Capital"), a private investment firm, will remain a passive minority investor in Lotus Infra.

"We are pleased to introduce Lotus. Re-branding Starwood Energy is an important step in positioning our firm for the future. We are a leading infrastructure investor with approximately 20 years of experience investing in all facets of energy and infrastructure assets. Lotus Infra will continue this track record with a clear focus on sustainability and environmental stewardship, while creating attractive value for our investors and partners. Our world-class team looks forward to continuing to grow Lotus Infra in this very constructive environment for infrastructure investing," said Himanshu Saxena.

Lotus Infra is currently in the process of completing construction of TenWest Link transmission line, a transmission superhighway that will enable thousands of megawatts of renewable wind and solar energy to be delivered into California. Lotus Infra is also in the final stages of completing GCA, a 1.4 million tons per year Ammonia facility currently under construction in Texas. Once completed, GCA will supply Ammonia in the global markets for energy and agricultural uses.

"I would like to congratulate the Lotus Team," said Barry Sternlicht, Chairman and CEO of Starwood Capital. "I look forward to the continued success of Lotus Infra and we remain committed to supporting Himanshu and his team to successfully grow this business to new heights."

Lotus Infra is led by an experienced management team with more than 200 years of cumulative and relevant industry experience for developing and building sustainable and profitable assets and businesses in the energy and infrastructure space.

About Lotus Infrastructure Partners

Lotus Infrastructure Partners is a private equity investment firm based in Greenwich, Conn., that specializes in energy infrastructure investments. Through existing general opportunity funds raised by Starwood Energy, and affiliated investment vehicles, the Lotus Team has raised in excess of $3 billion of equity capital and executed transactions totaling more than $9 billion in enterprise value. For more information, please visit www.lotusinfrastructure.com.

About Starwood Capital Group

Starwood Capital Group is a private investment firm with a core focus on global real estate, energy infrastructure and oil & gas. The Firm and its affiliates maintain 16 offices in seven countries around the world, and currently have approximately 4,500 employees. Since its inception in 1991, Starwood Capital Group has raised over $70 billion of capital, and currently has over $120 billion of assets under management. Through a series of comingled opportunity funds, the Firm has invested in virtually every category of real estate on a global basis, opportunistically shifting asset classes, geographies and positions in the capital stack as it perceives risk/reward dynamics to be evolving. Over the past 30 years, Starwood Capital Group and its affiliates have successfully executed an investment strategy that involves building enterprises in both the private and public markets. Additional information can be found at www.starwoodcapital.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/introducing-lotus-infrastructure-partners-301711854.html

SOURCE Starwood Energy Group Global, LLC

