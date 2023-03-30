U.S. markets closed

Introducing the Modernized Dymax UVCS V3.0 LED Conveyor for High-Speed, Precision Operations

PR Newswire
·2 min read

The Latest Advancement in UV/LED Curing System Technology

SINGAPORE, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dymax, a leading manufacturer of rapid curing materials and equipment, is excited to introduce the UVCS V3.0 LED Conveyor, an improved version of the well-known and dependable Dymax UVCS line of conveyor curing systems.

Dymax UVCS V3.0 LED Conveyor
Dymax UVCS V3.0 LED Conveyor

Designed with a contemporary industrial look and a focus on the user experience, the conveyor boasts an easy-to-use feature-packed operation and intuitive controls. The redesigned system provides workers with the highest ease of use, enabling faster processing and increased throughput.

The unit features a high-contrast 8-inch touchscreen used to manage the speed, mode of operation, and the LED emitters installed in the conveyor. The system is fully programmable for speed belt speed and intensity, and features a static curing oven mode in addition to providing high-speed conveying. Alternatively, a PLC can be used to activate and run the system. With a 12-inch-wide belt, automated part sensing, and reversible operation, users can maximize their productivity with UVCS V3.0 LED Conveyor.

Compatible with Dymax's latest BlueWave® FX-1250-series LED flood lamps, the UVCS V3.0 LED Conveyor comes equipped with various features to provide seamless integration into an existing process. Several emitter mounting arrangements are available, including a single lamp, line arrays up to 1x3, and side-by-side arrays up to 2x2. Additionally, belt and edge-carry versions are available for different transporting methods.

With its fully enclosed installation for improved safety and UV leak protection and a high-power exhaust system, the conveyor emits minimal noise, light, and heat. The exhaust system minimizes the chamber temperature even with high-power curing systems, an ideal feature for temperature-sensitive parts. Along with being CE compliant for global use, the UVCS V3.0 LED Conveyor is ideally suited for a range of curing applications in the medical, consumer electronics, automotive, aerospace and defense, optical, and appliance industries.

The UVCS V3.0 LED Conveyor is available globally, except in Europe. It will be available in Europe by the end of April 2023.

About Dymax

Dymax develops innovative rapid and light-curable materials, dispense equipment, and UV/LED light-curing systems. The company's adhesives, coatings, and equipment are perfectly matched to work seamlessly with each other, providing design engineers with tools to dramatically improve manufacturing efficiencies. Major markets include aerospace and defense, medical device, and consumer and automotive electronics.

For additional information on Dymax, visit www.dymax.com or call us at +65 6752 2887.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/introducing-the-modernized-dymax-uvcs-v3-0-led-conveyor-for-high-speed-precision-operations-301785344.html

SOURCE Dymax

