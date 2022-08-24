U.S. markets close in 4 hours 49 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,138.26
    +9.53 (+0.23%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,962.27
    +52.68 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,441.68
    +60.38 (+0.49%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,934.60
    +15.46 (+0.81%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    94.75
    +1.01 (+1.08%)
     

  • Gold

    1,765.40
    +4.20 (+0.24%)
     

  • Silver

    19.02
    -0.01 (-0.03%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9983
    +0.0010 (+0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1230
    +0.0690 (+2.26%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1819
    -0.0016 (-0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.7700
    +0.0480 (+0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,490.35
    +46.19 (+0.22%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    506.11
    +7.30 (+1.46%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,472.86
    -15.25 (-0.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,313.47
    -139.28 (-0.49%)
     

Introducing the Nintex Workflow Cloud Upgrade Program

·2 min read

Helping Nintex customers thoughtfully transition to the cloud to create new opportunities for innovation.

BELLEVUE, Wash., Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nintex, the global standard for process intelligence and automation, today introduced the Nintex Workflow Upgrade Program.

Nintex is the global standard for process management and automation. Today more than 10,000 public and private sector organizations across 90 countries turn to the Nintex Platform to accelerate progress on their digital transformation journeys by quickly and easily managing, automating and optimizing business processes. Learn more by visiting www.nintex.com and experience how Nintex and its global partner network are shaping the future of Intelligent Process Automation (IPA). (PRNewsfoto/Nintex)
Nintex is the global standard for process management and automation. Today more than 10,000 public and private sector organizations across 90 countries turn to the Nintex Platform to accelerate progress on their digital transformation journeys by quickly and easily managing, automating and optimizing business processes. Learn more by visiting www.nintex.com and experience how Nintex and its global partner network are shaping the future of Intelligent Process Automation (IPA). (PRNewsfoto/Nintex)

The success of the Nintex business and those of their customers have flourished because of Nintex's early investments in workflow technology and the strong partnership they continue to have with Microsoft.

Microsoft has indicated that it plans to wind down support for the SharePoint workflow engine in Office365. Many Nintex customers rely on these workflows to manage and run their business-critical processes. As a result, customers of this product will need to upgrade to next generation automation platform, Nintex Workflow Cloud.

To help their customers smoothly make this transition, the process intelligence and automation company is introducing the Nintex Workflow Cloud Upgrade Program. This program is designed to help customers upgrade their existing workflows into a modern, cloud-based environment with dedicated support and guidance from process experts at Nintex.

On September 13th beginning at 8:00 a.m. PT, Nintex will be hosting their Workflow Cloud Upgrade Symposium where they will outline in detail the many options they're making available to customers to help seamlessly manage the process of migration together.

Attendees at the symposium will:

  • Hear from members of the Nintex product engineering team who will outline plans to support customers with heterogenous environments both on premises and in the cloud.

  • Hear how Nintex is building new services that allow customers to run automation at scale.

  • Learn about the range of self-service tools, guidance, and complimentary upgrade service offerings, designed to handhold their customers through the upgrade to the Nintex Workflow Cloud.

You can find out more about the Nintex Workflow Cloud upgrade program at www.nintex.com/upgrade and please register to attend the upgrade symposium on September 13th at https://www.nintex.com/resources/nintex-workflow-cloud-upgrade-program-symposium/

Media Contact
Laetitia Smith
laetitia.smith@nintex.com
cell: +64 21 154 7114                                                                                                          

About Nintex
Nintex is the global standard for process intelligence and automation. Today more than 10,000 public and private sector organizations across 90 countries turn to the Nintex Process Platform to accelerate progress on their digital transformation journeys by quickly and easily managing, automating and optimizing business processes. Learn more by visiting www.nintex.com and experience how Nintex and its global partner network are shaping the future of Intelligent Process Automation (IPA).

Product or service names mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/introducing-the-nintex-workflow-cloud-upgrade-program-301611329.html

SOURCE Nintex

Recommended Stories

  • Tron Consumes 99.9% Less Power Than Bitcoin and Ethereum, Crypto Researcher Says

    The report said that the network consumed power equivalent to fifteen U.S. households in a year.

  • Crypto Confronts Own Y2K Moment With Ethereum Network Upgrade

    (Bloomberg) -- Airplanes wouldn’t be able to land. Power plants would shut down. Those were just some of the dire predictions faced by computer programmers and users worldwide as the year 2000 approached. In the end, the millennium bug that was widely expected to create computer chaos turned out to be more of a punch line to jokes than an actual problem. Most Read from BloombergBiden to Unveil Long-Awaited Student Debt Relief Measures on WednesdayCovid Incubation Gets Shorter With Each New Varia

  • VMware (VMW) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

    VMware's (VMW) strong product portfolio, and the robust uptake of cloud and security solutions are expected to have driven its top line in the second quarter of fiscal 2023.

  • Cybersecurity Stocks To Watch: PANW Pops, CRWD, OKTA ZS Earnings On Tap

    Cybersecurity stocks have underperformed vs. the S&P 500. But cloud security companies may be better positioned as corporate budgets tighten.

  • Xfinity Mobile's Price Cut Is A Positive For Comcast Versus Premium Providers Verizon, AT&T, Analyst Says

    Comcast Corp's (NASDAQ: CMCSA) Xfinity Mobile slashed the pricing of its Mobile plans to $45 for one line, $30 per line for two to four lines, and just $20 per additional line after that. The new pricing follows Charter Communications, Inc's (NASDAQ: CHTR) price cut declared in October 2021. Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE: VZ) recently launched a new unlimited data plan pricing. Also Read: Wireless Carriers T-Mobile, Verizon, AT&T And Broadband-Internet Providers Comcast, Charter Compete For C

  • Is Salesforce Stock A Buy Or Sell With Earnings Ahead?

    Rising corporate spending on digital transformation projects has boosted CRM stock. With the Slack deal closed, merger synergies will be key.

  • Elon Musk Sounds Snippy About Tesla Software. He Should Welcome Criticism.

    The CEO pushed back after a user of a limited-release Beta version of the EV maker's FSD software tweeted that he was having control problems with basic driving tasks.

  • Ex-Twitter staff can still access its secret software code, whistleblower claims

    Former Twitter staff have access to secret software codes months after leaving the business, a whistleblower has told The Telegraph, as the company faces questions over national security.

  • Intel, Brookfield Sign $30 Billion Deal to Finance Chip Factories

    The chip maker’s unusual funding partnership with Brookfield Asset Management signals some big investors are upbeat about long-term semiconductor demand.

  • Why Investing in Dogecoin Suddenly Got a Lot More Interesting

    The launch of Dogechain seems to be fantastic news for holders of Dogecoin. But is it too good to be true?

  • Instagram tests prototype for BeReal copycat feature

    Tech reporter Dan Howley outlines Meta's plan to implement a new Instagram feature that mirrors the candid photo app BeReal.

  • Martello Reports Financial Results for the First Quarter of Fiscal 2023

    Martello Technologies Group Inc., ("Martello" or the "Company") (TSXV: MTLO), a provider of software that optimizes the Microsoft Modern Workplace environment, a segment of the broader market for digital experience monitoring (DEM) today released financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. Martello software provides businesses with actionable insights on the performance and user experience of cloud services such as video conferencing and voice calls, with a focus on Microsoft 365 and

  • Fitbit unveils Sense 2, Versa 4 and Inspire 3 in smartwatch and fitness tracker refresh

    Fitbit offers major updates to its Sense and Versa lines, and gussies-up the Inspire for good measure.

  • WhatsApp confirms some users have access to its new group discussions feature, WhatsApp Communities

    WhatsApp Communities, the messaging app's anticipated expansion aimed at supporting larger discussion groups, has now rolled out to additional users as it nears a public launch. First announced in April, WhatsApp Communities is a significant attempt to re-create the popularity of Facebook's Groups within a messaging app environment. Created by the app's end users, communities include features designed to add structure to larger group chats such as support for file sharing, 32-person group calls and emoji reactions, as well as admin tools and moderation controls, among other things.

  • If You Invested $1000 in Synopsys 10 Years Ago, This Is How Much You'd Have Now

    Investing in certain stocks can pay off in the long run, especially if you hold on for a decade or more.

  • 1 Little-Known Chip Stock Is a Top Buy Right Now

    One of the most important reasons to avoid investing in semiconductor stocks is because of industry cyclicity. As technology trends ebb and flow, spending on chips in the global economy can be highly volatile. It offers the growth of the chip industry, but with the more steady, predictable financial results of a software business.

  • Amazon keeps growing, and so does its cache of data on you

    From what you buy online to how you remember tasks to when you monitor your front door, Amazon is seemingly everywhere.

  • Fitbit’s Sense and Versa smartwatches get upgrades

    The Pixel Watch remains the big looming question mark over the horizon for Google’s wearable ambitions, but for now, the Fitbit lines are carrying on like nothing much has changed. The topline products are the Versa 4 and Sense 2. The pricier Sense line, which debuted in late-2020, builds on the popular Sense device, bringing added sensors and a mindfulness focus to the device.

  • NFT platform SudoRare vanishes with 519 Ethereum

    Non-fungible token (NFT) platform SudoRare has allegedly run off with US$815,000 in user funds and deleted its social media accounts, raising alarms over investor protection. See related article: Klaytn chief says reducing ‘human elements’ can prevent hacks Fast facts According to PeckShield Inc., a blockchain security and data analytics company, SudoRare took off with 519 […]

  • Exclusive-Tinder-owner Match ups antitrust pressure on Apple in India with new case

    Tinder-owner Match Group has filed an antitrust case against Apple with the competition regulator in India, accusing it of "monopolistic conduct" that forces developers to pay high commissions for in-app purchases, a legal filing seen by Reuters shows. Apple is fending off a raft of antitrust challenges around the globe and Match's July filing adds to two other cases in India though Match is the first foreign company to mount such a challenge against the iPhone maker in the country. Apple and the Competition Commission of India (CCI) did not respond to Reuters queries, while a Match spokesperson declined to comment on its filing.