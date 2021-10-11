Introducing the new Ochsner Health Plan -- offering Medicare Advantage!

Ochsner Health Network

Comprised of leading health systems, their employed physician groups, and affiliated community physicians across the greater Gulf South, the Ochsner Health Network (OHN) serves as the leader in healthcare delivery innovation and is the largest “super” Clinically Integrated Network (CIN) in the region.

New Orleans, LA, Oct. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This October, Louisiana residents eligible for Medicare will have the opportunity to enroll in Medicare Advantage benefit plans offered by the all-new Ochsner Health Plan. Premiums and copays will start at $0 and include a wide range of cost-saving features and wellness programs not available with original Medicare, such as prescription drug coverage, fitness, dental, hearing and vision. The open enrollment period for the 2022 plan year runs from October 15-December 7, 2021.

“At Ochsner, our goal is to provide the highest quality care available to meet all of our patients’ health and wellness needs at every stage of life,” said Warner Thomas, president and CEO, Ochsner Health. “By launching the new Ochsner Health Plan with Medicare Advantage plans, developed by Ochsner and fully integrated with services offered throughout our system, we’ll be able to help seniors enjoy the best years of their lives.”

The initial coverage area for Ochsner Health Plan includes the following parishes in the Greater New Orleans and Greater Baton Rouge areas: Ascension, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Iberville, Jefferson, Lafourche, Livingston, Orleans, St. Charles, St. John the Baptist, St. Tammany, and West Baton Rouge.

“As the U.S. Medicare population continues to grow by 11,000 people every day, more seniors across Louisiana are seeking the best medical options available to them,” said Thomas. “Ochsner wanted to create an innovative plan that takes full advantage of Ochsner Health’s fully integrated health system. We encourage Ochsner patients who might qualify for Medicare to compare Ochsner Health Plan’s Medicare Advantage plan benefits to other Medicare Advantage plans in the area.”

A health plan integrated with Ochsner

Ochsner Health Plan will work collaboratively with Ochsner Health’s participating providers to make a healthy difference in the lives of its members by offering preventive care resources and health management services that are fully integrated with both virtual and in-person programs for chronic and complex conditions that remain highly prevalent in Louisiana—like diabetes, high blood pressure, heart failure, obesity, nicotine addiction, and more.

“Ochsner Health’s primary goal is to serve as a catalyst to make our patients and Louisiana communities healthier,” said Thomas. “Ochsner has strived to stay ahead of the increasing demand and health needs of Louisiana’s aging citizens with the development and implementation of innovative facilities, services, programs and emerging technology. Ochsner Health Plan will serve an important role in our work to accomplish these goals for Louisianans.”

Why choose Ochsner Health Plan?

Ochsner Health Plan will work with its parent organization to reduce barriers to healthcare and invest in the health of our communities. These new Medicare Advantage plans will provide a full complement of competitively-priced benefits – all backed by the quality and innovation that patients expect from Louisiana’s leading healthcare provider, Ochsner Health.

Ochsner Health

Founded in 1942, Ochsner Health provides nationally recognized, award winning clinical, ambulatory and hospital care to meet the unique needs and challenges of Louisiana patients and communities. Today, Ochsner Health is comprised of more than 32,000 employees and more than 4,500 employed and affiliated physicians in over 90 medical specialties and sub-specialties, all driven by a commitment to Serve, Heal, Lead, Educate and Innovate. That passion is shared with every person who passes through their doors.

Ochsner Health is a not-for-profit organization committed to giving back to the communities it serves through preventative screenings, health and wellness resources and partnerships with innovative organizations that share their vision. Ochsner healed more than 900,000 people from across the globe in 2019, providing the latest medical breakthroughs and therapies, including digital medicine for chronic conditions and telehealth specialty services. Ochsner Health is a national leader, named the top hospital in Louisiana and a top children’s hospital by U.S. News & World Report. As Louisiana’s leading healthcare educator, Ochsner and its partners educate thousands of healthcare professionals annually. Ochsner innovates healthcare by investing in new technologies and research to make world-class care more accessible, affordable, convenient and effective. Ochsner Health Plan is just one more way that Ochsner is working to reinvent the future of health and wellness in the region.

It's important to review and compare.

If you are Medicare eligible, it’s important to review your coverage each year in October when all insurance companies introduce their new plan benefits for the next year. Compare your coverage to an Ochsner Health Plan and the benefits comparison may surprise you. Plus, Ochsner Health Plan may deliver more Medicare benefits than other plans offer, including an integrated healthcare system from the most respected name in Louisiana healthcare – Ochsner Health.

Follow Ochsner Health Plan on Facebook and LinkedIn. For additional information, visit www.ochsnerhealthplan.com. If you would like a licensed agent to follow up with you about Ochsner Health Plan benefits and enrollment contact: OHPINFO@ochsner.org.

Ochsner Health Plan, Inc. is a Medicare Advantage company with a Medicare contract.

