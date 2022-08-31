INTRODUCING "OLG STAGE AT FALLSVIEW CASINO" OLG AND MGE REVEAL NAME FOR NEW NIAGARA FALLS ENTERTAINMENT CENTRE

TORONTO, Aug. 31, 2022 /CNW/ - Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) and MGE Niagara Entertainment Inc. (Mohegan), service provider for Niagara Casinos, are proud and excited to announce OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino, as the name of the new entertainment centre in Niagara Falls, which will open its doors to music and live entertainment enthusiasts this coming Fall.

The $130 million entertainment centre enriches the destination experience in Niagara with naming rights secured by OLG as part of an agreement in principle.

"OLG is thrilled to have partnered with Mohegan on this agreement, to enhance the entertainment experience for residents and the growing number of visitors to the Niagara region," says Duncan Hannay, OLG's President and CEO. "The team at OLG is very proud to have provided leadership on the development of this spectacular new facility and we believe OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino is another great demonstration of OLG's purpose to 'Play for Ontario'".

"The gaming and entertainment sector has a proud history in the Niagara region and plays an essential role in Ontario's economy," said Peter Bethlenfalvy, Ontario's Minister of Finance. "I want to congratulate OLG and Mohegan on this exciting new partnership, and I look forward to continuing to work with the sector to bring a world-class entertainment experience to Niagara Falls that will benefit the city, help create jobs and generate growth for businesses across the region."

This world-class 5,000-seat entertainment centre is essential in a competitive, tourism-driven centre like Niagara Falls. The OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino will host big name shows and artists which will draw even more visitors to this exciting destination.

"We are excited about this new phase of our partnership with the OLG," says Richard Taylor, President, Niagara Casinos. "The OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino will increase visitation to Niagara, extend hotel stays and enhance our customer experience. We have a fabulous lineup of acts in store for Niagara Falls and look forward to announcing the official grand opening performance in the coming weeks."

Story continues

"Niagara Casinos has always had amazing performances and this partnership with OLG will continue to raise the bar," says Cathy Price, Vice President of Marketing, Niagara Casinos. "From old time rock 'n roll to new-age acts and gut-busting comics, the OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino is going to be the jewel of Niagara's entertainment scene."

As OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino prepares for its grand opening later in the Fall, audiences will get to preview some of the great amenities of this incredible new facility when shows and artists take to the stage in the weeks ahead. The new entertainment centre boasts state of the art sound and lighting systems, along with unobstructed views from every seat which will provide a truly immersive experience for every audience member. The OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino will also offer food and beverage options and is directly connected to Fallsview Casino Resort through a new glass enclosed corridor to allow for easy access for all attending the exciting shows.

OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino will quickly become a new landmark in Niagara Falls.

OLG is a crown agency that contributes to a better Ontario by delivering great entertainment experiences for our customers. Acting in a socially responsible way, OLG conducts and manages land-based gaming facilities; the sale of province-wide lottery games; Internet gaming; and the delivery of bingo and other electronic gaming products at Charitable Gaming Centres. OLG is also helping support the horse racing industry in Ontario. Since 1975, OLG has provided approximately $55 billion to the people and Province of Ontario to support key government priorities like health care; the treatment and prevention of problem gambling; and support for amateur athletes. Each year proceeds from OLG's operations also support host communities, Ontario First Nations, lottery retailers and local charities across the province.

Play for Ontario

100 per cent of OLG's proceeds are invested in Ontario

OLG.ca

PlaySmart.ca

Knowledge you can bet on.

Follow on Twitter @PlaySmartOLG

ConnexOntario – Problem Gambling Support: 1-866-531-2600

About Fallsview Casino Resort

Overlooking the world-famous Horseshoe Falls, Fallsview Casino Resort is an award-winning resort that has been offering premier entertainment and superior guest service since 2004. Featuring a CAA Four-Diamond Hotel with 372 luxury rooms and suites, Fallsview Casino Resort houses a large and impressive gaming floor with more than 3,500 slot machines and 130 gaming tables. Winner of the Wine Spectator's Best of Award of Excellence and CAA's Four-Diamond Award for its two signature restaurants, Ponte Vecchio and 21 Club Steak & Seafood, this vibrant resort property also features a full-service spa and fitness center, a state-of-the-art 1,500-seat theatre, dozens of dining and shopping options and more than 30,000 square feet of meeting and convention space. Fallsview Casino Resort and Casino Niagara have been recognized as a "Hamilton-Niagara Top Employer" for ten years. For more information, visit fallsviewcasinoresort.com, join us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram @fallsviewcasino, or call 1-888-325-5788.

About Mohegan

Mohegan is the owner, developer and manager of premier entertainment resorts in the United States, Canada, and Northern Asia. Mohegan's U.S. operations include resorts in Connecticut, Washington, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Nevada; Canadian operations are based in Niagara Falls; and Mohegan Inspire is located in Incheon, South Korea. The brand's iGaming division, Mohegan Digital, provides cutting-edge online gaming solutions to Mohegan's loyal fan base and meets the digital needs of customers on a global scale. Mohegan is owner and operator of Connecticut Sun, a professional basketball team in the WNBA. For more information on Mohegan and its properties, please visit www.mohegangaming.com.

Disponible en français

Click here if you wish to unsubscribe from these emails.

SOURCE OLG Winners

Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2022/31/c7547.html