U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,419.15
    +18.51 (+0.42%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,084.53
    +153.60 (+0.44%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,778.26
    +15.68 (+0.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,240.03
    +15.07 (+0.68%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.35
    -0.27 (-0.37%)
     

  • Gold

    1,834.20
    -1.60 (-0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    25.61
    -0.17 (-0.67%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1896
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2690
    +0.0080 (+0.63%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3968
    +0.0011 (+0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.4100
    -0.0510 (-0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,177.36
    +149.18 (+0.37%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    935.12
    +4.76 (+0.51%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,078.42
    +61.79 (+0.88%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,782.42
    +200.76 (+0.73%)
     

Introducing the Open Cap Table Coalition

Aron Solomon
·4 min read

On Tuesday, the Open Cap Table Coalition announced its launch through an inaugural Medium post. The goal of this project is to standardize startup capitalization table data as well as make it far more accessible, transparent and portable.

For those unfamiliar with a cap table, it’s a list of who owns your company’s securities, which includes your company shares, options and more. A clear and simple cap table should quickly indicate who owns what and how much of it they own. For a variety of reasons (sometimes inexperience or bad advice) too many equity holders often find companies' capitalization information to be opaque and not easily accessible.

This is particularly important for the small percentage of startups that survive in the long term, as growth makes for far more complicated cap tables.

A critical part of good startup hygiene is to always have a clean and updated cap table. Since there is no set format and cap tables are generally not out in the open, they are often siloed rather than collaborative.

Cap tables are near and dear to me as someone who has advised hundreds of startups over the past two decades as the founder of an accelerator, a venture partner and a senior adviser at a government-funded startup launchpad. I have been on the shareholder side of the equation as well and can assure you that pretty much nothing destroys trust between shareholders and startups quicker than poor communication, especially around issues such as the current status of the cap table.

A critical part of good startup hygiene is to always have a clean and updated cap table.

I really like the idea of a cap table being an open corporate record, because the value proposition to the companies is clear. From the time a startup creates a cap table, it’s prone to inaccuracy, friction and mistakes. What this means in practice is that startups may spend money on cap-table-related issues that they should be spending on other things. From a legal process perspective, the law firm that is brought in to help with these issues has to deal with tedious back-end work, so the legal time isn't high value for either the startup or the law firm.

The value proposition for equity holders is equally clear. All equity holders have a general and legal interest in a company’s capitalization information. They have the right to this information, which they may need for a variety of reasons (including, if things ever get really bad, an aggrieved shareholder action). So making this information clear and easily accessible is a service to equity holders and can also encourage more investment, especially from less experienced investors.

When I imagine what this project could become in the next couple of years, I think back to late 2013, when Y Combinator announced the SAFE (simple agreement for future equity). I think the SAFE is a good analogy here, as no one knew what it was and people wondered if this was a nice-to-have rather than a must-have for startups. But the end result was a dramatic improvement in the early-stage capital-raising process.

While the coalition’s founders include Morgan Stanley’s Shareworks, LTSE Software and Carta, it’s also heavy on Big Law, with Cooley, Goodwin Procter, Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati, Orrick, Gunderson Dettmer, Latham & Watkins, and Fenwick & West rounding out the group of 10 founding members.

So what’s the real motivation of seven law firms, which together saw revenue of over $10 billion in 2020 to collaborate on an open cap table product for startups? Deal flow.

Big Law has been trying for a couple of decades to build relationships with startups at the stage where it makes no sense for a startup to be dealing with a massive and expensive law firm. Their efforts to build startup programs have often fallen short and received mixed reviews. They have also been far too heavy on the self-serve and too light on the "we’re going to give you our regular Big Law level of services at a small fraction of the costs just in case you make it big and can one day pay our regular fees." So these firms are trying to separate themselves from the rest of the Big Law pack by building this entrepreneur-friendly tech.

The coalition has already produced its initial version of the open cap table. The real question is whether this is going to be a big deal, as the SAFE was, or whether it’s going to be a vanity solution in search of a real problem. My best guess is that if this coalition gets all the relationships right, doesn’t get greedy and understands that there is a social good component at play here, this could be, reasonably quickly, as impactful as the SAFE was.

Before an exit, founders must get their employment law ducks in a row

Recommended Stories

  • Top Marijuana Stocks for August 2021

    These are the marijuana stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for August 2021.

  • Citizens Financial Buying Spree Continues With Deal for Investors Bancorp

    Citizens Financial solidifies a foothold in the Northeast with an agreement to buy Investors Bancorp. Citizens recently reached a pact to buy East Coast operations from HSBC.

  • AstraZeneca's sales rise as CEO hails transformational Alexion deal

    The company hailed the Alexion acquisition as part of is pipeline to long-term sustainable growth. AstraZeneca is updating its full-year 2021 guidance to reflect the contribution of Alexion in the year.

  • Fisker invests in EV charging network Allego's SPAC merger

    Less than a year after its own SPAC merger, electric vehicle startup Fisker has turned investor to support EV charging company Allego. Fisker is investing $10 million in private-investment-in-public equity (PIPE) funding for the merger of Allego and special purpose acquisition company Spartan Acquisition Corp III. The merger, announced Tuesday, puts Allego at a pro forma equity value of $3.14 billion. The transaction is expected to inject the EV charging provider with $702 million in cash, including $150 million in PIPE from Fisker, investors Landis+Gyr, as well as funds and accounts managed by London-based VC firm Hedosophia and ECP.

  • Covalon Announces Sale of its AquaGuard® Product Line for US$30 Million or Approximately CDN$38 Million

    Covalon Technologies Ltd. (the "Company" or "Covalon") (TSXV: COV) (OTCQX: CVALF), an advanced medical technologies company, is pleased to announce that it has today closed the sale of its AquaGuard product line to TIDI Products, LLC ("TIDI"), an arm's length party, for US$30 million (or approximately CDN$38 million), subject to adjustment for estimated cash, inventory and working capital amounts at closing.

  • Adecco Group to buy AKKA Technologies in $2.4 billion deal

    Adecco Group has agreed to buy AKKA Technologies in a deal worth 2 billion euros ($2.4 billion), it said on Wednesday, the biggest deal in the Swiss staffing company's 25-year history. The acquisition of Belgium-based AKKA will make Adecco the world's largest provider of temporary staffing by revenue, overtaking Dutch rival Randstad. Adecco will combine AKKA with its science and IT staffing business Modis to boost its services providing engineering, technical and R&D staff to automakers and aerospace companies.

  • Orcel halts disposal of UniCredit's art collection

    Italy's UniCredit said on Wednesday it was stopping the sale of its art collection, the latest move by new Chief Executive Andrea Orcel to reverse a decision taken by his predecessor Jean Pierre Mustier. UniCredit had announced in February 2019 it would progressively sell local art collections in Italy, Germany and Austria and use the proceeds mainly to fund social impact initiatives. In an effort to make its collection available to a wider public, UniCredit said it planned to provide digital access and launch educational programmes for youths, as well as organising an exhibition.

  • Vonovia says keeps options open on Deutsche Wohnen as it raises stake

    FRANKFURT, Germany (Reuters) -Real estate giant Vonovia said on Wednesday it was keeping all options open regarding Deutsche Wohnen after it secured control of nearly 30% of the shares in its rival, days after a takeover attempt failed. Germany's two biggest listed landlords earlier this year revived merger plans, in a deal controversial in Germany because of tensions over soaring rents ahead of general elections in September. If Vonovia buys another roughly 1,000 Deutsche Wohnen shares it would cross the 30% threshold that would oblige to make a mandatory offer for the entire company.

  • Tilray earnings: Shares soar on Q4 profit as CEO eyes U.S. booze, pot acquisitions

    Tilray's CEO is shopping for booze and food acquisitions that will complement the company's cannabis business.

  • Tilray, Inc. (TLRY) Q4 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    TLRY earnings call for the period ending June 30, 2021.

  • Analyst Report: Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

    Anheuser-Busch InBev is the largest brewer in the world and one of the world's top five consumer product companies, as measured by EBITDA. After the SABMiller acquisition, the company's portfolio now contains five of the top 10 beer brands by sales and 18 brands with retail sales over $1 billion. AB InBev was created by the 2008 merger of Belgium-based InBev and U.S.-based Anheuser-Busch. The firm holds a 62% economic interest in Ambev and in 2016 acquired SABMiller.

  • BRP Announces Completion of Substantial Issuer Bid

    BRP Inc. (TSX: DOO) (NASDAQ: DOOO) today announced that it has taken up and paid for 3,381,642 subordinate voting shares ("Shares") at a price of $103.50 per Share under BRP's substantial issuer bid ("SIB") to purchase for cancellation a number of its Shares for an aggregate purchase price not to exceed $350 million. All dollar amounts are in Canadian dollars.

  • Spain's Cellnex raises outlook as it widens first-half loss

    Europe's largest mobile phone tower operator Cellnex reported a wider first-half net loss of 67 million euros ($79.15 million) on Thursday but raised its full-year revenue and core earnings outlook as it consolidates recent acquisitions. The Spanish company's net debt barely changed in the first-half of the year, totalling 6.6 billion euros, while it said it has available liquidity worth 18.6 billion euros.

  • AstraZeneca CEO: COVID-19 vaccine may still have a role in U.S.

    AstraZeneca still plans to seek approval for its COVID-19 vaccine in the United States even though the process is taking longer than expected, because it may still be used there in future, chief executive Pascal Soriot said on Thursday.

  • Xpress Global Systems acquires LTL Delta Distribution

    Aterian Investment Partners, a private investment firm, through its portfolio company Xpress Global Systems LLC, has acquired Delta Distribution/Michigan Carpet, a specialized flooring less-than-truckload company headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan. The deal was announced Wednesday. No financial terms were disclosed. XGS, based in Chattanooga, Tennessee, hopes the merger of the two companies will strengthen its overall operational footprint while building on the strategic growth objective. Q

  • Morrisons' shareholder will not back takeover bid

    Silchester International says it is not inclined to support a £6.3bn deal for the supermarket chain.

  • Second shareholder comes out against Morrisons takeover

    The US private equity firm seeking to take over Morrisons was fighting a rearguard action after a second shareholder came out against its £9.5bn bid. Fortress is scrambling to get back on the front foot after top ten investor JO Hambro said that its 254p a share offer was too low. The intervention came a day after Morrsions' biggest shareholder Silchester said it was opposed to the deal. Bosses at Fortress have now signed up Singapore's sovereign wealth fund GIC to join their takeover consortium

  • Bonne Santé Group Completes Acquisition of Doctors Scientific Organica

    Bonne Santé Group, Inc., an emerging growth global nutraceutical company, announced today that it has successfully completed the acquisition of Doctors Scientific Organica, LLC, an international food supplements company. The announcement was made jointly by Dr. Sasson Moulavi, the founder and principal of Doctors Scientific Organica and A.J. Cervantes, Jr., the Chairman of Bonne Santé Group.

  • Genesis Digital Assets Raises $125M to Fuel US and Nordic Expansion

    The investment was led by Kingsway Capital, a U.K-based private equity fund with over $2 billion in assets under management

  • Surge Copper Announces Nomination of Richard Colterjohn and John Dorward to the Board of Directors

    Surge Copper Corp. (TSXV: SURG) (OTCQX: SRGXF) (Frankfurt: G6D2) ("Surge" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that as part of its ongoing board renewal initiative, the Board of Directors has approved the nomination of Richard Colterjohn and John Dorward to be elected to the Board of Directors at the upcoming Annual General Meeting of shareholders on September 22, 2021.