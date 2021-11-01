U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,613.67
    +8.29 (+0.18%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,913.84
    +94.28 (+0.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,595.92
    +97.53 (+0.63%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,358.12
    +60.93 (+2.65%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.87
    -0.18 (-0.21%)
     

  • Gold

    1,793.20
    -2.60 (-0.14%)
     

  • Silver

    24.09
    +0.02 (+0.09%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1602
    +0.0040 (+0.35%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5750
    +0.0180 (+1.16%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3659
    -0.0029 (-0.21%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.1200
    +0.1200 (+0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    61,053.09
    -392.76 (-0.64%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,489.87
    +26.36 (+1.80%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,288.62
    +51.05 (+0.71%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,647.08
    +754.39 (+2.61%)
     

Introducing the Photography Care Plan Protecting Your Gear and Business

Chris Gampat
·2 min read

We’ve done durability tests on cameras, lenses, bags, computers, lights, and more for years. And we know that your warranty doesn’t always cover the damage. Plus, accidents can happen on set. That’s why we created a Photography Care Plan in partnership with Coterie Insurance. Photographers across the United States looking for extra security can get various protections to cover their craft. The Photography Care Plan provides peace of mind that you can bounce back from something gone awry when shooting, on-site, or on-location! We’re making it super easy to get it done too.

You can start by heading over to our special page.

Is a venue or studio requiring General Liability coverage for a shoot? Did a customer trip over your equipment on set and sue you? Was your camera stolen out of your vehicle? Whether it’s a passionate side hustle or you’ve owned a studio for 20 years, this insurance policy protects your equipment and your bank account from any number of unfortunate events.

We’re able to do this through our partnership with Coterie Insurance, who specializes in Small Business insurance. Are you a freelance photographer? We’ll cover you. Coverage depends on a number of factors – location, coverage amounts, prior claims, etc. What about a freelance multi-media journalist? We’ve got you. The Photography Care Plan will protect you.

So what is the Photography Care Plan? It’s a Business Owners Policy (BOP) targeted at photographers of all types. It’s very versatile and protects both a small business owner’s business and property – all in one package (typically combining General Liability and Property Insurance). This type of insurance for photographers can reimburse the policyholder for damaged personal property.

Start by heading over to our special page. Here’s just some of the info:

  • Quote and Bind a policy in under 5 minutes completely online

  • Satisfy Contractual Requirements: Some venues require a Business Owner’s Policy, which includes General Liability coverage

  • Up to $10,000 in Electronic Data Coverage: You have up to $10,000 of coverage if, for example, a computer virus attacks and destroys your laptop. This is just one example of the things covered.

  • On-Set and On-Location Protection: You’re protected if rental equipment gets damaged or stolen, or if there’s an accident on set

Professional photographers, semi-professional photographers, and passionate hobbyist photographers can all be covered with the Photography Care Plan. Here are some more stats:

  • Coverage for photographers located all across the United States, including Washington, D.C. Coverage isn’t available in NY or MA yet.

  • Protect your business from various problems photographers face.

  • Don’t wait for your gear to break and having to go through long waiting periods for service repairs.

Once you let us know a bit of information about you, we’ll send you a quote.

*Coverage under any insurance policy is determined by the facts specific to the situation, the terms of the policy and other forms, and the applicable law. These statements are not a legal interpretation and do not alter or supplement any insurance policy. Not all products are available in all areas, and certain restrictions may apply.

