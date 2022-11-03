U.S. markets close in 6 hours 23 minutes

Introducing Repairify Institute: The New State-of-the-Art Training Program from Industry Disruptor Repairify

·4 min read

Repairify's plans for upcoming training institute unveiled during 2022 SEMA press conference

PLANO, Texas, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Repairify™, Inc., a portfolio company of Kinderhook Industries, LLC ("Kinderhook") and industry leader in diagnostics, remote scanning and programming, automotive intelligence and calibration services, unveiled at the 2022 SEMA Show its plans to launch in 2023 the Repairify Institute, a comprehensive technical training program for automotive professionals designed to ensure service readiness.

Repairify, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Repairify, Inc.)
Repairify, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Repairify, Inc.)

The Repairify Institute is the automotive service industry's first education organization to utilize a revolutionary course development process called adaptive learning, which focuses on understanding each individual's knowledge level to adjust its teaching based on the learner's strengths and opportunities for improvement. Through the Institute, students can work at their own pace via several planned academies to achieve certifications or to expand their learning on several automotive topics.

Additional program features will include a mentorship support program that tracks progress of learned new skills and a Proof of Skill concept that ensures every student can demonstrate mastery of the skills they've learned to perform safe and proper repairs.

"The Repairify Institute is the embodiment of the Repairify Mission to help automotive repair professionals in their quest to simplify complex repairs," said Cris Hollingsworth, President of Repairify Global Holdings, Inc. "Not only are we enabling this mission with our patented technology, but we also are building curriculum and courses that help technicians achieve and maintain certification in their desired areas of expertise."

The Institute's physical locations, known as Centers of Excellence, will serve as examination and certification hubs for students, featuring a variety of spaces to optimize learning including classrooms, spaces to proctor oral examinations and a shop space where students will demonstrate their abilities to perform their learned skills. These facilities will be strategically located so students can easily travel to a regional location. The first Center of Excellence is slated to open near Dallas in early 2023.

Repairify Institute will create multiple certification opportunities for the most important industry services, with specific academies and curriculums based around a variety of automotive service segments. Automotive Training Group ("ATG"), a leading technical training company recently acquired by Repairify, will add advanced mechanical training to the program offerings. The Repairify Institute is partnering with many leading product and service providers across the mechanical and collision industries to further expand training and curriculum offerings in the future.

"Today's vehicles have become some of the most complex machines on the planet," said Chris Chesney, Repairify's Vice President of Training and Organizational Development. "Repairify Institute understands the modern vehicle and the systems onboard, providing the necessary training needed by the industry to ensure technicians are ready and able to serve the motorist in a safe and accurate way."

For more information on the Repairify Institute, visit www.repairifyinstitute.com.

About Repairify, Inc.

Repairify, Inc., and its family of brands empower the automotive repair industry to master today's modern, data-intensive vehicles. By providing revolutionary OEM tool and validated OEM-compatible technology, services, and intelligence, Repairify helps automotive professionals run better businesses through improved diagnostics, calibration, programming, and workflow. Repairify's brands are committed to vehicle and driver safety by providing repairers with excellent service supported by the highest quality and precision tools, technology, and data.

Repairify, Inc., is a portfolio company of Kinderhook Industries, LLC. The Repairify family includes asTech, adasThink, AutoMobile Technologies (AMT), Automotive Training Group (ATG), BlueDriver, FleetGenix, MobileTechRX, and One Guard Inspections. For more information, please visit repairify.com.

About Kinderhook Industries

Founded in 2003, Kinderhook Industries, LLC is a private investment firm that manages over $5.4 billion of committed capital. We have made in excess of 350 investments and follow-on acquisitions since inception. Kinderhook's investment philosophy is predicated on matching unique, growth-oriented investment opportunities with exceptional financial expertise and our proprietary network of operating partners. Our focus is on middle market businesses with defensible niche market positioning in the healthcare services, environmental / business services, and automotive / light manufacturing sectors. We have a track record of successfully and consistently building industry leaders.

For more information, please visit: kinderhook.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/introducing-repairify-institute-the-new-state-of-the-art-training-program-from-industry-disruptor-repairify-301667583.html

SOURCE Repairify, Inc.

