Introducing Richmond & Finch iPhone 13 Freedom Case Series and Fall/Winter 2021 Line-Up

Fashion-focused mobile accessory brand brings a jungle vibe to its new line-up of phone and AirPod cases; iPhone 13 cases offer high quality protection with unique styles and prints

NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond & Finch, the Swedish fashion tech accessories brand, announced today the launch of its iPhone 13 Freedom case series and its Fall/Winter 2021 line-up of mobile phone accessories. The iPhone 13 Freedom cases bring high quality protection along with unique, expressive and fashionable prints to the new device. And the Fall/Winter line-up takes its cues from the wild jungle, delivering bold animal prints and statement designs to its iPhone and AirPod cases. All products will be available soon at www.richmondfinch.com/us.

Style and Protection for the iPhone 13

The Richmond & Finch Freedom case series brings unique fashion designs with military grade protection to iPhone 13 users. The dual layer design has a scratch resistant surface that is light and slim while offering supreme impact protection. Bezel edges protect the screen and camera lens, with all functions such as responsive buttons and cut-outs easily accessible at the bumper. The case has anti-microbial properties that eliminate 99% of bacteria.

Additional Features:

Comes in a wide range of fashionable prints

Military grade drop test (6.9)

Supports Wireless Charging

Compatible with 4G/5G

Scratch resistant

Responsive buttons

Anti-microbial product protection

Wrap-around protection

Fall/Winter 2021 Collection

The Richmond & Finch Fall/Winter 2021 collection of iPhone and AirPod cases draws its inspiration from the wild jungle with bold animal prints and statement designs. The new line brings a variety of colors including earthy leopard prints, deep greens, energetic amber glow red and Klein blue elements. The high-gloss finish gives the cases a luxurious feel and makes the patterns pop.

Available Products and Features:

Cases available for all iPhone 12 and 13 series phones

AirPod cases fit the Pro and regular AirPods

The Collection includes popgrips in collaboration with PopSocket and multifunctional stand and grips in collaboration with CLCKR.

Product line includes a new Richmond & Finch cross-body pouch with detachable strap that can hold a mobile phone, credit cards, AirPods and keys. Comes in a sporty, satin-finish nylon in black.

About Richmond & Finch

Richmond & Finch is a tech accessory brand from Sweden. We provide stylish, protective cases and mobile accessories, all designed to match current fashion trends. Our wide range of unique tech accessories are sold all over the world through retailers in over 50 countries.

