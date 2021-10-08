U.S. markets close in 1 hour 42 minutes

Introducing Sensaria

·3 min read

Leading wall décor brands come together and rebrand as a new custom printing, framing, and art print-on-demand powerhouse

LONGMONT, Colo., Oct. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Circle Graphics, a H.I.G. Capital portfolio company, announced the launch of Sensaria, today.

Sensaria logo
Sensaria logo

Circle Graphics, a H.I.G. Capital portfolio company, announced the launch of Sensaria, today.

Over the past three years, the Circle Graphics Online Wall Décor Division has acquired leading providers of owned & licensed art, photo-quality wall décor, and custom framing – World Art Group, Bay Photo, and Graphik Dimensions. With streamlining of the collective products, capabilities, and the launch of Sensaria, the company's online wall décor division now operates under a new brand that provides customers access to a vast assortment of personalized products, an elevated catalog of services and capabilities, and increased capacity.

"Sensaria represents a universal wall décor fulfillment solution for our eCommerce partners. Our mission is to provide innovative products combined with world-class performance and service. Sensaria aspires to be the fulfillment partner of choice for all wall décor eCommerce retailers," said Andrew Cousin, Circle Graphics CEO.

"The breadth of Sensaria's world-class products and manufacturing capabilities position the company to deliver on its mission to bring personalized moments and art to life across all customer segments including direct-to-consumer, business-to-business, and professional photographers/artists," said Mike Kirschner, Sensaria President.

"We are very excited about the launch of Sensaria as a standalone division within the Company," commented Ryan Kaplan, Managing Director at H.I.G. Capital. "Sensaria unifies the company's diverse, market-leading product set under a single brand to increase customer awareness of the full breadth of personalized products the company has to offer and drive continued strong growth."

Circle Graphics, a H.I.G. company, is comprised of two standalone divisions - Online Wall Décor & Out of Home Visual Solutions. The rebrand to Sensaria affects the Online Wall Décor division. The Out-of-Home Visual Solutions division and the parent company will remain known as Circle Graphics. The rebrand brings together the Graphik Dimensions, Graphik Printworks, Circle Graphics Décor, and CG on Demand brands under the Sensaria name.

About Sensaria
Sensaria produces best-in-class décor products, custom frames, and art, enabling consumers and professional photographers to procure made-to-order and pre-designed curated art images. Sensaria is made up of wholly-owned direct-to-consumer and direct-to-pro websites and market-leading reseller relationships. With operations spread across the U.S. and Canada, Sensaria employs approximately 1,200 people to serve the nationwide customer base efficiently. For more information, please visit www.sensaria.com.

About H.I.G. Capital
H.I.G. is a leading global private equity and alternative assets investment firm with over $45 billion of equity capital under management. Based in Miami, and with offices in New York, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Atlanta in the U.S., as well as international affiliate offices in London, Hamburg, Madrid, Milan, Paris, Bogotá, Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo, H.I.G. specializes in providing both debt and equity capital to small and mid-sized companies, utilizing a flexible and operationally focused/ value-added approach. Since its founding in 1993, H.I.G. has invested in and managed more than 300 companies worldwide. The firm's current portfolio includes more than 100 companies with combined sales in excess of $30 billion. For more information, please refer to the H.I.G. website at www.higcapital.com.

Contact:
Dawn Jacobs
Executive Vice President, Brand & Product, Sensaria
dawn.jacobs@sensaria.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/introducing-sensaria-301396302.html

SOURCE Sensaria; Circle Graphics

