Introducing Spot Trender's Ultimate Brand Tracking Solution for Marketers

·2 min read

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Marketers looking for a more precise and efficient way to track their brand's performance can now turn to Spot Trender, a leading technology platform for brand tracking. Spot Trender's innovative solution tracks insights on a daily or weekly basis from 100s or 1000s of highly targeted consumers, providing granular insights that allow for better decision making and faster optimization of marketing strategies.

Spot Trender's platform uses advanced natural language processing and machine learning algorithms to quickly analyze and produce more precise consumer insights on brand's campaign performance. The platform provides detailed breakdowns and reporting in seconds instead of weeks to help marketers understand how their brand is being perceived and where they need to focus their efforts.

"Our brand tracking solution is now integrated with our latest AI-assisted technology, which allows us to find consumer insights that are often hidden to even the most experienced market researchers," said Chris South, Co-founder and CEO of Spot Trender.

"But it's not just the technology we are introducing that makes Spot Trender the best choice to measure a brand's health and key marketing metrics."

Some of the reasons brands are switching to Spot Trender include:

  • Superior survey insights: With industry leading intelligent technology that provides a deeper understanding of consumer perceptions of brands and campaigns

  • World-class customer service: The team at Spot Trender provides hands-on research assistance and goes the extra mile with every customer

  • Industry leading quality: Trusted and valued by Fortune 500 and Global 5000 brands

  • Extremely cost effective: Market research automation allows for significant savings over traditional research firms brand tracking solutions

"We are excited to offer this game-changing solution to marketers looking to gain a competitive edge. With the integration of our ad-testing A.I. technology to the brand tracking solution, this will be the biggest update to Spot Trender's brand tracking service we've ever launched."

If you're ready to take your brand tracking to the next level, visit www.spottrender.com to learn more about our platform.

About Spot Trender

Spot Trender is a next-generation consumer insights platform for brands, agencies, and researchers. Spot Trender helps brands and agencies predict and optimize the impact of their brand messaging, campaigns, and creative, with actionable consumer insights. Spot Trender is a leader in A.I. ad-testing automation with patented live audience reactions that drive business results. Spot Trender is a leader in brand tracking solutions offering precise high-quality insights for better campaign tracking while being faster and more affordable.

Contact:

Chris South
8007555790
352097@email4pr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/introducing-spot-trenders-ultimate-brand-tracking-solution-for-marketers-301723419.html

SOURCE Spot Trender

