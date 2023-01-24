U.S. markets open in 8 hours 46 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,038.00
    +1.50 (+0.04%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,738.00
    +11.00 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,932.75
    -1.25 (-0.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,900.30
    +1.30 (+0.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.64
    +0.02 (+0.02%)
     

  • Gold

    1,936.20
    +7.60 (+0.39%)
     

  • Silver

    23.66
    +0.10 (+0.43%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0885
    +0.0013 (+0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5250
    -3.5250 (-100.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.81
    -19.85 (-100.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2392
    +0.0014 (+0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.0960
    -0.5010 (-0.38%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,113.66
    +380.60 (+1.67%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    529.01
    +6.44 (+1.23%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,784.67
    +14.08 (+0.18%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,319.34
    +413.30 (+1.54%)
     

Introducing TAE Power Solutions, a power management spin-off company from fusion energy leader TAE Technologies

·7 min read

TAE's second subsidiary is now commercializing breakthroughs in energy storage, electric mobility, fast charging, and grid efficiency for business-to-business applications

  • TAE Power Solutions is creating advanced technologies that are designed to deliver faster charging, stronger performance, farther range, and longer battery life for e-mobility and stationary applications

  • Renewables industry leader Kedar Munipella named CEO of TAE Power Solutions

  • TAE Power Solutions acquired two UK companies, Sprint Power and Eltrium

  • Partnership with Marelli: Tier 1 automotive component supplier provides crucial insight into TAE Power Solutions' future product line

  • TAE Power Solutions is co-developing battery systems in a consortium with BMW and others

FOOTHILL RANCH, Calif. and BIRMINGHAM, England, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --  TAE Technologies, the world's largest private fusion energy company, today announces the formation of a new subsidiary, TAE Power Solutions.

TAE Power Solutions exterior
TAE Power Solutions exterior

Spun out from TAE Technologies, TAE Power Solutions intends to deliver a first-of-its-kind technology to fundamentally improve the reliability, efficiency, longevity, and affordability of electric-powered products, from vehicles to renewable energy storage. The proprietary technology platform is derived from fusion research, and is a foundational step toward mass onboarding of electric vehicles and deployment of intermittent renewable energy as dispatchable power.

The company launches with a world-class team of industry leaders, including Kedar Munipella, who has been appointed Chief Executive Officer. Munipella joins TAE Power Solutions from Applied Materials, a Fortune 200 company where he spent 16 years, most recently as Vice President and General Manager of a business unit dedicated to energy and environmental solutions.

In addition, TAE Power Solutions has made two strategic acquisitions in the UK to fortify its entry into new markets: Sprint Power, one of the largest transport electrification specialists in Europe, focusing on electrical systems integration and high voltage driveline, and Eltrium, a design and manufacturing company specializing in the production of energy storage systems, power distribution, and electronic assemblies. Through these acquisitions, TAE Power Solutions gains an early foothold in existing projects, including APC18 CELERITAS, a program for advanced battery systems with BMW and other project partners.

The combined workforce of over 250 professionals, headquartered in California, brings deep domain expertise and long-standing OEM relationships, positioning TAE Power Solutions to become a market leader in emerging power management technologies.

"Spinning off TAE's power management division is an extraordinary opportunity to bring the bold innovations of fusion-derived technology into new applications with profound impact," said Kedar Munipella, CEO of TAE Power Solutions. "We expect our significant improvements to electric vehicle battery life, performance, and cost, along with the ability to convert wind and solar into on-demand sources of energy, will transform the future of electrification, creating opportunities for unprecedented efficiencies in e-mobility and energy storage."

New Ecosystem for Energy
The path to Power Solutions began with TAE solving a power problem for fusion. The local grid near the company's headquarters in Southern California provides 2 MW of power, while its fifth-generation fusion research reactor, Norman, operates at up to 750 MW. To support the company's groundbreaking scientific research, TAE needed an extremely scalable energy storage and power delivery system – one that could be deployed in the future to support integration of commercial fusion power.

With no existing technology available in the market, TAE developed a modular energy and power delivery solution that can incrementally scale and discharge with highly flexible, efficient, and accurate bi-directional power on a sub-millisecond time scale.

To leverage these unique capabilities beyond fusion, TAE Power Solutions developed proprietary intelligent AC power (ACi) and Converter Battery Module (CBM) technology that features fully integrated energy storage and power electronics to unlock greater efficiency and performance from modern power systems.

Partnerships Pushing Ahead
TAE Power Solutions is now developing partnerships for rapid commercialization in both the e-mobility and stationary markets to extend range, efficiency, performance, and faster charging of electric vehicles, as well as for deployment in residential, commercial, industrial, and utility-scale electrical grid applications for superior affordability and lifetime value.

For the past several years, TAE has been working with Marelli, one of the world's largest Tier 1 automotive components suppliers, to validate the unique value proposition of TAE Power Solutions technologies.

"As a global technology leader in the automotive industry, it's a priority for Marelli to continue driving innovation forward, and with TAE Power Solutions we found an ideal partner in this perspective," said Joachim Fetzer, Chief Technology and Innovation Officer of Marelli. "Our work with TAE Power Solutions over the years has focused on strongly improving the three crucial factors for broad EV adoption: increased vehicle range, faster charging, and better overall vehicle value. With the final aim to make EVs perform better, drive farther, last longer, and be more affordable, this collaboration enables Marelli to be in the role of co-creating with its customers the vehicles of the future."

Continued Growth, Groundbreaking Leadership
TAE Power Solutions is the second subsidiary created by TAE Technologies from innovations developed for fusion research. The first was TAE Life Sciences, which leverages TAE's proprietary accelerator technology for clinical investigation of a promising, previously inaccessible cancer treatment.

TAE is addressing the manufacturing and supply challenges inherent in building any new technology ecosystem in part by commercializing spinoff technologies derived from the beams and power management components in the fusion device.

"TAE Power Solutions is the perfect alignment of talent, technology, and market resources to serve our growing power needs and realize TAE's goal of creating a complete, clean energy ecosystem," said Michl Binderbauer, CEO of TAE Technologies. "With Kedar's strategic and operational vision, along with our new expanded workforce, TAE Power Solutions is becoming a one-stop shop to deliver a revolutionary approach to power distribution, electrified transportation, and renewable energy storage for our growing carbon-free energy needs."

The launch of TAE Power Solutions is the latest in a list of significant milestones for TAE Technologies. In 2022, the company announced it had exceeded its fusion reactor performance goals and had closed a $250 million financing round from investors Google, Chevron, and Sumitomo Corporation, among others, bringing its total raised to date to $1.2 billion.

About TAE Power Solutions
TAE Power Solutions (pronounced T-A-E) is a proprietary technology platform that is accelerating the transition to an electrified world with a first-of-its-kind energy storage and power delivery system. This technology unlocks a complete clean energy ecosystem, including more affordable and efficient storage; ultrafast charging capabilities; electric vehicle powertrains; peak shaving; buffering; and second life of batteries.

TAE Power Solutions is now adapting the same technology invented to power TAE's fusion energy program for business-to-business solutions for your car, home, or business.

About TAE Technologies
TAE Technologies (pronounced T-A-E) was founded in 1998 to develop commercial fusion power with the cleanest environmental profile. The company's pioneering work represents the fastest, most practical, and economically competitive solution to bring abundant clean energy to the grid. With over 1,800 patents filed globally and over 1,100 granted, $1.2 billion in private capital raised, five generations of National Laboratory-scale devices built and two more in development, and an experienced team of over 500 employees, TAE is now on the cusp of delivering this transformational energy source capable of sustaining the planet for thousands of years.

The company's revolutionary technologies have produced a robust portfolio of commercial innovations in large adjacent markets such as power management, energy storage, electric mobility, fast charging, life sciences, and more. TAE is based in California, and maintains international offices in the UK and Switzerland. Multidisciplinary and mission-driven by nature, TAE is leveraging proprietary science and engineering to create a bright future.

Learn more at Power-Solutions.TAE.com

Follow TAE on: Facebook | Twitter | LinkedIn | Instagram

TAE Power Solutions logo, photos and other visual assets available here

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1988398/TAE_Power_Solutions.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/introducing-tae-power-solutions-a-power-management-spin-off-company-from-fusion-energy-leader-tae-technologies-301728437.html

SOURCE TAE Technologies

Recommended Stories

  • Stocks moving in after hours: Microsoft, Salesforce, AMD, Qualcomm, Nvidia

    Yahoo Finance Live's Seana Smith and Dave Briggs take a look at several of the day's top trending stocks, including Microsoft's investment in OpenAI's ChatGPT, Salesforce's latest activist investors, and semiconductor stocks.

  • In court, Elon Musk doubles down on 'driving factor' behind Tesla 'funding secured' tweet

    Tesla CEO Elon Musk testified for a second day about his 2018 tweet to take the company private.

  • This dividend-stock ETF has a 12% yield and is beating the S&P 500 by a substantial amount

    Hamilton Reiner co-manages the $18.7 billion JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and explains his strategy

  • World’s top stock strategist says investors are falling into a trap—again

    “The final stages of the bear market are always the trickiest,” Morgan Stanley’s CIO Mike Wilson wrote on Sunday. “We’re not biting on this recent rally.”

  • 11 Most Undervalued Natural Gas Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds

    In this article, we discuss 11 most undervalued natural gas stocks to buy according to hedge funds. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out 5 Most Undervalued Natural Gas Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds. In 2022, the oil and gas industry experienced exceptional financial success, resulting in a […]

  • Why AMD Stock Surged Today

    What happened Shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) jumped on Monday, following bullish analyst remarks. By the close of trading, AMD's stock price was up more than 9%.  So what Barclays analyst Blayne Curtis placed an overweight rating on AMD's shares.

  • 2 Under-the-Radar Dividend Stocks With 8% Dividend Yields – or Better

    While the big-name stocks may get the attention and the headlines, they’re not the only game in town. And sometimes, the market giants aren’t even the best place to turn for solid returns on that initial investment. There are small- to mid-cap stocks in the market that can present an unbeatable combination for income-minded investors: share appreciation and high-yielding dividend returns. These stocks, however, can go undercover, slipping under investors’ radar, for numerous reasons, everything

  • Why Upstart Rallied Today

    Shares of fintech company Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) were rallying today, up 6.9% as of 2:53 p.m. EST. As interest rates rose quickly last year, investors became hyper-focused on company profitability. Today, the Columbus Inno, a business journal in Ohio, confirmed that Upstart had laid off about 70 employees at its Columbus office late last year.

  • Why Qualcomm, Skyworks, and Nvidia Stocks Popped Today

    Barclays has some advice for semiconductor investors today -- but I think you should do the opposite.

  • Why Apple Stock Was Climbing Today

    Shares of Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) were moving higher today after two analysts reiterated buy ratings on the FAANG stock with one noting that Apple seems likely to beat its own vague guidance due to the weakening dollar. In a note this morning, UBS analyst David Vogt maintained his buy rating and a price target of $180 on the stock, noting that his earlier decision to lower his estimates on supply chain issues didn't account for the weakening dollar, especially against currencies in Apple's top foreign markets like Europe, the U.K., China, and Japan. On its fiscal fourth-quarter earnings call, Apple had guided for a 10 percentage-point headwind in foreign currency, but Vogt believes the actual headwind will be four to five percentage points less than that.

  • These 2 Semiconductor Stocks Are Seen Gaining From AI, ChatGPT

    Wall Street analysts are turning more positive on semiconductor stocks as some segments heat up, including graphics chips for AI.

  • Why Micron Was Rallying Today

    A good day for semiconductors included positive analyst notes and potential consolidation in the NAND industry.

  • 15 Biggest Natural Gas Pipeline Companies in the World

    In this article, we will take a look at the 15 biggest natural gas pipeline companies in the world. If you want to see more companies in this selection, go to the 5 Biggest Natural Gas Pipeline Companies in the World. In the past five decades, the consumption of energy globally has increased by over […]

  • 2 Best Buffett Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

    Warren Buffett believes in investing for the long term. Holding a stock for the long term allows you to benefit from the company's earnings growth, in some cases dividends, and overall development in its industry. Let's check out two of the best Buffett stocks to buy for the long haul.

  • Will MP Materials Corp. (MP) Bounce Back?

    Bernzott Capital Advisors, an investment management firm, published its “US Small Cap Value Fund” fourth-quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of which can be downloaded here. In the fourth quarter, the fund delivered a 10.36% net return compared to 8.42% for the Russell 2000 Value Index and 9.21% for the Russell 2500 Value Index. Health Care […]

  • Do Options Traders Know Something About Lumen (LUMN) Stock We Don't?

    Investors need to pay close attention to Lumen (LUMN) stock based on the movements in the options market lately.

  • Dow Jones Rallies 250 Points; What To Do Now; 10 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Dow Jones futures were little changed after the Dow Jones Industrial Average rallied 253 points Monday. These are 10 best stocks to buy and watch.

  • Nvidia to Win Big From ChatGPT Hype, Wall Street Predicts

    (Bloomberg) -- In the weeks since the ChatGPT artificial intelligence tool took the world by storm, Nvidia Corp. has emerged as Wall Street’s preferred pick for traders seeking to profit from its potential.Most Read from BloombergCitadel’s $16 Billion Win Tops Paulson’s Greatest Trade EverHow Apple’s Upcoming Mixed-Reality Headset Will WorkUS Confronts China Over Companies’ Ties to Russian War EffortWhat The Heck Is Happening With the Price of Eggs?Europe Is Bracing for a Sharp, Abrupt Real Esta

  • 3 Stocks to Avoid This Week

    Wall Street moved slightly lower during the third trading week of 2023. My "three stocks to avoid," which I thought were going to lose to the market in the past week -- Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ: BBBY), Alcoa (NYSE: AA), and ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) -- plunged 8%, dipped 7%, and closed flat, respectively, averaging out to a 5% decline.

  • Why Nikola Stock Popped Today

    Shares of electric truck maker Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) spiked higher Monday morning after the company announced another step forward for its hydrogen fuel-cell electric vehicle (FCEV). The stock had jumped 8% as of 10:30 a.m. ET. Nikola started selling its battery-electric heavy trucks last year, and expects to begin production of its hydrogen FCEV this year.