U.S. markets close in 1 hour 16 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,416.81
    -42.64 (-0.96%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,994.31
    -166.48 (-0.47%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,239.40
    -213.66 (-1.59%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,000.46
    -37.72 (-1.85%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.98
    +1.79 (+1.75%)
     

  • Gold

    1,948.10
    -7.50 (-0.38%)
     

  • Silver

    24.62
    -0.65 (-2.58%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0848
    -0.0005 (-0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9350
    +0.0950 (+3.35%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3038
    -0.0027 (-0.21%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.2610
    +0.3340 (+0.26%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,622.51
    +519.03 (+1.26%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    968.79
    -3.13 (-0.32%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,627.95
    -1.27 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,553.06
    +335.21 (+1.23%)
     

Introducing the TechCrunch Startup Battlefield 200

Neesha A. Tambe
·3 min read

TechCrunch Startup Battlefield is expanding. The tech ecosystem has grown exponentially in size and possibility since the early days of Startup Battlefield and it’s time that we grow along with it. That’s why we’re proud to announce TechCrunch Startup Battlefield 200, a new era of our exciting startup community competition.

Showcasing global founders

This October, TechCrunch will host a curated cohort of 200 startups at TC Disrupt 2022. The competition will be fierce. If selected out of the thousands of applications, startups will receive full access to the show, exclusive workshops, training, perks and free exhibition space on the show floor for all three days. All selected founders will get the opportunity to flash-pitch in front of investors and TechCrunch Editors.

Out of the Startup Battlefield 200, 20 companies will be selected as Startup Battlefield Finalists.

As always, the finalists will pitch on the Disrupt main stage in front of the entire TC audience, receive private pitch coaching and be featured on TechCrunch. The winner snags the $100,000 prize and all the glory.

We want to be clear about a couple of things that set Startup Battlefield apart from the, well, field.

It’s 100% free to apply and to participate.

As always, TechCrunch does not require any equity from any contestants or the winner.

Individual companies will only have one way to exhibit at Disrupt -- apply for TechCrunch Startup Battlefield 200. The only way to be a Startup Battlefield Finalist is to be selected for Startup Battlefield 200!

You need to apply here. The deadline is July 31. Acceptances will start rolling out July 1.

Why expand Startup Battlefield

Since the first TC50, the Startup Battlefield program selected cohorts of about 20 startups for each event. The selected companies have received special training, free exhibition space and the chance to pitch on the main stage at Disrupt for the $100,000 prize.

Because of the format, it was an impossibly difficult task to winnow down, and we have passed on some incredibly exciting and very investable companies that we would have loved to included. This new program lets more startups participate in the Startup Battlefield program and still receive the benefits.

Yes, this means that if you are selected as a part of the Startup Battlefield 200, you will not have to pay to exhibit on the show floor at Disrupt.

Young companies trying to stretch their seed round won’t have to pay to play to get in the room, they just need to have a great company and apply now, right here.

This feels more intense, more organic and more fair, all things that we associate with TechCrunch Startup Battlefield and, ideally, with the startup life. No more pay to play for individual founders.

How to become a part of TechCrunch Startup Battlefield 200

The process is simple. Just apply here. Note: Applications are accepted on a rolling basis, so get your application in ASAP. Starting this year, apply for all of TechCrunch’s events with one application. Apply once and select the events that best suit your startup. Companies that fit our cohort profile should:

  • Be an early-stage startup.

  • Have a minimally viable product.

  • Represent any vertical.

  • Represent any geography.

  • Have step-function innovation in your vertical.

  • Be bootstrapped or have pre-scale funding (variable by industry).

We’re thrilled with the changes to Startup Battlefield this year and hope you’ll apply.

Recommended Stories

  • Sequoia, Prosus Back Saudi Food Startup Raising $170 Million

    (Bloomberg) -- Sequoia Capital India and Prosus NV have backed a $170 million funding round for Saudi Arabian food and beverage technology startup Foodics, as global investors increasingly seek to back fast-growing firms in the Middle East.Most Read from BloombergKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineNetflix Craters After Shock Subscriber Drop, ‘About-Face’ on AdsUkrainian Troops Risk Being Encircled in New Russian OffensiveUkraine Update: Mariupol on Brink; China S

  • Venture capitalist explains how Florida became ‘all about technology and innovation’

    Florida Funders Managing Partner Tom Wallace sits down with Yahoo Finance Live to talk about Florida becoming a Southeast U.S. hub for startup, tech, and crypto companies, government support in developing business hubs, and venture capital presence in the state.

  • NFT Cricket Platform Rario Raises $120M Round Led by Dream Capital

    With the investment, Rario can access Mumbai-based fantasy sports platform Dream Sports and its 140 Million users.

  • Decent Labs Launches DAO With Crypto Investing Giants at $56M Valuation

    The venture studio will partner with the likes of BlockTower Capital and Digital Currency Group to build and finance new protocols.

  • Framework Ventures Launches $400M DeFi and Web3 Gaming Fund

    Crypto venture capital firm Framework Ventures has announced a large industry fund to spearhead investments in Web3 gaming startups.

  • Tofino Capital reaches first close of $10M fund to back startups in frontier markets

    Tofino Capital, a venture capital firm targeting early-stage startups in emerging markets, has launched its $10 million fund. The firm, founded by Eliot Pence and Aubrey Hruby, wants to back startups in Africa, Asia, Latin America and the Middle East. Hruby said that Tofino Capital focuses on startups in the B2B segments, particularly those with fintech, logistics, and marketplaces themes.

  • First Mover Americas: Bitcoin Bid as Real Bond Yield Remains Negative for Main Street

    The latest moves in crypto markets in context for April 20, 2022.

  • SoftBank Robotics Invests In Hong Kong Startup Avalon SteriTech: Bloomberg

    SoftBank Group Corp's (OTC: SFTBY) (OTC: SFTBF) robotics arm has agreed to buy a minority stake in cleaning technology startup Avalon SteriTech Ltd, Bloomberg reports. SoftBank Robotics looks to acquire a 5% stake in the Hong Kong-based company. The financial terms of the deal remain undisclosed. The investment marks SoftBank's Hong Kong debut. The report noted Kent Yoshida, Chief Business Officer at SoftBank Robotics, will join Avalon SteriTech's board of directors. The investment follows an ex

  • This Steel Company's Shares Are up More Than 50% in Just Two Months

    Real Money Columnist Stephen 'Sarge' Guilfoyle called it a momentum play right before the stock popped.

  • Analysts Bump Up Lockheed Martin Price Target Post Q1 Results

    Wells Fargo analyst Matthew Akers raised the price target for Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE: LMT) to $496 (an upside of 9%) from $486 while maintaining the Equal-Weight rating on the shares. The analyst stated that most of LMT's Q1 beat vs. the firm's model was driven by lower tax/interest, while operations were slightly ahead, including a large positive adjustment at MFC. Akers adds that the lack of guidance raise was disappointing given the beat. However, this sets up LMT for what appears to be f

  • U.K. Payroll Tax Hike Will Harm Investment and Hiring, Firms Say

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergNetflix Tumbles as 200,000 Users Exit for First Drop in DecadeIn Defense of Elon Musk's Managerial ExcellenceKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineTwitter Has a Poison Pill NowPutin Calls Time on Foreign Listings in Fresh Hit to TycoonsA payroll tax increase to fund U.K. health care will cause a significant number of firms to cut bac

  • Elon Musk Lines-Up $46.5 Billion To Fund Twitter Takeover, Mulls Tender Offer; Twitter Responds

    Musk says he has $46.5 billion in funding to buy Twitter, but notes the board has yet to respond to his unsolicited take-private proposal.

  • IMF, World Bank chiefs warn of debt squeeze in poor nations

    The heads of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank warned Wednesday that rising interest rates are squeezing the world's poorest countries as they struggle with the coronavirus and soaring food prices.

  • Stocks Mixed, Netflix Pounded, IBM Impresses, Tesla and Twitter In Focus - 5 Things You Must Know

    Stock futures mixed as Treasury yields rise, earnings underwhelm; Netflix shares pummeled as subscriber exodus prompts advertising re-think; IBM shares rise after solid earnings, robust cloud revenue outlook; Tesla earnings on deck with margins, outlook in focus and Twitter shares jump as Elon Musk drops another 'tender' hint.

  • Yen’s Drop Is Another Reason for Japan Issuers to Play It Safe

    (Bloomberg) -- A tumbling yen is adding to volatility for Japan’s corporate bond market after rising yields already forced more than a dozen companies to shelve issuance plans. Most Read from BloombergKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineNetflix Rout Is Worst Since 2004, Punishing Roku and Disney, TooAckman Loses More Than $430 Million on 3-Month Netflix BetRussia Test-Fires Nuclear-Capable ICBM in Warning to U.S. AlliesUkrainian Troops Risk Being Encircled in New

  • Heineken buoyed by higher beer sales and prices

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -Dutch brewer Heineken stuck to its 2022 profit margin forecast on Wednesday after a sharp jump in first-quarter beer sales and prices cheered investors despite added uncertainty from the conflict in Ukraine. Driven by a steady loosening of coronavirus restrictions, particularly in Europe, Heineken's beer volumes rose by 5.2% on a like-for-like basis from the same period last year, beating the 3.5% average forecast in a company-compiled poll. The increase in Europe was 11.5%, with beer sales in bars and restaurants almost tripling.

  • AutoNation top earnings expectations, as big beat in used vehicles offset decline in new vehicles

    Shares of AutoNation Inc. rallied 1.3% in premarket trading Thursday, after the auto seller reported first-quarter profit and revenue that rose above expectations, as a big beat in sales of used vehicles offset a slight miss in new vehicles. Net income increased to $362.1 million, or $5.78 a share, from $239.4 million, or $2.85 a share, in the year-ago period. The FactSet consensus for earnings per share was $5.25. Revenue grew 14.4% to $6.75 billion, above the FactSet consensus of $6.51 billion

  • Libyan Turmoil Results In Force Majeure, Market Shortage Increasing?

    Libyan oil exports under force majeure as political crisis increases

  • Ackman gives up on Netflix, taking $400 million loss as shares tumble

    Billionaire investor William Ackman liquidated a $1.1 billion bet on Netflix on Wednesday, locking in a loss of more than $400 million as the streaming service's stock plunged following news that it lost subscribers for the first time in a decade. Ackman's hedge fund Pershing Square Capital Management made an abrupt U-turn, selling the 3.1 million shares it had bought just three months ago as Netflix' shares tumbled 35% to $226.19. In January, the investor funneled over $1 billion into the streaming service just days after a disappointing forecast for subscriptions pushed the share price lower.

  • Goldman Sachs Eyes Collaboration With Crypto Exchange FTX as CEOs Meet: Report

    Crypto exchange FTX's founder, Sam Bankman-Fried, met Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon to discuss potential collaborations between the two firms, the Financial Times reported Thursday.