Introducing The Ultimate Cigar Lounge - Stylish, Classic, with an At-home casual vibe

·2 min read

DROBE Stogies Welcomes You to the Good Life in Inglewood, California

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A good cigar lounge encourages customers to slow down and relax. So, what makes a great cigar lounge? Enjoying a cigar is about the process and the experience. Muted wall colors set with beautiful paintings, comfy leather club chairs, and ideal lighting levels go a long way toward making the guest feel like he/she has walked into somewhere they would like to sit and relax for a while.

DROBE Stogies is the upscale cigar lounge Ryan Taylor and Jakim Stewart created for customers who appreciate and enjoy fine cigars. Located at 1322 N. La Brea Avenue in the City of Inglewood, California. Ryan and Jakim are Inglewood natives and wanted to contribute and positively impact the community that they serve. They produced an environment with superior service, a vast cigar selection, a relaxing atmosphere, and great amenities.

DROBE Stogies is 2300 square feet of state-of-the-art space with customized ventilation systems throughout. The retail space boasts 20,000 cigars in their customized walk-in humidor. The property has been designed to cater to a diverse clientele and delights every type of cigar enthusiast, from novice to connoisseur.

DROBE Stogies is designed to appeal to patrons who want to socialize with friends, host a business meeting, plan a celebration, or merely to indulge with a relaxing cigar.

They feature only the most respected brands of cigars on the market with the mission of creating a mini vacation for their customers. The ambiance in DROBE Stogies is better experienced than explained. If you are looking for an amazing smoke lounge in Inglewood or within the greater Los Angeles area, consider DROBE Stogies – Where Friends Enjoy Friends.

Check out their website at drobestogies.com or hit them on Instagram @drobestogies.

(Diedra M. Greenaway MS/MBA
contributor for Citywatchla)

Contact:
***@drobe.com

Photo(s):
https://www.prlog.org/12930732

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/introducing-the-ultimate-cigar-lounge---stylish-classic-with-an-at-home-casual-vibe-301613882.html

SOURCE drobestogies.com

