Introducing Velocity Medtech: An Integrated Solutions Provider Revolutionizing Orthopaedic Medical Manufacturing

·3 min read

Unified brand combines proven technologies and capabilities in cases, caddies, trays, implants, and surgical instruments as a comprehensive, single-source partner for medical device manufacturing.

TOTOWA. N.J., March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Velocity Medtech (Velocity), announced today the official formation of the organization that unifies brands with the mission to simplify manufacturing and manufacturing services as an integrated partner to leading orthopaedic implant and instrument medical device organizations around the world. Velocity brings together the proven medical manufacturing expertise of Medin Technologies and AMT Medical, trusted providers of case trays, caddies, implants, and surgical instruments. As a full service, integrated partner, Velocity will deliver product development, operational management, and production with a focus on efficiency and process improvement.

Velocity Medtech
Velocity Medtech

"At Velocity, we partner with our customers, regardless of where they are in the medical manufacturing process, from concept and R&D, to supply chain and full-scale production. Our integrated approach removes bottlenecks, mitigates risk, and ultimately streamlines and simplifies the manufacturing process," says Robert Baker, chief executive officer of Velocity Medtech.

As a single source comprehensive partner Velocity specializes in orthopaedic medical device manufacturing for trauma and extremities, joint replacement, Cranio Maxiofacial, MIS sports medicine, spine, and robotic-assisted surgery. Customized solutions include cases and trays, caddies, implants, and instruments for leading medical device providers worldwide.

"We adhere to the most stringent compliance requirements, prove out production, and deliver products on a reliable timeline with the highest QA standards in our field. Our cross-functional product development teams, in-house project management, and state-of-the-art technologies combine to deliver repeatable results and exceptional customer value," says Baker. "We're ready to do the heavy lifting for our customers, streamlining and simplifying operations with unparalleled responsiveness, so they can focus on the business of improving human life."

AMT Medical and Medin Technologies will continue to deliver uninterrupted high-quality service and support to existing customers, while the broader scope of Velocity provides innovative opportunities for optimization and growth within the medical device manufacturing segment.

About AMT

AMT Medical, Inc., headquartered in Monroe, Washington, is a contract manufacturer of orthopedic implants and surgical instruments. The company prides itself on solving complex technical challenges and meeting the exacting quality demands of its OEM customers. Engineering and production professionals work directly with OEM engineers to develop quality and performance enhancements, as well as improved manufacturability. AMT is known for its advanced manufacturing capabilities and high level of quality. For nearly twenty years, the company has delivered exceptional value to its customers, helping them get to market faster with superior product quality and providing them with long-term supply reliability. For more information, please visit teamamt.com.

About Medin

Medin Technologies, Inc., headquartered in Totowa, New Jersey, designs and manufactures highly engineered, custom-designed sterilization cases and trays for the world's largest orthopedic medical device companies. The company collaborates with orthopedic OEMs around the world to supply visually arresting, durable, and reliable sterilization cases that showcase the brand identities of its orthopedic and surgical device customers. As a supplier to the medical industry for more than fifty years, Medin is known for its vertical integration, engineering capabilities, advanced manufacturing capabilities, and superior quality to meet its customers' needs. For more information, please visit medin.com.

About Seven Point Equity Partners

Seven Point Equity Partners, LLC, based in Miami, Florida, is an operationally focused, value oriented private investment firm dedicated to achieving exceptional long-term returns for its investors. Seven Point concentrates on control equity investments in lower middle market companies, principally in North America. Seven Point invests in companies that have complex business and capital structure challenges and can benefit from ability of Seven Point's Operating Partners to drive operational improvement. The firm's differentiated funding approach allows Seven Point to back management teams patiently over a long investment horizon as they do the hard work necessary to build great businesses and create fundamental value. More information about Seven Point can be found at: sevenpointpartners.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/introducing-velocity-medtech-an-integrated-solutions-provider-revolutionizing-orthopaedic-medical-manufacturing-301508404.html

SOURCE Velocity Medtech

