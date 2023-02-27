U.S. markets close in 5 hours 33 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,016.56
    +46.52 (+1.17%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,165.03
    +348.11 (+1.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,556.84
    +161.90 (+1.42%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,914.21
    +23.73 (+1.26%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.89
    -0.43 (-0.56%)
     

  • Gold

    1,824.90
    +7.80 (+0.43%)
     

  • Silver

    20.83
    -0.11 (-0.51%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0616
    +0.0064 (+0.61%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9120
    -0.0370 (-0.94%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2051
    +0.0108 (+0.91%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.0030
    -0.4030 (-0.30%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    23,837.46
    +620.07 (+2.67%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    541.91
    +7.51 (+1.40%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,943.96
    +65.30 (+0.83%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,423.96
    -29.52 (-0.11%)
     

Introducing VIZIV by Century, the real-time global supply chain optimization and visibility platform designed to unlock the true potential of its customers' supply chain ecosystems

·4 min read

Century launches its new in-house curated Origin Cargo Management and PO Management platform at TPM23 to deliver an unprecedented digital experience, where customers can visualize their supply chain directly from the Company's global operating system

GLEN ALLEN, Va., Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Century, the tech-focused global logistics service provider announced today the launch of VIZIV, a groundbreaking supply chain optimization and real-time transportation visibility platform.

As experts in origin cargo management, Century Supply Chain Solutions is trusted by Fortune 100 companies, North American retailers, wholesalers, distributors, and manufacturers for its comprehensive supply chain visibility technology combined with expert partnership. In addition to origin cargo management through its global network (with recent expansion of owned offices in Asia), the company offers a wide range of supply chain solutions (destination warehousing & visibility, customs brokerage, NVOCC, trucking, etc.) and continues to evolve supply chain technology to help customers create an end-to-end optimized supply chain. VIZIV is Century's proprietary supply chain operations and real-time transportation visibility platform for its customers.

"Century designed VIZIV in response to the changing supply chain environment," said Mark Gorman, President & CEO of Century Supply Chain Solutions. "Pivoting to the demands of ever-changing situations required control and visibility beyond the industry norm. Powering trusted supply chains for the world's leading companies is our vision. With the introduction of VIZIV, we will bring our customers an AI-powered supply chain optimization experience that keeps them a step ahead of their competition."

Redefined Visibility – Monitored, Measured, Multi-Source Real-Time Supply Chain Visibility Data for Reliability

The true potential of today's supply chain can only be realized when technology and expertise meet. Visibility without human involvement is just like a ship without a captain. With the vision to provide its customers with reliable supply chain visibility data, Century introduced VIZIV's groundbreaking "Human in the Loop" solution into its Machine Learning based event scoring engine.  Leveraging AI and Machine Learning, this solution helps validate  critical supply chain data to ensure Century's customers only see reliable information empowering their decision making.

"Today's customers are living in a world of information overload," said Jim McCullen, CIO at Century Supply Chain Solutions. "VIZIV is a cloud-based supply chain optimization platform that empowers our customers with vetted milestone data so they have confidence in knowing where their freight is and when it will arrive, anywhere in the world."

Customized Purchase Order Management is the Heart of Optimized Supply Chain Management

As highlighted in this year's TPM Tech Panel "What's Old is New Again: The Re-Emergence of PO Management," where Jim McCullen was a panelist, PO Management forms the foundation of an optimized supply chain. The design of the VIZIV platform is built from this concept of the PO being at the core of any downstream planning. The platform systematically adapts the management of each customer's POs based on their Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) to fit into their supply chain ecosystem. As Century's global operating platform across 70+ countries as well as the customer's direct portal to their supply chain with API-enabled connectivity, VIZIV provides trusted visibility from PO placement and vendor booking to carrier booking, vessel sailing, container location, transit time, freight costs, and US domestic last mile delivery.

Beyond Visibility – Intuitive User Interface with Industry-Leading Speed and Performance

The VIZIV interface is a refined adaptive and intuitive design combining aesthetics and performance. The interactive dashboards empower end users with the visualization of their entire supply chain layered with useful third-party information such as port statistics and other big data. The platform's data architecture and development methodology are based on the latest from the company's research & development team, guaranteeing fast load speeds and future scalability.

VIZIV is Century's proprietary supply chain optimization platform available to the customers of the company's origin cargo management and domestic distribution services.

Find out more at https://viziv.centurysc.com/

About Century Supply Chain Solutions

Century Supply Chain Solutions is a tech-focused global logistics service provider with offices and warehouses across the globe. Combining the latest technology capabilities including predictive AI and decades of industry experience, VIZIV is Century's proprietary supply chain optimization platform powering our customers' supply chains to ensure they are a step ahead of the competition.

More details can be found at www.centurysc.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/introducing-viziv-by-century-the-real-time-global-supply-chain-optimization-and-visibility-platform-designed-to-unlock-the-true-potential-of-its-customers-supply-chain-ecosystems-301756364.html

SOURCE Century Supply Chain Solutions

Recommended Stories

  • Who is entitled to overtime? A new Supreme Court decision puts employers on notice

    Every employer should review their wage and hour compliance regularly, an employment attorney says.

  • Do’s and don’ts of layoffs: These are the things you should never post on LinkedIn if you lose your job

    Losing your job can understandably be very emotional. But once you put it all out there online, it's hard to take it back.

  • Can I afford to retire at this exact moment? Here are 3 simple rules of thumb to figure out if you can make a move in 2023

    Think of all the other ways you could use your home office.

  • Can I Retire at 60 With Just $300,000?

    The short answer to this question is, “Yes, provided you are prepared to accept a modest standard of living.” To get an an idea of what a 60-year-old individual with a $300,000 nest egg faces, our list of factors to check includes … Continue reading → The post Can I Retire at 60 With $300,000? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway is the largest investor in these 8 stocks

    Warren Buffett's earnings-linked letter to shareholders details dominant stakes in AmEx, BofA, two oil giants and more.

  • Exclusive-Broadcom faces EU antitrust warning on $61 billion VMware deal - sources

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -U.S. chipmaker Broadcom is set to receive an EU antitrust warning about the possible anti-competitive effects of its proposed $61 billion bid for cloud computing company VMware in the coming weeks, people familiar with the matter said. The European Commission opened an investigation in December, saying the deal, announced last year, would allow Broadcom to restrict competition in the market for certain hardware components which interoperate with VMware's software. The Commission will set out its concerns in a statement of objections, the people said.

  • Warner Bros. Discovery sues Paramount over $500 million ‘South Park’ deal

    Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. is suing Paramount Global, saying its competitor aired new episodes of the popular animated comedy series “South Park” after Warner paid for exclusive rights.

  • China Lithium Probe Shuts Down a Tenth of Global Supply

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins Ekiti Vote; Next Briefing at 11 a.m.Covid-19 Pandemic Most Likely Came From Lab Leak: WSJUkraine Latest: Saudi Foreign Minister in Surprise Visit to KyivMusk Deflects Criticism of Dilbert Cartoonist’s Racist CommentsGoldman Turns to ‘Make-or-Break’ Unit as CEO Solomon Put to TestChina’s lithium industry is reeling as its top production hub — responsible for around a 10th of the world’s supply — faces sweeping closures amid a gove

  • ‘Dead Cow’ Awakens as Pipelines Revive Argentina’s Shale Hopes

    (Bloomberg) -- In a windswept desert southwest of Buenos Aires, black steel tubes the length of school buses extend in a line toward the horizon. The scene is the clearest sign yet that one of the world’s biggest shale plays finally has a shot at living up to its promise.Most Read from BloombergNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins Ekiti Vote; Next Briefing at 11 a.m.Covid-19 Pandemic Most Likely Came From Lab Leak: WSJUkraine Latest: Saudi Foreign Minister in Surprise Visit to KyivMusk Deflects Criticism

  • Target Makes a Big Move to Compete With Walmart and Amazon

    Competition between some of the world's largest retailers, Amazon , Walmart and Target , has each one reaching for big changes to get ahead or stay competitive. Amazon was the first to launch its app StyleSnap in 2020 where customers could take a picture using the Amazon App or go through its website to find the product or one similar. Walmart followed suit by launching its A.I. tool that works similar to Amazon's StyleSnap called TrendGetter in 2022.

  • I'm Retired. How Much Income Can I Make Without Owing Taxes?

    Depending on your age, if your income is below a certain threshold, you may not have to pay taxes. Here's what you need to know.

  • As Walmart, Home Depot raise wages, analyst calls it 'no brainer' for long-term value

    Big box retailers — and big-time employers — in the U.S. recently announced plans to increase minimum wages.

  • The Easy Way You Can Boost Your 401(k) By 8% Right Now

    If you've looked at the investment options in your workplace 401(k) retirement plan, chances are you'll see mutual funds that put your money into stocks, bonds or cash and cash equivalents. Those have been the options available ever since 401(k) … Continue reading → The post Here's One Easy Way to Boost Your 401(k) By 8% appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Is $1 million enough to retire? These experts say no

    Inflation and a rocky stock market are worsening America's retirement crisis: $1 million is no longer enough to retire—experts say you need double that instead.

  • Nio Wins a Big Battle That Might Help it Sell More Cars

    The Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker has cleared a major hurdle after a dispute with VW's Audi.

  • Retirees struggling to stay afloat: How to keep health and economic issues from draining your savings

    As physical and mental health problems become more pronounced with age, retirees run the risk of using up their savings and investments.

  • Citigroup expects $190 million of costs tied to Russia wind-down

    Citi, which had the largest presence in Russia among U.S. banks, nearly two years ago said it would exit the retail business in the country as part of a retreat from some overseas markets. It later expanded the scope of its exit to include its local commercial banking unit after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and forecast charges of around $170 million. Besides Citigroup, companies including JPMorgan Chase & Co and Goldman Sachs Group Inc are also scaling back their businesses in Russia.

  • TD Bank to Pay $1.2 Billion to End Suit Tied to Ponzi Scheme

    (Bloomberg) -- Toronto-Dominion Bank said Monday it agreed to pay more than $1.2 billion to settle a lawsuit by investors claiming it aided R. Allen Stanford’s $7 billion Ponzi scheme more than a decade ago.Most Read from BloombergNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins Ekiti Vote; Next Briefing at 11 a.m.Covid-19 Pandemic Most Likely Came From Lab Leak: WSJUkraine Latest: Saudi Foreign Minister in Surprise Visit to KyivMusk Deflects Criticism of Dilbert Cartoonist’s Racist CommentsGoldman Turns to ‘Make-or

  • London’s Oil Party Week Is Back With Talk of Coming Rally

    (Bloomberg) -- The oil industry’s biggest party is properly returning to London for the first time since the pandemic, and the hottest topic will be whether prices are gearing up for a major rally. Most Read from BloombergNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins Ekiti Vote; Next Briefing at 11 a.m.Covid-19 Pandemic Most Likely Came From Lab Leak: WSJUkraine Latest: Saudi Foreign Minister in Surprise Visit to KyivMusk Deflects Criticism of Dilbert Cartoonist’s Racist CommentsGoldman Turns to ‘Make-or-Break’ U

  • Global Miners Gear Up for Energy Transition With Deals and Investments

    ADELAIDE, Australia—Global miners are spending billions of dollars on deals and raising budgets for new projects in a bet on the energy transition, changing course from a decadelong focus on shareholder payouts. BHP Group , the world’s biggest miner by market value, is close to completing its biggest acquisition since 2011 with copper-and-gold miner OZ Minerals recommending its shareholders vote in favor of the more-than $6 billion bid. Two months ago, Rio Tinto PLC bought out minority shareholders in Canada-listed Turquoise Hill Resources in a $3.1 billion deal to get more exposure to a giant copper deposit in Mongolia.