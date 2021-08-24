Intrommune Therapeutics Launches #PeanutAllergyStrong

Peanut Allergy Education and Awareness Campaign Focused on Reducing Fear and Stigma

NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intrommune Therapeutics, a New York-based, clinical stage biotechnology company developing a patient-friendly treatment platform for peanut and other food allergies, announced the launch of its #PeanutAllergyStrong patient engagement campaign.



“Supporting peanut allergy patients and their loved ones has always been the central mission at Intrommune,” said Michael Nelson, CEO of Intrommune Therapeutics. “With the launch of #PeanutAllergyStrong, Intrommune invites patients, parents, and everyone affected by peanut allergies to share their stories.”

Intrommune’s lead product in development, INT301, utilizes the oral mucosal immunotherapy platform (OMIT) to decrease allergic immune response in patients through daily tooth brushing. The product delivers allergenic proteins to areas of the oral cavity to naturally trigger an immune system response towards tolerance of the allergen.

“As a peanut allergy sufferer myself, I am driven to help reduce fear around peanut allergies for patients and families everywhere,” said William Reisacher, M.D., Senior Scientific Advisor and inventor of OMIT. “Together, we are all #PeanutAllergyStrong.”

In line with Intrommune’s commitment to patients, the company aims to inspire strength and encourage engagement and connections among the allergy community. #PeanutAllergyStrong calls on the peanut allergic community, including patients, parents, caregivers and families, to share their peanut allergy stories. #PeanutAllergyStrong stories and resources will be posted to these Intrommune social channels:

More than 6 million people in the United States suffer from peanut allergies. If approved, INT301 has the potential to be the first OMIT allergy treatment that seamlessly integrates into a person’s daily routine as both first-line and long-term maintenance therapy for peanut allergy.

The OMIT platform is expected to improve allergy immunotherapy by increasing the precision of treatment delivery and promoting treatment adherence. OMIT delivers immunotherapy to the oral mucosa, which has the highest likelihood of initiating allergy desensitization. Targeted delivery of medication is expected to decrease the rate of side effects linked to swallowing food allergy proteins, including eosinophilic esophagitis, gastrointestinal discomfort and potentially life-threatening anaphylaxis that requires the use of emergency epinephrine.

About Peanut and Other Food Allergies

Food allergies affect more than 220 million people, including approximately 32 million people in the U.S. Management of food allergies currently focuses on avoidance of exposure to triggering foods, though often such foods, including peanuts, are common ingredients in food products and therefore difficult to avoid. Many people with peanut allergy are accidentally exposed and experience potentially life-threatening reactions, including anaphylaxis, each year. Unfortunately, food allergy remains an area of tremendous unmet medical need.

About Oral Mucosal Immunotherapy™

Oral mucosal immunotherapy (OMIT) uses a specially formulated toothpaste to stabilize and deliver allergenic proteins to immunologically active areas of the oral cavity with the greatest potential for allergy desensitization. Success with allergy immunotherapy hinges on consistent exposure of a patient’s immune system to gradually “desensitize” the patient to the specific allergy trigger over time. OMIT promises advantages over other approaches to allergy immunotherapy due to its targeted delivery, simplified administration, and support of reliable, long-term adherence.

About Intrommune Therapeutics

Intrommune, dedicated to improving and protecting the lives of people with food allergy, is developing the revolutionary oral mucosal immunotherapy (OMIT) treatment platform for food allergies. OMIT is a long-term, patient-friendly, disease-modifying solution for the greater than 220 million people, including 32 million people in the U.S., who suffer from life-altering food allergies. Intrommune’s lead product, INT301, has entered phase 1 clinical trials and is expected to be a safe, effective and convenient therapy for patients who suffer from peanut allergy.

For more information on Intrommune Therapeutics, please visit http://www.intrommune.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This release may contain “forward-looking statements.” Forward-looking statements are identified by certain words or phrases such as “may,” “will,” “aim,” “will likely result,” “believe,” “expect,” “will continue,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “contemplate,” “seek to,” “future,” “objective,” “goal,” “project,” “should,” “will pursue” and similar expressions or variations of such expressions. These forward- looking statements reflect the company’s current expectations about its future plans and performance. These forward-looking statements rely on a number of assumptions and estimates which could be inaccurate and which are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results could vary materially from those anticipated or expressed in any forward-looking statement made by the company. The company disclaims any obligation or intent to update the forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.

This release does not contain or constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of any offer to buy securities in the United States or in any other jurisdiction.

