U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,988.00
    -2.00 (-0.05%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,094.00
    -16.00 (-0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,465.75
    -10.75 (-0.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,854.60
    -0.60 (-0.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.48
    +0.07 (+0.09%)
     

  • Gold

    1,885.10
    +6.20 (+0.33%)
     

  • Silver

    23.67
    +0.18 (+0.78%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0768
    +0.0007 (+0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5540
    -0.0670 (-1.85%)
     

  • Vix

    21.09
    +0.51 (+2.48%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2159
    +0.0008 (+0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.6490
    -0.7760 (-0.59%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    18,239.17
    +804.47 (+4.61%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    430.17
    +19.45 (+4.74%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,724.98
    +30.49 (+0.40%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,451.87
    +5.87 (+0.02%)
     

iNtRON is finalizing the SAL200 Tech Transfer

·3 min read

  • Including the contract transfers of the external studies planned for the successful out-licensing and commercialization of SAL200

BOSTON and SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- iNtRON Biotechnology ("iNtRON", www.intodeworld.com) has announced today that the Tech Transfer process of SAL200, endolysin-based new biologic, is in the final stage.

According to the Company official, the Tech Transfer process took a little longer than expected due to the massive volume of data transferred from the previous Partner. Along with the data that have been transferred during the last three months, it was required to take over the studies of external institutions that the previous partner had been conducting. Through the renewal of the contracts with the external institutions, the Company has taken various measures to continue the clinical study of SAL200.

The Tech Transfer process has been carried out well as most materials including the US FDA approved SAL200 IND related documents have been secured except few from the CRO, and the follow-up studies are also in progress as planned.

The follow-up studies are being conducted through a number of external institutions according to the transferred rights, which are necessary for the clinical trial of SAL200 to be conducted as planned by the US clinical experts.

The Company official explained, since the data generated by the follow-up studies will be important for the out-licensing of SAL200, the Company has focused on transfer of the documents and studies by the external institutions in a while, and the Company will be able to focus more on the out-licensing of SAL200 when the Tech Transfer process is fully completed soon.

Dr. KANG, Sang Hyeon, CTO of iNtRON said, "We believe that our strategy and the clinical trial plan for SAL200 has been very well prepared through the consultation with clinical experts. We will make much of efforts to take over the rights of external studies that support our well established plan and to ensure that those progresses lead to good results in out-licensing of SAL200."

About SAL200, TONABACASE

SAL200 is a novel endolysin-based anti-staphylococcal drug formulated for injection. Its active pharmaceutical ingredient is the recombinant phage endolysin SAL-1, derived from the staphylococcus-specific bacteriophage SAP-1. SAL200 is proven to be effective in treating staphylococci-associated infections including MSSA, MRSA, and other so-called superbugs through the previous in vitro, in vivo and clinical studies. The phase 1a, 1b MAD and 2a study for SAL200 was completed successfully in Korea and the further development is going to be conducted in global. The IND application for the US Phase 2 study has been approved by FDA in January, 2022.

About iNtRON Biotechnology, Inc.

iNtRON (www.iNtODEWORLD.com) is a bio-new drug developing venture company and a leader in bacteriophage-based technology for human with aim to develop and investigate into the 'Immune & Immunotherapeutics' market. While pursuing global research and business development (R&BD) investments since the foundation and accelerated development after entering its IPO in KOSDAQ, the company honed in on innovating BIO New Drugs by developing various 'First-in-Class" and "First-in-Concept' bio-drugs and conducting clinical studies in phases. The Company is committed to development of innovative innovation in the infectious diseases and 'Immune & Immunotherapeutics' area.

About iNtODEWORLD, Inc.

iNtRON has established its wholly owned US subsidiary, iNtODEWORLD, Inc. in 2017. iNtODEWORLD was initially registered in Delaware and the headquarter office is currently located in Boston. iNtODEWORLD provides news, updates and platform development progresses of iNtRON to its potential global partners and collaborators along with its own R&BD works in the US.

Contact Us
YOON, Kyung Won (Kevin) / CEO, Vice President / kwyoon@intron.co.kr
SHIN, Tae Kyu (TK) / BD Team Leader / tkshin@intron.co.kr
BD Team / partner@intron.co.kr
www.intodeworld.com

iNtRON Biotechnology, Inc.
#708, 148, Sagimakgol-ro, Jungwon-gu, Seongnam-si,
Gyeonggi-do, Republic of Korea

iNtODEWORLD, Inc.
1500 District Avenue, Suite 2097, Burlington, MA 01803, USA

it is iNtRON.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/intron-is-finalizing-the-sal200-tech-transfer-301719752.html

SOURCE iNtRON Biotechnology, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • China consumer inflation accelerates in Dec; PPI falls with soft demand

    The consumer price index (CPI) was 1.8% higher than a year earlier, rising faster than the 1.6% annual gain seen in November, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed on Thursday. The CPI for all of 2022 was 2.0% higher than the level of 2021, compared with the government target of around 3%. The producer price index (PPI) showed an annual drop for a third straight month.

  • Is Pfizer Stock A Buy Or A Sell With Covid Uncertainty Building?

    Is Pfizer stock a buy or a sell after getting a downgrade on its falling Covid-tied sales? Is PFE stock a buy or a sell right now?

  • 2 Unstoppable Growth Stocks to Buy in 2023 and Beyond

    The stocks for healthcare companies IQVIA Holdings (NYSE: IQV) and Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX), for example, have been on the upswing recently thanks to reports of increased revenues, rising earnings, and management outlooks that point to more growth on the way. IQVIA's shares were down more than 18% over the past year, but they're up more than 18% over the past three months. The company is starting to see volumes get back to normal now that the worst effects of the pandemic are fading.

  • Biotech company Calithera plans its own death. Will others follow?

    The Peninsula company's plan to close by the end of the first quarter is atypical in a biotech industry where executives try to keep their companies alive to the next milestone in order to raise more money.

  • 2 Top Biotech Stocks Defying the Bear Market

    The SPDR S&P Biotech ETF is down 20% over the past year. In fact, BioMarin Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: BMRN) and Novo Nordisk (NYSE: NVO) are at their highest levels in a year. The company was founded in 1997 to develop treatments for extremely rare genetic diseases.

  • Is Moderna Stock A Buy Or A Sell On Lagging Covid Vaccine Sales?

    Is Moderna stock a buy or a sell after issuing a light preliminary sales outlook for 2022? Is MRNA stock a buy or sell right now?

  • Moderna (MRNA) Reports 2023 Business View & Pipeline Updates

    Moderna (MRNA) expects to record a minimum of $5 billion in revenues from COVID vaccine sales in 2023. It also expects to incur around $4.5 billion as R&D expenses in 2023.

  • Should You Buy Biogen Stock After Its Latest Alzheimer's Disease Drug Approval?

    You can't blame Biogen (NASDAQ: BIIB) investors if they feel a sense of déjà vu. The company, along with its partner, Japanese drugmaker Eisai (OTC: ESALY), received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for Alzheimer's disease drug Leqembi (lecanemab-irmb) last week. Biogen has been in this position before.

  • 3 Top Healthcare Stocks to Buy for January

    My Motley Fool colleague Sean Williams even predicts that it will be the year's top-performing sector. Here are three top healthcare stocks to buy for January. Vertex also is moving forward with early-stage clinical testing of VX-522.

  • Regeneron (REGN) Down on Ophthalmology Drug Eylea Sales Update

    Regeneron's (REGN) lead drug Eylea's sales decline in the fourth quarter due to a short-term shift to off-label use of Avastin.

  • Remi Bader Says She 'Gained Double the Weight Back' After Stopping Weight-Loss Drug Ozempic

    The content creator and model, 27, opened up about her doctor prescribing the medication, and how it eventually made her binge eating worse

  • FDA approves AstraZeneca’s new treatment for people with asthma

    MARKET PULSE AstraZeneca (AZN) (UK:AZN) said Wednesday that the Food and Drug Administration approved a new therapy that can be used to treat or prevent bronchoconstriction in adults with asthma. Thee company said Airsupra is a first-in-class treatment that is administered in an inhaler using a combination of albuterol and budesonide.

  • FDA Commissioner Denies Wrongdoing in Approval Process for Biogen Alzheimer’s Drug Aduhelm

    Robert Califf acknowledged the agency made mistakes when it failed to properly document interactions with the company.

  • AstraZeneca Stock Nabs Brief Breakout After $1.8 Billion CinCor Buyout

    AstraZeneca stock briefly broke out on Tuesday, a day after announcing its $1.8 billion plan to acquire CinCor.

  • Could This Drug News Be a Catalyst for This Big Pharma Stock?

    Pfizer's immunology drug candidate could be approved to treat a type of inflammatory bowel disease.

  • Pfizer’s Paxlovid will not be included in China’s national insurance

    Chinese health care authorities declined to include Pfizer's COVID-19 treatment drug in a national reimbursement list that would have allowed patients to get it at a cheaper price throughout the country, saying it was too expensive.

  • Why Penny Stock VYNE Therapeutics Is Skyrocketing Today?

    VYNE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: VYNE) announced that the first vitiligo patient had been dosed in a Phase 1a/b trial of VYN201, a locally administered, small molecule, pan-bromodomain and extra-terminal domain (BET) inhibitor for immuno-inflammatory diseases. The clinical trial is a first-in-human study designed to generate safety and pharmacokinetic data in healthy volunteers (Phase 1a) and provide early clinical proof-of-concept data in vitiligo patients (Phase 1b). The company expects topline

  • Ari: Local connection to new FDA approved Alzheimer's drug

    Ari: Local connection to new FDA approved Alzheimer's drug

  • Bayer flags new blood thinner as $5 billion-plus opportunity

    FRANKFURT (Reuters) -Bayer predicted on Tuesday its experimental drug against dangerous blood clots could make more than 5 billion euros ($5.4 billion) in peak annual sales, as the company seeks to revive a share price that has drawn interest from activist investors. The first revenue outlook for asundexian, designed to prevent thrombosis and strokes, shows Bayer's confidence that it can replace revenue from one of its pharmaceutical best-sellers, Xarelto, which is set to lose protection from key European patents in 2026. Despite recent courtroom victories for the German group, its shares have been weighed down by litigation over weedkiller Roundup and over environmental pollution with chemicals known as PCBs.

  • Time to Buy These 2 Financial Lending Stocks?

    There could be huge upside potential for LendingTree and LendingClub and it may be time to look at these stocks while they are near multi-year lows.