Intrusion Announces Departure of Chief Financial Officer

PLANO, TX / ACCESSWIRE / May 17, 2022 / Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ), a leader in cyberattack prevention solutions including zero-days, announced today that Franklin Byrd will be resigning his role as Chief Financial Officer ("CFO"), effective May 30, 2022.

Mr. Byrd's departure is not based on any disagreement with the Company's strategy, or any irregularities in the Company's accounting principles or financial statement disclosures. Intrusion will initiate a search for Mr. Byrd's successor, and he has agreed to support the Company through this transition.

"I have worked closely with Franklin since my arrival in November of 2021, and I have a deep appreciation for his contributions to further strengthen the management and financial discipline at Intrusion," said Tony Scott, CEO of Intrusion. "During his time with Intrusion, Franklin has been a critical part of the Company's success with his skillful oversight of our finance, HR, investor relations, and legal functions. On behalf of our entire team, I would like to thank Franklin for his dedication to Intrusion and wish him well in his future endeavors."

About Intrusion Inc.

Intrusion, Inc. is a cybersecurity company based in Plano, Texas. The Company offers its customers access to their exclusive threat intelligence database containing the historical data, known associations, and reputational behavior of over 8.5 billion IP addresses. After years of gathering global internet intelligence and working exclusively with government entities, the company released its first commercial product in 2021. Intrusion Shield is designed to allow businesses to incorporate a Zero Trust, reputation-based security solution into their existing infrastructure. Intrusion Shield observes traffic flow and instantly blocks known malicious or unknown connections from both entering or exiting a network to help protect against Zero-Day and ransomware attacks. Incorporating Intrusion Shield into a network can elevate an organization's overall security posture by enhancing the performance and decision-making of other solutions in its cybersecurity architecture.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This release may contain certain forward-looking statements, including, without limitations, statements about the Company's operations, strategies, or results of operations as well as any other statements which reflect management's expectations regarding future events and operating performance. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, the risks that our strategies and outcomes will not meet our expectations or do not meet with widespread market acceptance. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and involve risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, including, risks that we have detailed in the Company's most recent reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q, particularly under the heading "Risk Factors."

IR Contact

Alpha IR Group

Mike Cummings or Sam Cohen

INTZ@alpha-ir.com

