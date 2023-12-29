Intuit (INTU) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors

Intuit (INTU) closed at $625.03 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.48% move from the prior day. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.28% for the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.06%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.56%.

Coming into today, shares of the maker of TurboTax, QuickBooks and other accounting software had gained 9.9% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 4.68%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.24%.

The upcoming earnings release of Intuit will be of great interest to investors. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $2.29, signifying a 4.09% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $3.39 billion, showing a 11.36% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $16.38 per share and a revenue of $16.04 billion, indicating changes of +13.75% and +11.63%, respectively, from the former year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Intuit should also be noted by investors. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.1% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Intuit presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, Intuit is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 38.35. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 33.04.

It is also worth noting that INTU currently has a PEG ratio of 2.6. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Computer - Software industry was having an average PEG ratio of 2.52.

The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 83, which puts it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

