U.S. markets open in 5 hours 49 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,401.75
    +7.00 (+0.16%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,739.00
    +49.00 (+0.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,090.00
    +16.50 (+0.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,196.40
    +4.70 (+0.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.10
    -0.05 (-0.07%)
     

  • Gold

    1,814.30
    -0.20 (-0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    25.43
    -0.03 (-0.10%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1848
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.1840
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.76
    -0.28 (-1.55%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3916
    +0.0032 (+0.23%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.6570
    +0.1890 (+0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,910.54
    +1,146.00 (+3.03%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    962.82
    +36.05 (+3.89%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,113.31
    -10.55 (-0.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,728.12
    +144.04 (+0.52%)
     

Intuit QuickBooks Commits to Help 30,000 UK Small Businesses Pledge to Take Climate Action

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Intuit QuickBooks is offering its customers and small businesses across the UK an opportunity to commit to reducing their carbon footprint

LONDON, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Intuit Inc. (Nasdaq: INTU), the leading global technology platform powering QuickBooks, today announced its commitment to helping 30,000 small businesses in the U.K. make a pledge to take climate action ahead of this year's global conference on climate, COP26, in November. In partnership with the UK government's #TogetherforourPlanet initiative, the SME Climate Hub and the United Nations Race to Zero campaign, Intuit QuickBooks will help empower its small business community to make a measurable, positive impact on the environment starting with a commitment to carbon reduction.

Small businesses traditionally do not have the resources to invest in climate-positive business practices but know it's critical for a sustainable future. For example, according to a survey conducted by Carbon Trust last year, 68% of small and medium-sized enterprises do not have a policy for improving energy efficiency and cite a lack of time and money as a key barrier. Through their engagement with Intuit QuickBooks, business owners will have the opportunity to join organisations around the world in combating climate change. Across the UK, these businesses will be encouraged to cut their carbon emissions in half by 2030, seeking net zero emissions by 2050.

"By embracing sustainability, small businesses will play a critical role in building a better and more climate-positive future," said Chris Evans, Vice President and Country Manager UK at Intuit QuickBooks. "By providing practical guidance and resources to them, we are delighted that QuickBooks is able to take an active role in giving these small businesses tools to improve their climate credentials and thrive as we look to the future."

This is a unique partnership to help mobilise small businesses toward climate action. QuickBooks customers and UK small and medium-sized businesses can make an internationally recognised climate commitment today through the SME Climate Hub, and gain access to tools and resources to support them on their journey to net zero. On Intuit.com, business owners have the opportunity to sign up for early access to Intuit's climate-positive beta program, learn about their business' environmental impact and gain access to specific climate-positive solutions that can help both the planet and their business' bottom line.

"Small businesses are at the heart of the global economy and have a clear, tangible impact on the environment," said Sean Kinghorn, Global Sustainability Leader at Intuit. "Through QuickBooks and our partnership with the SME Climate Hub, Intuit is uniquely positioned to help these businesses invest in climate-positive solutions. We're excited to continue our efforts to participate in saving the planet while helping our customers grow their businesses."

The initiative is helping Intuit deliver on its Climate-Positive Commitment, which is targeting a global reduction of carbon emissions of 2 million metric tonnes by 2030, 50 times greater than the company's own operational footprint. A critical component to achieving this goal is for Intuit to leverage the power of its platform, and approximately 100 million customers across products like QuickBooks, TurboTax, Credit Karma and Mint, to take action and join the company in saving the planet. The company achieved carbon neutrality first in 2015, met its renewable energy goals in 2020 and today is using its scale to further its impact.

For more information about how small businesses can take action today, visit: https://smeclimatehub.org/quickbooks.

For more information about the SME Climate Hub, an initiative founded by the We Mean Business Coalition, the Exponential Roadmap Initiative, the International Chamber of Commerce, and the United Nations Race to Zero campaign, in collaboration with Oxford University and Normative, visit: www.smeclimatehub.org.

About Intuit

Intuit is a global technology platform that helps our customers and communities overcome their most important financial challenges. Serving approximately 100 million customers worldwide with TurboTax, QuickBooks, Mint and Credit Karma, we believe that everyone should have the opportunity to prosper. We never stop working to find new, innovative ways to make that possible. Please visit us for the latest information about Intuit, our products and services, and find us on social.

Recommended Stories

  • What's Weighing Down Plug Power and Bloom Energy's Stocks Today?

    Consistent with the overall bearish mood that's driving the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average lower today, shares of fuel cell leaders Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) and Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) are also slipping. As of 3:40 p.m. EDT, the stocks of Plug Power and Bloom Energy are down 2.8% and 3.7%, respectively. Plug Power's decline may seem confusing today considering the company's news this morning.

  • Bitcoin mining crackdown in China is a boon for Texas

    John King knew his small town of Rockdale, Texas, had landed on the global crypto map when three Chinese bitcoin miners showed up at City Hall unannounced this summer.

  • Fire destroys cabin of New Hampshire man forced out of woods

    For almost three decades, 81-year-old David Lidstone has lived in the woods of New Hampshire along the Merrimack River in a small cabin adorned with solar panels. Lidstone, or “River Dave” as he’s known by boaters and kayakers, was jailed July 15 on a civil contempt sanction. Lidstone is accused of squatting for 27 years in the cabin on private property in Canterbury.

  • Plug Power Shows One Way to Survive Cleantech’s Booms and Busts

    (Bloomberg Markets) -- The momentum behind cleantech stocks may be fading—again. For about a year, companies pushing to decarbonize and electrify the world captured the market’s imagination as never before. But now, as investors try to determine which companies can make it over the long run, they may want to consider the story of Plug Power Inc.The hydrogen fuel cell maker, based in a suburb of Albany, N.Y., has already survived boom-bust cycles that devastated many other cleantech companies. It

  • Check out these generous tax credits for energy- saving at home — and there are no income limits

    The federal income tax rules are constantly changing. Here’s updated information on tax-saving credits for installing energy-efficient equipment for your home. You can still claim a federal income-tax credit for expenditures to buy and install qualifying energy-saving solar equipment for your home.

  • Yes, you can still get electric vehicle tax credits — here’s a guide

    If you're considering an EV in part due to the tax breaks, don't panic just because subsidies are no longer part of the infrastructure bill.

  • China Typhoons Pose Latest Supply-Chain Threat as Ports Shut

    (Bloomberg) -- Extreme weather in China is becoming the latest challenge to global supply chains, as a heavy typhoon season threatens to further delay goods stuck at some of the world’s busiest container ports.Yantian port in southern China’s export and industrial hub of Shenzhen temporarily stopped drop-off services of containers on Tuesday night due to a typhoon alert. Just two weeks earlier, Shanghai’s Yangshan mega-terminal facility and nearby ports evacuated ships as Typhoon In-Fa slammed i

  • Democrats aim to boost solar roof tiles in U.S. budget bill

    A pair of Democrats hope to expand a U.S. federal renewable energy tax credit to make it easier for consumers to install roofs with solar shingles like those made by Tesla Inc and GAF Energy, betting it will boost a nascent segment of the industry. The bill, introduced by New Jersey Congresswoman Mikie Sherrill and Georgia Senator Jon Ossoff, would expand the solar tax credit for residential consumers and small businesses to include entire roofing systems that integrate solar power technology.

  • Wildlife Researchers Urge Bird-Lovers to Remove Feeders

    You may want to clean your bird baths, too.

  • Natural Gas Price Forecast – Natural Gas Exploded to the Upside

    Natural gas markets gapped higher to kick off the trading session on Wednesday, as natural gas continues to be one of the best-performing commodity is out there.

  • In blistering drought, California farmers rip up precious almond trees

    Crushed by a devastating drought and new water restrictions, Daniel Hartwig had no choice but to pull thousands of precious, fragrant almond trees from his California farm.

  • Removal of old Tamiami Trail roadbed opens new doors for Everglades revival

    The Tamiami Trail was hailed as an engineering milestone when it opened nearly a century ago, a thin ribbon of rocky fill and asphalt connecting Florida’s two coasts.

  • The federal infrastructure bill is a big win for US cities

    Huge increases in federal spending on roads, public transit, and utilities would benefit metro areas.

  • Thousands evacuate fast-moving California wildfire; homes burn

    COLFAX, California (Reuters) -A rapidly spreading wildfire burned homes and forced thousands to evacuate in two heavily wooded counties northeast of Sacramento in Northern California on Wednesday, generating a towering plume of smoke visible from at least 70 miles (110 km) away. The so-called River Fire scorched 1,400 acres (566 hectares) in Placer and Nevada counties, with 1,000 acres burnt within the first two hours, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire) said. The River Fire was less than 100 miles (160 km) south of the enduring Dixie Fire, which according to Cal Fire has consumed 278,000 acres and was only 35% contained three weeks after it started.

  • Lifeguard Attacked by Shark While on Duty on Hilton Head Island

    The lifeguard, who has not been identified, was reportedly transported to a nearby airport so that he could be airlifted to Savannah for treatment

  • Why whales in Alaska have been so happy

    What will happen to Alaska's whales when tourism returns to waters stilled by Covid?

  • Fire engulfs Northern California town, leveling businesses

    California’s largest wildfire has leveled much of the downtown and some surrounding homes in a small Northern California mountain community. The Dixie Fire tore through the Greenville on Wednesday evening, destroying businesses and homes as the sky was cast in an orange glow. “If you are still in the Greenville area, you are in imminent danger and you MUST leave now!!” the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook earlier Wednesday.

  • A West African banded cobra is loose in Grand Prairie. Is the owner allowed to have it?

    Texas law says you can own a venomous snake, but some counties have stricter rules.

  • Now there are two. Hurricane center watching disturbances in the far eastern Atlantic

    A disturbance in the far east Atlantic has dissipated, leaving two more for the National Hurricane Center to track.

  • 'Running out of options': California resorts to water cutoffs as drought worsens

    California resorts to unprecedented water cutoffs as drought worsens. How bad is it?