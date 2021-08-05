Intuit QuickBooks Commits to Help 30,000 UK Small Businesses Pledge to Take Climate Action

Intuit QuickBooks is offering its customers and small businesses across the UK an opportunity to commit to reducing their carbon footprint

LONDON, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Intuit Inc. (Nasdaq: INTU), the leading global technology platform powering QuickBooks , today announced its commitment to helping 30,000 small businesses in the U.K. make a pledge to take climate action ahead of this year's global conference on climate, COP26 , in November. In partnership with the UK government's #TogetherforourPlanet initiative , the SME Climate Hub and the United Nations Race to Zero campaign, Intuit QuickBooks will help empower its small business community to make a measurable, positive impact on the environment starting with a commitment to carbon reduction.

Small businesses traditionally do not have the resources to invest in climate-positive business practices but know it's critical for a sustainable future. For example, according to a survey conducted by Carbon Trust last year, 68% of small and medium-sized enterprises do not have a policy for improving energy efficiency and cite a lack of time and money as a key barrier. Through their engagement with Intuit QuickBooks, business owners will have the opportunity to join organisations around the world in combating climate change. Across the UK, these businesses will be encouraged to cut their carbon emissions in half by 2030, seeking net zero emissions by 2050.

"By embracing sustainability, small businesses will play a critical role in building a better and more climate-positive future," said Chris Evans, Vice President and Country Manager UK at Intuit QuickBooks. "By providing practical guidance and resources to them, we are delighted that QuickBooks is able to take an active role in giving these small businesses tools to improve their climate credentials and thrive as we look to the future."

This is a unique partnership to help mobilise small businesses toward climate action. QuickBooks customers and UK small and medium-sized businesses can make an internationally recognised climate commitment today through the SME Climate Hub , and gain access to tools and resources to support them on their journey to net zero. On Intuit.com , business owners have the opportunity to sign up for early access to Intuit's climate-positive beta program, learn about their business' environmental impact and gain access to specific climate-positive solutions that can help both the planet and their business' bottom line.

"Small businesses are at the heart of the global economy and have a clear, tangible impact on the environment," said Sean Kinghorn, Global Sustainability Leader at Intuit. "Through QuickBooks and our partnership with the SME Climate Hub, Intuit is uniquely positioned to help these businesses invest in climate-positive solutions. We're excited to continue our efforts to participate in saving the planet while helping our customers grow their businesses."

The initiative is helping Intuit deliver on its Climate-Positive Commitment , which is targeting a global reduction of carbon emissions of 2 million metric tonnes by 2030, 50 times greater than the company's own operational footprint. A critical component to achieving this goal is for Intuit to leverage the power of its platform, and approximately 100 million customers across products like QuickBooks, TurboTax, Credit Karma and Mint, to take action and join the company in saving the planet. The company achieved carbon neutrality first in 2015, met its renewable energy goals in 2020 and today is using its scale to further its impact.

For more information about how small businesses can take action today, visit: https://smeclimatehub.org/quickbooks .

For more information about the SME Climate Hub, an initiative founded by the We Mean Business Coalition, the Exponential Roadmap Initiative, the International Chamber of Commerce, and the United Nations Race to Zero campaign, in collaboration with Oxford University and Normative, visit: www.smeclimatehub.org .

About Intuit