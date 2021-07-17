U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,327.16
    -32.87 (-0.75%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,687.85
    -299.17 (-0.86%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,427.24
    -115.90 (-0.80%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,163.24
    -27.06 (-1.24%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.45
    -0.20 (-0.28%)
     

  • Gold

    1,812.50
    -16.50 (-0.90%)
     

  • Silver

    25.65
    -0.73 (-2.75%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1808
    -0.0011 (-0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3000
    +0.0030 (+0.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3770
    -0.0053 (-0.39%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.0660
    +0.2260 (+0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    31,800.63
    -188.96 (-0.59%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    769.35
    -10.21 (-1.31%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,008.09
    -3.93 (-0.06%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,003.08
    -276.01 (-0.98%)
     

TurboTax creator Intuit leaves the IRS' free tax filing program

Jon Fingas
·Associate Editor
·2 min read

TurboTax creator Intuit has had a chilly relationship with the IRS, and now it's cutting some of its involvement. The Hill reports that Intuit is leaving the IRS' Free File program after participating for almost 20 years. The company said it was "proud" of its involvement, but claimed the limits of the program and "conflicting demands" from outside the program left it with little choice but to leave.

An exit would let Intuit concentrate on "further innovating" in ways the IRS Free File program didn't allow, the company said. While the firm didn't elaborate on what those plans were, it argued that it could help taxpayers get refunds sooner at no charge while drawing on experts and letting users rely on their own data.

The company maintained that it was still "committed" to free tax filing, but that almost 90 percent of filings from the past eight years came from outside of the Free File program.

The move comes just a year after the New York State Department of Financial Services found that Intuit and four other tax prep providers (including H&R Block) had conducted "unfair and abusive" practices by hiding the landing pages for their free filing pages in an alleged attempt to artificially drive paid filing. The IRS also added protections that not only prevented attempts at hiding free filing, but gave the IRS the power to create its own free-file option.

It's not certain if the government crackdowns prompted Intuit's exit. Whatever the motivations, the move could still make it harder for some people to file their taxes. About 3 million of Intuit's 17 million free filings last year went through IRS Free File. That's a large number of people who will have to either find alternative free solutions or hope that TurboTax won't incur a cost.

Recommended Stories

  • Security researchers fool Microsoft's Windows Hello authentication system

    Researchers from the security firm CyberArk managed to fool Windows' Hello facial recognition system using images of the computer owner's face.

  • California's upcoming open fiber network could make fast broadband more accessible

    California legislators have approved plans for an open fiber network that could make broadband much faster for rural and small internet providers.

  • Tesla offers a Full Self-Driving subscription for $199 per month

    Tesla has launched its long-expected Full Self-Driving subscription at $199 per month.

  • Hitting the Books: The correct way to make coffee, according to science

    The best part of waking up is, of course, hot bean juice in your cup.

  • ‘Behind the Attraction’ traces Disney's theme-park tech advancements one ride at a time

    'Behind the Attraction' is a snackable look at your favorite Disney rides and shows.

  • Amazon convinces Apple to remove review analyzer Fakespot from the App Store

    Fakespot, an app that analyzes Amazon reviews to determine which ones are fake, is no longer available for iOS.

  • US energy department hopes instant permits will boost rooftop solar installations

    The Department of Energy (DoE) has announced that it's rolling out a new tool that will make it much easier and faster to get a permit for a rooftop solar installation.

  • Malaysian authorities crush 1,069 crypto mining rigs with a steamroller

    In a city in Sarawak, Malaysia, authorities got rid of 1,069 rigs at once by crushing them with a steamroller.

  • Roku to be a Long-Term Winner on DataXu Acquisition

    Streaming pioneer Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) manufactures numerous types of digital media players for video streaming. Additionally, the company has an advertising business and licensing arrangements with other companies for its hardware and software. Streamers have benefitted from pandemic-induced restrictions that drove people indoors. This resulted in elevated viewership and new subscribers. eMarketer projects digital advertising in the U.S. to be growing by more than $5 billion annually. Nota

  • A Second-Act Consulting Gig Takes Time and Effort to Succeed. Here Are Some Tips

    Managing a successful transition takes planning, which could mean laying the groundwork a year or more before leaving your full-time job. Heading down this path also means setting your expectations, determining your focus, and putting the right business structures in place, among other things.

  • Analyst Report: Cintas Corporation

    In its core uniform and facility services unit (80% of sales), Cintas provides uniform rental programs to businesses across the size spectrum, mostly in North America. The firm is by far the largest provider in the industry. Facilities products generally include the rental and sale of entrance mat, mops, shop towels, and restroom supplies. Cintas also runs a first aid and safety services business (11% of sales), a fire protection services business (6% of sales), and a uniform direct sales business (3% of sales).

  • As Biden mulls vast student debt forgiveness, he's urged to keep loans frozen

    With student loan forgiveness still up in the air, lawmakers ask for a longer moratorium.

  • China puts controlling stake of revamped Anbang on the block for $5.2 billion

    Two Chinese state investors plan to sell a combined 98.78% of their stakes in Dajia Insurance Group, the revamped entity of embattled Anbang Insurance Group, for 33.6 billion yuan ($5.19 billion), according to an auction filing on Friday. China Insurance Security Fund Co Ltd, the state rescue fund for the insurance sector which is controlled by the Ministry of Finance, aims to auction all of its 98.23% stake in Dajia for 33.38 billion yuan. China Petrochemical Corp is auctioning its 0.55% stake in Dajia for 186.9 million yuan, according to an auction statement filed to the Beijing Financial Assets Exchange.

  • Xiaomi Co-Founder Donates $2.2 Billion of Shares to Charity

    (Bloomberg) -- Xiaomi Corp. co-founder Lei Jun donated $2.2 billion of shares in the smartphone maker to charity, joining other technology company chieftains in giving to philanthropy amid increased scrutiny on the industry.Lei on July 13 donated 616 million Class B shares to the Xiaomi Foundation and the Lei Jun Foundation, according to filings to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. The shares are worth HK$17.4 billion ($2.2 billion), based on Friday’s closing price.The billionaire entrepreneur, whos

  • Moderna is the Tesla of biotechs, stock price could hit $325: analyst

    Moderna is likely to stay on a roll, says this top-ranked Wall Street analyst.

  • Investors are not pumped for Mark Wahlberg-backed fitness chain

    F45 Training, the fitness franchise backed by actor Mark Wahlberg, got a workout in its Wall Street debut, Thursday. Shares of the Austin, Texas-based company rose as much as 11%, then briefly fell below the offer price of $16 a share, before closing up 1.3% to $16.20.

  • Why Russia Is Refusing To Send Europe More Natural Gas

    Despite demand and prices for natural gas soaring in Europe, Russia’s state-owned natural gas giant is refusing to send extra volumes to consumers

  • American Airlines recalls crew on voluntary leave, plans hiring - letter

    (Reuters) -American Airlines Group Inc said on Thursday it has asked about 3,300 flight attendants on voluntary leave to return by the holiday travel season to meet rising customer demand, according to a letter to staff reviewed by Reuters. The U.S. airline said it would also begin recruiting and hiring about 800 new flight attendants by March 2022. "Increasing customer demand and new routes starting later this year mean we need more flight attendants to operate the airline," the company said.

  • Relentless Bond Rally Has Traders Wondering What They Missed

    (Bloomberg) -- For the past few months, Priya Misra viewed the bond rally as mainly driven by technical factors such as market positioning that would soon reverse.Twice, the global head of rates strategy at TD Securities recommended her clients bet against the rally in Treasuries, expecting strong economic momentum and elevated inflation to push yields higher. Twice, she was forced to abandon the call as bonds kept gaining.Now she’s wondering if falling yields point to cracks in the global econo

  • Hong Kong watchdog says Binance not licensed to sell stock tokens in city

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -Hong Kong's markets watchdog on Friday said Binance, one of the world's largest cryptocurrency exchanges, was not licensed to sell 'stock tokens' in the city, products it said the exchange had offered in other markets. Hong Kong's Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) also said in its statement that "no entity in the Binance group is licensed or registered to conduct “regulated activity” in Hong Kong." Stock tokens are virtual assets that are represented to be backed by depository portfolios of underlying overseas listed stock.