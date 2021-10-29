U.S. markets open in 23 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,562.25
    -25.25 (-0.55%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,551.00
    -62.00 (-0.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,619.50
    -145.25 (-0.92%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,291.10
    -4.00 (-0.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.11
    -0.70 (-0.85%)
     

  • Gold

    1,780.00
    -22.60 (-1.25%)
     

  • Silver

    23.88
    -0.24 (-1.00%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1624
    -0.0061 (-0.52%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6190
    +0.0510 (+3.25%)
     

  • Vix

    17.79
    +0.81 (+4.77%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3752
    -0.0042 (-0.31%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.9100
    +0.3380 (+0.30%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    60,980.89
    -169.39 (-0.28%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,487.13
    +67.75 (+4.77%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,215.28
    -34.19 (-0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,892.69
    +72.60 (+0.25%)
     

Intuitive Business Concepts Becomes a Sage Intacct Partner

·4 min read

ANNAPOLIS, Md., Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading provider of technology solutions for associations, unions, non-profits, and for-profit organizations Intuitive Business Concepts (IBC) is proud to announce that it recently became a Sage Intacct Partner. Being a Sage Intacct Partner enables IBC to reach beyond its core audience of non-profits and membership-based associations and extend services and implementation support to other industries needing a better cloud-based financial management system. Additionally, in light of its strategic pivot to add Sage Intacct to its product tech stack, IBC launched a new website that features detailed information on Sage Intacct and how the company will use this software to bring a robust technology infrastructure to any organization.

"At IBC, we believe that successful outcomes are directly dependent on the technology partner you choose. That's why we chose to partner with the best association management solution in iMIS. Now, we're thrilled to be working with the best cloud-based financial management software in Sage Intacct," said Melissa Mack, Managing Partner and Founder of IBC. "With Sage Intacct, combined with our own product integration know-how and client-centric approach, we can help organizations finally feel good and confident about the technology solutions that they implement."

Sage Intacct's core financials automate critical processes, reduce spreadsheets headaches, and give companies greater visibility into their real-time business performance. With Sage Intacct, organizations can easily tailor their cloud financial system to their business by configuring workflows, screens, and preferences—without costly coding or scripting.

In addition, Sage Intacct provides a flexible and configurable true-cloud foundation that brings robust technology infrastructure to any organization -- making it simple to share data and integrate with other best-of-breed solutions without the sky-high IT costs. Essentially, Sage Intacct cloud financials offer everything that organizations need to increase team productivity, make faster decisions, and drive businesses forward.

Sage Intacct is rated #1 for customer satisfaction in several categories by G2 Crowd and is the first and only AICPA preferred financial management solution. Additionally, it holds two Top-Rated Awards from TrustRadius in the Accounting & Budgeting and ERP categories.

As well as being a Sage Intacct Partner, IBC also ranks among the top Authorized iMIS Solution Providers in the world. iMIS is the premier Engagement Management System (EMS) created by Advanced Solutions International. Used by more than 3,300 member- and donor-based organizations worldwide, iMIS enables organizations to engage members, donors, and other constituents — as well as staff — anytime, anywhere, on any device and is at the heart of IBC's non-profit industry services. From a small-staff association to an enterprise-level non-profit, the iMIS EMS delivers for organizations of all types and sizes. IBC offers a full menu of composite, tailored solutions to provide the best iMIS experience for both organizations and constituents.

Focused exclusively on and dedicated to delivering the most effective technology solutions for clients, IBC is well-versed in identifying and applying the integration techniques that will save organizations time and money. Since 2001, IBC's cutting-edge products, unparalleled responsiveness, and award-winning consulting services have helped businesses increase their operational and financial performance by leveraging best practices and proven solutions.

IBC has received 16 industry awards, including one for Solution Provider of the Year. Additionally, the company is celebrating its 20th year in business, as well as another major milestone having served more than 100 happy clients.

About Intuitive Business Concepts
Our name says it all – we help you integrate technology into your business processes so you can succeed with ease. At IBC, we have a deep understanding of the critical business needs and processes specific to a wide range of industries. That said, we have a specific depth of expertise working with nonprofit and membership organizations. We 'get' your culture, your goals, and what drives you, too. Focused exclusively on and dedicated to delivering the most effective technology solutions for our clients, we're well-versed in identifying and applying the integration techniques that will save you time and money. Since 2001, our cutting-edge products, unparalleled responsiveness, and award-winning consulting services have helped businesses like yours increase their operational and financial performance by leveraging best practices and proven solutions. For more information, please visit IBConcepts.com.

Media Contact
Dina Wasmer, CMO
410-366-9479 x101
320784@email4pr.com

At IBC, our approach begins with a team of knowledgeable experts who really hear your concerns and then advise on best-in-class technology solutions that address your specific obstacles. A detailed implementation roadmap serves as your guide to get your organization where you want to go, on time and within budget.
At IBC, our approach begins with a team of knowledgeable experts who really hear your concerns and then advise on best-in-class technology solutions that address your specific obstacles. A detailed implementation roadmap serves as your guide to get your organization where you want to go, on time and within budget.
We&#39;ll be with you every step of the way - from installation to implementation and beyond. Our responsive, client-centric approach is the foundation of everything we do. Not only is it our hallmark, it&#39;s earned us accolades for more than 20 years.
We'll be with you every step of the way - from installation to implementation and beyond. Our responsive, client-centric approach is the foundation of everything we do. Not only is it our hallmark, it's earned us accolades for more than 20 years.
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/intuitive-business-concepts-becomes-a-sage-intacct-partner-301411280.html

SOURCE Intuitive Business Concepts

Recommended Stories

  • Here’s how Congress wants to combat early withdrawals from retirement accounts

    Americans’ retirement portfolios suffer from “leakage” every year, which is defined as early withdrawals from retirement accounts for reasons outside of retirement. Most retirement accounts require investors to be age 59 1/2 before they’re allowed to take penalty-free distributions, but hardships do happen, such as job loss, a disability or a death in the family. Distributions for non-emergencies, such as cashing out an account when switching jobs, however, could unnecessarily put an American’s future retirement in peril.

  • Trump media deal partner advisers were reprimanded by the SEC

    Donald Trump's social media deal partner took advice from a group of China-based businessmen who in the past tried their hand at businesses ranging from Spanish wine to Korean women's fashion, and at one point had their “integrity” questioned by U.S. regulators. The financiers - Abraham Cinta, Sergio Camarero, Carlos Lopez and Jesus Emilio Hoyos Quintero - are managing partners of ARC Group Ltd, a Shanghai-based investment bank listed in a regulatory filing as a financial adviser to Digital World Acquisition Corp, the shell company merging with the former U.S. President’s venture.

  • This city just recorded the U.S.’s highest-ever average gasoline price

    Prices for gasoline in one of the nation’s major cities reached an all-time on Thursday--- the highest average price ever recorded in the United States, according to fuel savings platform GasBuddy.

  • U.S. Coal Miners Are ‘Sold Out’ for 2022

    (Bloomberg) -- Almost every lump of coal that U.S. miners will dig out of the ground next year has already been sold, as surging natural gas prices prompt utilities to burn more of the dirtiest fossil fuel. Most Read from BloombergCan a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?The Terrifying Rise of Haunted TourismA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityIn Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing Is at StakeMeet Six People Fighting Water Scarcity Across the GlobePeabody Energy Corp., the to

  • Coca-Cola nears deal for controlling stake in BodyArmor - Bloomberg News

    Coca-Cola said it does not comment on rumors or speculation, while BodyArmor did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Coca-Cola bought a minority stake in BodyArmor in 2018, becoming the brand's second largest shareholder.

  • Texas firm creating 100-plus jobs in Dayton via CareSource partnership

    Hoards of new jobs are coming to downtown Dayton. Through its partnership with CareSource, Exela Technologies Inc. is creating 100 local jobs at a new Dayton office, with the potential for hundreds more. Irving, Texas-based Exela Technologies is a global business process automation leader.

  • Coal in Freefall in China as Government Steps Up Price War

    (Bloomberg) -- Coal futures extended a dramatic decline as China’s government said there’s further room for prices to fall, ratcheting up interventions in the market aimed at easing an energy crisis.Most Read from BloombergCan a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?A Guide to G-20 Leaders and Why a Climate Deal Is So HardThe Terrifying Rise of Haunted TourismIn Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing Is at StakeA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityProduction costs for coal miners ar

  • Roth IRA Contributions With No Job?

    Even if you don't have a conventional job, you may be able to contribute to a Roth IRA, using these unconventional income sources.

  • Exxon tells locked-out Texas refinery workers non-union employees get higher pay

    Exxon Mobil Corp on Thursday sent a message to hundreds of union workers locked out of their jobs at its Beaumont, Texas, refinery saying that pay is greater at non-union sites. The message comes about two weeks before the 585 locked-out workers begin voting on removing United Steelworkers (USW) union Local 13-243 from the 369,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) refinery and adjoining lubricant oil plant. An official with the United Steelworkers union 13-243 had no immediate comment about the company message.

  • Razer opens Southeast Asia HQ in Singapore; boosts hiring

    Razer has officially launched its new S$100 million Southeast Asia headquarters in Singapore, which is also home to a store and cafe.

  • The pandemic forced 3 million of America’s baby boomers into unexpected retirement

    More than 5 million people have dropped out of the US labor force. Most of them were baby boomers who took early retirement, research shows.

  • These 3 Unique Stocks Have Undeniable Long-Term Upside

    It's tempting to think of all businesses the same way. In reality, companies create all kinds of business models. For three unique examples, consider Riskified (NYSE: RSKD), 23andMe (NASDAQ: ME), and Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN).

  • Starbucks, Costco bump up wages amid national labor shortage

    Costco Wholesale Corp. (Nasdaq: COST) and Starbucks Corp. (Nasdaq: SBUX) are both raising wages for their hourly employees across the country. On Monday, Costco increased its minimum wage to $17 an hour. "As Starbucks celebrates our 50th anniversary, we are reminded that our heritage is based on the simple concept that our green apron partners are the heartbeat of Starbucks and that success is best when it’s shared,” Starbucks President and CEO Kevin Johnson said in a news release.

  • Better Batteries Are the Key to Ford and GM’s EV Future

    There’s nothing standing in the way of the world’s auto makers and electric vehicle future except the batteries to power the cars—and they’re betting it’s a problem money can solve.

  • Facebook’s New Name Draws Critics, But at Least It’s Not Tronc

    (Bloomberg) -- The company that runs the world’s largest and most controversial social network has a new name. The reactions ranged from “like” to “angry emoji face.”Most Read from BloombergCan a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?A Guide to G-20 Leaders and Why a Climate Deal Is So HardThe Terrifying Rise of Haunted TourismIn Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing Is at StakeA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityOn Thursday, Facebook Inc. co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Ma

  • Why Are Natural Gas Prices High? Because Fracking Isn’t Really Profitable.

    Production isn't rising to keep pace with demand, but the reasons shouldn't surprise anyone, writes energy researcher Bianca Taylor.

  • Annuity income is 'confidence building' for retirement savers, expert says

    It takes more than one savings vehicle to build a retirement nest egg, and that’s why one financial expert says this financial product shouldn’t be discounted.

  • Uranium Energy Corp Files Annual Report, Strengthens Balance Sheet, Expands Physical Portfolio and Launches ESG Program

    Uranium Energy Corp (NYSE American: UEC) (the "Company" or "UEC") is pleased to report, in accordance with NYSE American requirements, the filing of the Company's annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended July 31, 2021 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). This Form 10-K filing, which includes the Company's audited consolidated financial statements, related notes thereto and management's discussion and analysis, is available for viewing on the SEC's website at

  • Oil Powers to 10% Monthly Advance as Stockpiles Erode Away

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil is on course for a monthly gain of about 10% on sustained signs that consumption is outpacing supply, draining stockpiles.Most Read from BloombergCan a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?A Guide to G-20 Leaders and Why a Climate Deal Is So HardThe Terrifying Rise of Haunted TourismIn Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing Is at StakeA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityWest Texas Intermediate edged lower after a volatile week that saw prices register a seven-ye

  • International Paper Co. has spun off its paper segment. Here's how it expects to profit from the move.

    “Streamlining and simplifying is all about agility and effectiveness," said CEO Mark Sutton, on an earnings call. "The organization is being designed to support a packaging-focused company with a more focused footprint."