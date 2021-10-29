Intuitive Business Concepts Becomes a Sage Intacct Partner

ANNAPOLIS, Md., Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading provider of technology solutions for associations, unions, non-profits, and for-profit organizations Intuitive Business Concepts (IBC) is proud to announce that it recently became a Sage Intacct Partner . Being a Sage Intacct Partner enables IBC to reach beyond its core audience of non-profits and membership-based associations and extend services and implementation support to other industries needing a better cloud-based financial management system. Additionally, in light of its strategic pivot to add Sage Intacct to its product tech stack, IBC launched a new website that features detailed information on Sage Intacct and how the company will use this software to bring a robust technology infrastructure to any organization.

"At IBC, we believe that successful outcomes are directly dependent on the technology partner you choose. That's why we chose to partner with the best association management solution in iMIS. Now, we're thrilled to be working with the best cloud-based financial management software in Sage Intacct," said Melissa Mack, Managing Partner and Founder of IBC. "With Sage Intacct, combined with our own product integration know-how and client-centric approach, we can help organizations finally feel good and confident about the technology solutions that they implement."

Sage Intacct's core financials automate critical processes, reduce spreadsheets headaches, and give companies greater visibility into their real-time business performance. With Sage Intacct, organizations can easily tailor their cloud financial system to their business by configuring workflows, screens, and preferences—without costly coding or scripting.

In addition, Sage Intacct provides a flexible and configurable true-cloud foundation that brings robust technology infrastructure to any organization -- making it simple to share data and integrate with other best-of-breed solutions without the sky-high IT costs. Essentially, Sage Intacct cloud financials offer everything that organizations need to increase team productivity, make faster decisions, and drive businesses forward.

Sage Intacct is rated #1 for customer satisfaction in several categories by G2 Crowd and is the first and only AICPA preferred financial management solution. Additionally, it holds two Top-Rated Awards from TrustRadius in the Accounting & Budgeting and ERP categories.

As well as being a Sage Intacct Partner, IBC also ranks among the top Authorized iMIS Solution Providers in the world. iMIS is the premier Engagement Management System (EMS) created by Advanced Solutions International. Used by more than 3,300 member- and donor-based organizations worldwide, iMIS enables organizations to engage members, donors, and other constituents — as well as staff — anytime, anywhere, on any device and is at the heart of IBC's non-profit industry services. From a small-staff association to an enterprise-level non-profit, the iMIS EMS delivers for organizations of all types and sizes. IBC offers a full menu of composite, tailored solutions to provide the best iMIS experience for both organizations and constituents.

Focused exclusively on and dedicated to delivering the most effective technology solutions for clients, IBC is well-versed in identifying and applying the integration techniques that will save organizations time and money. Since 2001, IBC's cutting-edge products, unparalleled responsiveness, and award-winning consulting services have helped businesses increase their operational and financial performance by leveraging best practices and proven solutions.

IBC has received 16 industry awards, including one for Solution Provider of the Year. Additionally, the company is celebrating its 20th year in business, as well as another major milestone having served more than 100 happy clients.

About Intuitive Business Concepts

Our name says it all – we help you integrate technology into your business processes so you can succeed with ease. At IBC, we have a deep understanding of the critical business needs and processes specific to a wide range of industries. That said, we have a specific depth of expertise working with nonprofit and membership organizations. We 'get' your culture, your goals, and what drives you, too. For more information, please visit IBConcepts.com.

At IBC, our approach begins with a team of knowledgeable experts who really hear your concerns and then advise on best-in-class technology solutions that address your specific obstacles. A detailed implementation roadmap serves as your guide to get your organization where you want to go, on time and within budget.

We'll be with you every step of the way - from installation to implementation and beyond. Our responsive, client-centric approach is the foundation of everything we do. Not only is it our hallmark, it's earned us accolades for more than 20 years.

