Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR) Analysts Are Cutting Their Estimates: Here's What You Need To Know

Last week saw the newest quarterly earnings release from Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR), an important milestone in the company's journey to build a stronger business. Revenues fell badly short of expectations, with revenue of US$13m, missing analyst estimates by 56%. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year.

View our latest analysis for Intuitive Machines

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from Intuitive Machines' three analysts is for revenues of US$359.4m in 2024. This reflects a huge 313% improvement in revenue compared to the last 12 months. The company is forecast to report a statutory loss of US$1.08 in 2024, a sharp decline from a profit over the last year. Before this earnings announcement, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$458.8m and losses of US$0.70 per share in 2024. There's been a definite change in sentiment in this update, with the analysts administering a notable cut to next year's revenue estimates, while at the same time increasing their loss per share forecasts.

The consensus price target fell 12% to US$9.88, with the analysts clearly concerned about the company following the weaker revenue and earnings outlook. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. There are some variant perceptions on Intuitive Machines, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$14.00 and the most bearish at US$4.50 per share. Note the wide gap in analyst price targets? This implies to us that there is a fairly broad range of possible scenarios for the underlying business.

Story continues

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. It's clear from the latest estimates that Intuitive Machines' rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 211% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2024 noticeably faster than its historical growth of 19% p.a. over the past three years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 7.2% annually. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that Intuitive Machines is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to note is the forecast of increased losses next year, suggesting all may not be well at Intuitive Machines. Regrettably, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, but the latest forecasts still imply the business will grow faster than the wider industry. Furthermore, the analysts also cut their price targets, suggesting that the latest news has led to greater pessimism about the intrinsic value of the business.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have estimates - from multiple Intuitive Machines analysts - going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

You should always think about risks though. Case in point, we've spotted 5 warning signs for Intuitive Machines you should be aware of, and 2 of them don't sit too well with us.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.