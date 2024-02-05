Intuitive Machines, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:LUNR) 23% gain last week benefited both individual investors who own 40% as well as insiders

Key Insights

The considerable ownership by individual investors in Intuitive Machines indicates that they collectively have a greater say in management and business strategy

A total of 6 investors have a majority stake in the company with 52% ownership

Insiders own 25% of Intuitive Machines

If you want to know who really controls Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. We can see that individual investors own the lion's share in the company with 40% ownership. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

While individual investors were the group that benefitted the most from last week’s US$30m market cap gain, insiders too had a 25% share in those profits.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Intuitive Machines, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Intuitive Machines?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

We can see that Intuitive Machines does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Intuitive Machines' historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

It would appear that 22% of Intuitive Machines shares are controlled by hedge funds. That's interesting, because hedge funds can be quite active and activist. Many look for medium term catalysts that will drive the share price higher. Armistice Capital LLC is currently the largest shareholder, with 17% of shares outstanding. For context, the second largest shareholder holds about 13% of the shares outstanding, followed by an ownership of 5.9% by the third-largest shareholder. Two of the top three shareholders happen to be Top Key Executive and Member of the Board of Directors, respectively. That is, insiders feature higher up in the heirarchy of the company's top shareholders.

We also observed that the top 6 shareholders account for more than half of the share register, with a few smaller shareholders to balance the interests of the larger ones to a certain extent.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of Intuitive Machines

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our information suggests that insiders maintain a significant holding in Intuitive Machines, Inc.. Insiders have a US$91m stake in this US$370m business. It is great to see insiders so invested in the business. It might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying recently.

General Public Ownership

With a 40% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over Intuitive Machines. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Next Steps:

I find it very interesting to look at who exactly owns a company. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. To that end, you should learn about the 6 warning signs we've spotted with Intuitive Machines (including 3 which shouldn't be ignored) .

If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

